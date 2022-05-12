Book sale at the library

Do you need a book to read by the lake or campfire? It’s time to stock up for great summer reading experiences. The Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale will return on June 9, 10, and 11. Admission will be by reservation only, but, as a gift to our customers, bag sale prices will be in effect for ALL sessions! Reserve early for this special event!

June 9th will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. June 10th will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on these days will be two hours long. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door, but you must reserve your spot online. On June 11th there will be no admission charge with all sessions one hour in length. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

Our community has been very generous and we have an excellent selection of items in all areas. We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. You will not be disappointed.

To schedule the appointment, go to: https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com/june-bag-sale/

If you have questions or need assistance, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Laramie County Community College commencement

Laramie County Community College will host their spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 14 in the Recreation & Athletics Complex on the LCCC campus. The ceremony will celebrate students that have completed their academic programs during the 2021-2022 academic year, conferring more than 700 degrees to this year’s graduates.

The College will hold three ceremonies on Saturday for their academic schools:

9 a.m.: School of Arts & Humanities and School of Math & Sciences

11 a.m.: School of Business, Agriculture & Technical Studies

1 p.m.: School of Health Sciences & Wellness

“Commencement is one of my favorite days and reaffirms each year the great work we are doing at LCCC. Seeing our students celebrate the completion of hard work and dedication is empowering and only makes me more excited to start another school year,” said Dr. Joe Schaffer, president of LCCC.

This year’s graduating class will include LCCC’s first graduates from the Bachelors of Applied Science programs. LCCC will have nine students graduating with a degree in Applied Management and eight students receiving their degree in Healthcare Administration. These students have completed a two-year program in addition to receiving their associate’s degree before entering the program.

“Our bachelor’s program has been a collaborative process, combined with dedication and hard work from both our students and faculty, to get us to this point,” said Dr. Kari Brown-Herbst, vice president of academic affairs. “Our students, faculty and staff have given an amazing amount of time and energy to develop this program and we are excited to see our first cohort of students receive their bachelor’s degree from LCCC.”

Graduates have a limited number of seats allocated for family and friends, for those unable to attend in person LCCC will live stream the event. For more information on commencement and to view the live stream visit lccc.wy.edu/grad.

LCCC’s Adult Career and Education System (ACES) Graduation will also be held on Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. in the Recreation & Athletics Complex. Family and friends are invited to attend, no tickets or reservations are required for the ACES ceremony.

Elks events

Elk’s Fishing Derby! Alcova Lake (WEST SIDE) first Shelter past the Marina. Derby starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Ends Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m., You can also fish at Pathfinder Lake. Tickets must be purchased by Noon on Saturday, June 18 to participate in the Derby.

Friday night Social is Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. with nacho/taco bar for $10.00. Tickets are $40.00 for the derby and Saturday night dinner of catfish at 6 p.m. If you don’t participate in the derby and just want to come and eat the cost will be $15.00. Please bring a covered dish to share with everyone on Saturday night. A sign up sheet is at the Bar. Kids 12 & under are $10.00, which includes Hot Dogs and Chips. All Wyoming Game and Fish Rules apply more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and Summer Corral. Members and Guest Only Please! For more information call 234-4839.

Historic Preservation Month at Bishop Home

May is Historic Preservation Month! In celebration, the Historic Bishop Home presents 100 years of quilts. Through July at the Historic Bishop Home, we are celebrating the creativity and ingenuity of a century of women. Our newest exhibit presents a colorful array of quilts in various sizes and a dozen different patterns dating from the turn of the century through the 1990s. In addition to our own collection of Bishop Family quilts, we are also featuring quilts on loan from generous members of the Casper community. The home also celebrates its commitment to restoring the home as an example of how to preserve and maintain historic properties. For the past 16 years, the Cadoma Foundation has used the nationally registered home as a demonstration project on how to preserve and restore an historic property. Come tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to marvel at the beautiful quilts and learn and admire an unique property in Casper’s history. The home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the property off Lincoln Street. For more information, visit our website, www.cadomafoundation.or, our Facebook page, or call 307-235-5277.

