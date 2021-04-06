Chorale participates in retreat
In lieu of travel and festivals during the pandemic, the Casper Children’s Chorale is participating in a “stay at home” Choral Retreat, April 9 and 10 in Casper. There will be singing with guest artists, games and activities, and inspirational sessions with guest speakers. Two community service projects will be completed and distributed. Last year’s CCC graduates will be guest judges for the Chorale Talent Show.
The Children’s Chorale thanks the community of Casper for its support this past year, and invites everyone to the live Mother’s Day performance, 4 p.m., Sunday, May 9, at Highland Park Community Church.
Public invited to artists’ closing reception
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is inviting the public to the closing receptions of three solo exhibits for the 2021 Spring season.
On Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the public is invited to join the Nicolaysen Art Museum in closing Barbara Rogers’ Return To.. and Clint Saunders’ Alternate States of Reality: Finding Harmony in Chaos. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the exhibits, chat with the artists, and enjoy light refreshments.
Barbara Rogers works in large format in her Wyoming studio using intricately detailed abstract images in the traditional media of oil painting, pastel drawing, and printmaking. She has recently returned to Casper, after having studied and worked in Oakland, California for many years.
Clint Saunders has a MFA from the Academy of Art University San Francisco. Aside from his passion for creating fine art images, he has also worked as a professional photographer since 1999 and has taught classes and seminars in photography and art since 2003.
Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision; visit thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic’s website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.
Monthly DIY Challenge: Cricut Car Decals
Participate in the Natrona County Library’s free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects. Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete April’s DIY Challenge: Cricut-cut and personalized vinyl decals to give your thermos, Nalgene, notebook, vehicle (or anywhere you can put a sticker) a bit more personality. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library’s Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Weekly library story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
- Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
- Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
- Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the Library: toilet paper roll flowers
Join the group at the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, April 7 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for the return of after school at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this spring-y craft program where we’ll be teaching you how to make your own garden-inspired toilet paper roll flowers. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Take & Make: DIY phone holder
Get your craft on at home. Starting April 8 and through April 9, you can stop by the Library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make an awesomely colorful and functional cell phone holder out of toilet paper rolls. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for TEENS ONLY (Grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Rope lashing at April History Club
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs that have a hands-on component yet remain COVID-safe.
Join online Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore “Pioneer Rope Work.” This is the second in a series of rope work workshops we are doing, but you need not have taken the first class to participate in this one.
Interpreters will lead students through the practice of tying basic lashing knots to build rafts, ladders, and bridges like those they would have needed on the pioneer trails. Students will then practice their skills by engaging in a creative knot art activity. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like join us for the virtual class, you must sign up in advance online via the tinyurl link found at fortcasparwyoming.com. Online registration is required by Friday, April 9, in order for you to receive the electronic invitation. Contact Stacey Moore at mailto:samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
For the hands-on part, the first 25 local families who register by Tuesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. may pick up a free “Pioneer Rope Work” kit. Families will be notified as to where and how to pick up the kits after registration.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books — it’s a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience’s unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Join the library for a special Craftastic on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m., in the Crawford Room for a DIY project that is sure to delight all the little birdies in your yard. We will be making pine cone bird feeders loaded with tasty bird seed and everyone’s favorite spoonable protein, peanut butter. This crafting program is for adults only, and registration is required at natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569731. This event is free and open to the public, with all supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
Welcome spring with this sweet paper plate sun and rainbow craft for students in grades K-6. Starting April 12, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make a paper plate sun and rainbow craft at home. Pick up your free kit at the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Monday
Does your tween love bluegrass music? And crafting? Then have we got the afterschool program for you! The Natrona County Library will host a twangy banjo craft program for students in grades 4-6 on Monday, April 12 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be transforming jar lids and popsicle sticks into stringed instruments that they can use to strum and serenade their way through the week. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Things You Wish They Taught in School
We continue our Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series. For the month of April, experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority help us learn what we need to know about housing. Join us for the second of four housing presentations, “ Financing for Housing,” on April 13 at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford Room. Be there to learn what you need to do to make sure your finances are on track for your housing dreams! Learn great skills about saving for housing and all it entails. Register to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations: https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/.
Never Too Old Book Club
A missing girl on a journey of revenge. A serial-like podcast following the clues she’s left behind. And an ending you won’t be able to stop talking about. Join us for a discussion of Courtney Summers’ New York Times bestselling novel, “Sadie,” on Tuesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Metro Coffee Downtown. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library’s second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month’s book. This program is free and open to the public, and participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of Natrona County Library. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, April 14, at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this elephant-inspired interactive craft program that will have your kiddos ready to trumpet their way through the African savanna. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
In this at-home robot craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own gliding robot toy. This fun activity combines creativity with scientific thinking. Starting April 19, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own climbing robot. Pick up your free kit at the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Kaufman is parade grand marshal
Brook Kaufman, Natrona County commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade on July 13. The selection was made by the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
Kaufman will lead the traditional collection of floats, horses, bands and western wagons through the streets of downtown Casper to celebrate the start of the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The parade begins at David Street Station and winds through downtown, ending at City Park.
Kaufman has been instrumental in bringing millions of dollars in revenue to Casper in the form of meetings and events, which equates to jobs and earnings.
“This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo’s parade grand marshal,” Kaufman said. “It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage.”
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs July 9-17 with nightly rodeo performances beginning Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., and concluding July 17. For complete schedules and information, visit centralwyomingfair.com.
Toughest Monster Trucks coming in May
Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).
“We are even more happy than usual to announce this event because it is the very first indoor Toughest Monster Truck Tour event in more than a year, when we had to put our tour on hold due to COVID,” said Kelly Hess Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Because Casper marks the reopening the Toughest Monster Truck Tour after this unprecedented situation, all of our teams and all of our crew are looking forward to this event in Casper even more than usual,” she added.
The lineup includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.
To celebrate the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, select tickets will be $5 off March 26 to April 2, and all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of price level. The Pit Pass gets fans in early to walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take photos and get autographs. After April 2, pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 26, and will be available at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.