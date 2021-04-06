Take & Make for kids & tweens

Welcome spring with this sweet paper plate sun and rainbow craft for students in grades K-6. Starting April 12, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make a paper plate sun and rainbow craft at home. Pick up your free kit at the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Tween Monday

Does your tween love bluegrass music? And crafting? Then have we got the afterschool program for you! The Natrona County Library will host a twangy banjo craft program for students in grades 4-6 on Monday, April 12 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be transforming jar lids and popsicle sticks into stringed instruments that they can use to strum and serenade their way through the week. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Things You Wish They Taught in School