Softball registration open

Registrations are now bring taken for this season’s Junior Olympic Girls Fastpitch program through the Casper Recreation Center. Leagues offered are 8U—10U-12U and 14U. No experience is required.

Sign up now at the Casper Rec Center or on line at crlasports.com for $60.00 by May 8. Teams will be formed then with practices starting mid May and games beginning May 23 going through early July with weeknight play.

Now is the time to get involved in the fastpitch game with it is now a Wyoming sanctioned high school sport.

For more information call Kirk Nelson, league coordinator, at Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, mornings, 235-6671 or Megan at the Casper Rec Center 235-8388. Sign up soon and get in on a summer of girls fastpitch fun!

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

May at the library

May DIY Challenge: Tropical Car Coasters

All month long — Creation Station — Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of May to make tropical car coasters, and get in the summer spirit with a daily beachy reminder absorbing all the water bottle sweat and spilled coffee in your car! We provide the Cricut, coasters, infusible ink, and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

May Take & Make Kit for Adults: Miniature String Art

All month long — Front Desk — Adults

You’ve probably seen—or done—string art before, but have you ever heard of a miniaturized version? Yep, they’re just as cool as their larger brethren, but way more portable and a lot faster to make. Learn how to make custom miniature string art using pins, embroidery floss, and wood slices. Stop by the front desk any time during the month of May to grab your craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this adorable craft at home. They are available for free for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

May Teen Take & Make: Coloring Page Suncatchers

All month long — Teen Zone Desk — Grades 7-12

Longer days means more sunshine to enjoy for playing AND crafting! Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library’s Teen Zone any time we’re open during the month of May to pick up their free sun-shiny take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own coloring page suncatchers at home. Using jar lids and some creativity, these can hang in a bright spot to create colorful refractory sparkles indoors. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Star Wars Cubees

Starting Monday, May 2, while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this intergalactic craft starting Monday, May 2nd in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own Star Wars cubees at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Paper Umbrella

Starting Monday, May 9 while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this rain-friendly craft starting Monday, May 9th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own colorful paper umbrella at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Glowforge Project: Picture Frames

Friday, May 13 @ 2 PM — Creation Station <&dateline> Adults — Registration required

Use our Glowforge to create and paint a custom frame of your choice (whether it be for Mother’s Day or something else) for a size 4x6 photo! Join us in the Creation Station for this picture-perfect craft project using our laser etcher and cutter. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be offering 3 sessions throughout the month to accommodate more people—Friday, May 13 at 2 PM, Monday, May 16th at 2 PM, and Wednesday, May 25th at 3 PM. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up below to guarantee your spot.

Paws to Read Saturday StoryTime & Craft

Saturday, May 14 @ 10 AM — Crawford Room

Dogs and handlers will attend storytime on the second Saturday of every month at 10 AM at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during storytime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. After storytime, we’ll make a craft inspired by this week’s books. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Junk Journaling 101: Page Embellishments

Saturday, May 14 @ 2 PM — Crawford Room — Registration required

Junk journals are made with mostly a mix of found and recycled materials; but how the journal is used and the purpose of the junk journal itself will vary greatly from person to person! Many are used as a way to collect and record memories, thoughts, ideas, and inspiration. At this Junk Journaling 101 program on Saturday, May 14th from 2-4 PM, participants will learn all about page embellishments—the perfect way to add character and dimension to your journals. This class will build off of previous classes, but beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend. Space will be limited, so sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Paper Roll Frogs

Starting Monday, May 16 while supplies last | Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this friendly and HOPPY craft starting Monday, May 16th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own paper roll frog friend at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0 - grade 6.

