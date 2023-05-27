Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Living history and crafts at Fort Caspar

Kids and their families may explore life on the western frontier in the late 19th century with soldiers, civilians, Native Americans, and mountain men through living history demonstrations on certain Saturday mornings this summer at Fort Caspar Museum. There will also be an opportunity to do a kids’ craft project in the afternoons. These activities are free with paid museum admission.

The drop-in Living History programs featuring Platte Bridge Company will run from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, and the craft program is from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on the following Saturdays: June 24, July 22 (Caspar Collins Day), Aug. 26, and Sept. 23. We will have a Mountain Man drop-in program from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on these Saturdays: June 10, July 8, July 22 (Caspar Collins Day), Aug. 12, and Sept. 9. Again, these programs are free with museum admission.

Fort Caspar Museum’s summer hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, and admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462, or visit our website at www.fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located in Casper at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Science Zone events

Summer camp registration opened March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opened March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Outdoor Camps Schedule

June 26/27: Mountain Biking Level 1: We’ll stay local and get your skills down!

June 28-30: Mountain Biking Level II: This will include one overnight adventure to visit the epic trails in Sinks Canyon State Park.

Sign up for the two-day camp, the three-day camp, or all 5 days!

July 5-7: New to camping? Sign up for our Camping 101 camp! Build your confidence and your skills in this camp so you are ready to sign up for our other extended week-long camps! We will spend one day on Casper Mountain then we will head for a night of overnight camping and hiking. Plans are to camp at Natural Bridge and then head for a hiking adventure in the Laramie Peak area.

July 17-21: We will head to the western side of the Wind Rivers! We’ll start with a stop at Boulder Lake for a short hike and a possible swim in Boulder Canyon then we will head toward Elkhart Park. We’ll practice orienteering skills, learn about camp safety in bear country, hike to Sacred Rim, kayak in Fremont Lake and learn about the trials and tribulations of the John C. Fremont explorations when we visit the Museum of the Mountain Man. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

July 31- Aug. 4: We will base our camp for the week out of the Thorne Rider Youth Camp just outside of Sheridan. This location is perfect for exploring the Big Horn mountains but we’ll come back to home base every evening! This camp will include a day of rock climbing with our friends from Big Horn Mountain Guides—a well-respected and knowledgeable organization that teaches many climbing camps for youth in the area. This camp will also incorporate fishing and kayaking as well as an exploration of historically significant battlefields in the area. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

As with all Science Zone classes and activities, scholarships and financial aid are available.

Family STEAM nights

Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Friends of the Library book sale

Have you read all of your books during the long winter? Do you need to stock up for summer fun at the lake or cabin? If so, you can find great new books and tremendous bargains at the Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale on June 15th, 16th, and 17th. Since parking will be very limited due to the NicFest, we will offer valet book delivery. After shopping, just bring your car around to pick up your books at the entrance. That way, you don’t have to limit your purchases or haul them blocks away.

The Early Bird sale begins on Thursday, June 15 when shoppers pay $20 for admission and first choice of items. On Friday, June 16, shoppers pay $10 for admission. Sessions on Thursday and Friday are two hours long. On Saturday, June 17 admission is free and sessions are one hour long. All items each day sell at bag sale prices. Grocery type bags will be $3 while reusable shopping bags will sell for $6. Reserve your appointments by going to

and selecting your preferred time. Sessions are limited to 30 customers and fill rapidly.

Thanks to the generous donations we have received, there is a great selection. Pick up new releases, paperbacks, games, sheet music, children’s books, and even magazines. Contact folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.

River of Life art show

Kingdom Creatives is hosting our next art show, scheduled for Sept 8, 9 and 10! Entry forms and guidelines are available on our website at riveroflife.family/events and at Cascade Coffee Shop and the River of Life office (2955 East 2nd Street). Stop by or contact us with any questions or to enter the show. Submit entry forms and entry fee to River of Life Church by June 8.

Downtown ghost tours

GHOSTS ABOUND! Casper Theater Company will, once again, host the Downtown Ghost Tour this summer. Jennifer Dormer will take you down the alleys of downtown, to tell you about all of the Casper businesses who have witnessed strange things happening in their businesses. We have researched and spoken with business owners, employees, and dug back in time to find out all of the strange things people have witnessed. Many of these happenings have happened in the recent past, and you will find out all about them. The tour begins at the NW corner of Center and Durbin, at 9PM. Please be there by 8:45 to check in with the tour guide, so we don ‘t leave without you. The cost is $27 per person and will last about 1.5 hours. There is free parking ½ block to the south in the parking garage.

The ghost tour will be June 17, and July 14. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net

Our theater roof is leaking in 16 spots, and it has to be replaced. So this tour, and our Annual Cemetery tour, September 8-9, 15-16, will be our annual fundraisers

Vacation Bible School at College Heights Baptist

Hear Ye! Hear Ye!

Announcing Keepers of the Kingdom VBS! A battle is raging between good and evil for the hearts and minds of our children. They aren’t meant to battle it alone! Join us as we learn to fight this battle and stand for truth with the Armor that God has given us. Vacation Bible School is for children 4 years old (by 8/01/22 AND potty trained) through sixth grade. June 12-16 from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at College Heights Baptist Church. Register online at collegeheights.myanswers.com/keepers-of-the-kingdom/

Wyoming’s Big Show lineup

When Wyoming wants to kick up its heels, it does it during The Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Each summer, Wyoming’s Big Show draws folks from hundreds of miles to Sweetwater County. The Big Show delivers on fun with family-friendly carnival rides, a wide variety of delicious dining options, evening concerts and 4-H and livestock exhibits. Ticket prices include ALL daily entertainment, including the nightly concerts!

Elvie Shane: Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Pop Evil: Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Saving Abel: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Firehouse: Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Russell Dickerson: Friday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Randy Houser: Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:40 p.m.

For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Hospice hosts Kid’s Grief Camp in June

Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is once again offering our Kid’s Grief Camp free of charge with two sessions, June 21 -23 and June 28-30.

“Children grieve differently than adults, “says Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “They understand death and grief in different ways, and some of those ways they aren’t able to articulate. Our Kid’s Grief Camp provides opportunities for children, ages six to 16, to express their grief through a variety of ways.”

Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and our hope is to help your child or teen understand their grief process. We will create a safe place for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities including art, music, storytelling, and more.

It’s an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.

For more information, call (307) 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit. Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

Unitarian Universalist events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: To attend on Zoom, visit https://uucasper.org/attend-an-online-service/.

Discussion Forum—Life is a Gift: May 28, 10 am—11 am

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.