Glowforge Project: Picture Frames

Monday, May 16 @ 2 PM | Creation Station | Adults | Registration required

Use our Glowforge to create and paint a custom frame of your choice (whether it be for Mother's Day or something else) for a size 4x6 photo! Join us in the Creation Station for this picture-perfect craft project using our laser etcher and cutter. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be offering 3 sessions throughout the month to accommodate more people - Friday, May 13th at 2 PM, Monday, May 16th at 2 PM, and Wednesday, May 25th at 3 PM. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Tween Mondays: Launchers

Monday, May 16 @ 4 PM | Crawford Room | Grades 4-6

Have you ever wanted a cool way to launch q-tips across the room at your friends, family, and enemies? Then you're in luck! Tweens are invited to join us at the Library on Monday, May 16th at 4 PM for this high-flying afternoon craft project. Students in grades 4-6 will be creating part crossbow, part slingshot, and all fun craft stick launchers! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Wyoming Reads

Tuesday, May 17 @ 9 AM – 2 PM

The Wyoming Reads celebration will take place the morning of Tuesday, May 17, with Natrona County 1st graders. Public computers will be unavailable until 2 PM, and there will be no parking until after 2 PM. TinyTots StoryTime will also be cancelled on this day. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Cricut Project: Memorial Day Iron-On Canvas Banner

Wednesday, May 18 @ 10 AM | Creation Station | Adults | Registration required

Join us in the Creation Station for a Cricut crafting project that is perfect for decorating and celebrating the official start to summer... Memorial Day! Participants will design and cut their own iron-on decal using the Cricut Design Space digital design studio and the Cricut Maker, then apply it to a canvas banner. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be holding 3 sessions to accommodate more adults - Thursday, May 12th at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 18th at 10 AM, and Saturday, May 28th at 2 PM. Please only sign up for ONE session. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Afterschool at the Library: Elephant and Piggie Party

Wednesday, May 18 @ 4 PM | Crawford Room | Grades K-6

We are big fans of Gerald and Piggie, stars of the beloved early reader series by Mo Willems. Join us in a celebration fit for readers, complete with crafts and games! Want to make sure you're fully prepared for the party? Read the Elephant & Piggie book, "We Are in a Book!", which is one of Natrona County Library's 100 Books to Read Together. Our super fun Elephant & Piggie Party will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 4 PM, and all supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

4Teens@4: Turtle Earrings

Thursday, May 19 @ 4 PM | Creation Station | Grades 7-12 | Registration required

Hey Teens! It's time to kick-start your summer festivities. Join us in the Creation Station to make beachy turtle earrings using the Library’s Glowforge laser etcher and cutter on Thursday, May 19th at 4 PM. Space is limited, so registration is required. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/teen-events to guarantee your spot.

Genealogy Workshop: "Off to the Future" presented by Mike Kennedy

Thursday, May 19 @ 6:30 PM | Crawford Room

The Natrona County Genealogy Society, in partnership with the Natrona County Library, will hold a Genealogy Workshop on Thursday, May 19th at 6:30 PM in the Crawford Room. Mike Kennedy will be doing a special presentation called "Off to the Future." Come early to network and share your own genealogy stories with others! This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Hook & Needle Stitching Club

Friday, May 20 @ 2 PM | Teens & Adults | Drop-in

Join us the third Friday of every month for our new fiber arts gathering. Sewing, knitting, quilting, embroidering, crocheting - whatever you're into, you're invited to be a part of Hook & Needle as we "stitch together" a group of people with shared passions and interests. Working on a project? Find the motivation to finish it here! Learning a new skill? Hone your hobby with help from an expert and/or one another. Want access to our specialty tools and equipment? Might as well do it with friends :) Stop by our Creation Station from 2-4 PM to get stitchin'. We can't wait to see what you all create! This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Afternoon Book Club: "Wink" by Rob Harrell

Saturday, May 21 @ 2 PM | Metro Coffee Co. Downtown | Grades 7 & 8

An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held on Saturday, May 21st at 2 PM at Metro Coffee Co in Downtown Casper. Teens will be discussing "Wink" by Rob Harrell, a hilarious and heartwrenching story about surviving middle school--and an unthinkable diagnosis--while embracing life's weirdness. The group is open to students in grades 7 & 8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Prusa 3D Printers Intro & Demo

Saturday, May 21 @ 3 PM | Creation Station | All ages

Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's collection of Prusa 3D printers! This course will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the printer in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

