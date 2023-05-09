Veterans museum to explore radio and radio operations in May

Quick communication has been essential for a long time, especially in the military. The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be exploring the history and application of radio communication during its May Family Fun Day. This free program is open to children between the ages of 5 and 12, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Drop by the Veterans Museum on Saturday, May 20 anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to participate.

Radio communication has been used by America's Armed Forces since before the First World War. Early radio sets used Morse code instead of voice transmission. Today, military personnel around the world rely on radio for communication and navigation. At Family Fun Day, we will explore and experiment with several types of radios. You can try your hand at learning Morse code or find your favorite radio station using our crystal radio. We will also practice radio etiquette using our replica World War II walkie-talkies.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is a state-funded museum operated by the Wyoming Military Department. It is open year-round, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays. If you would like more information about Family Fun Day or the Veterans Museum, please contact us at 307-472-1857.

Elvie Shane at the 2023 Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome country music artist Elvie Shane to Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Elvie Shane’s dad had a saying. One of those things that sticks with a person all through life – and especially in tough times. “Always forward, never straight,” he’d proclaim, knowing full well that a detour sometimes gets us where we’re headed. Even as a kid, Shane knew it was good advice. He just had no idea how good.

Nowadays, he’s the man behind the most heartwarming country hit in recent memory – the lump-in-your-throat anthem to step-fatherhood, “My Boy” – and Shane knows what his dad meant. The road ahead is rarely a straight shot, and with Backslider, his full-length album debut on Wheelhouse Records, he gives that truth a soundtrack.

“It’s my biography pretty much,” Shane says, waving a flag for the perfect imperfection of our world. “I feel like Backslider is about being human, and I just want to say ‘Hey man, I screw up on a daily basis, and I can’t help it – but I’m gonna get up tomorrow and try to be better than I was. Does anybody want to do that with me?’”

A native of small-town Kentucky, that drive to make the world a little better comes naturally to Shane – and so does his high-energy sound. Raised in the Baptist church, some of his earliest (and fondest) memories come from singing hymns each week beside his Gospel-loving mother. She was the rock of the family, providing Shane with the drive and compassionate compass he now follows in his own music. But when they got home, it was his dad’s boombox that stole Shane’s attention, with the sound of classic rock and country helping pass the time.

Early touchstones like Dwight Yoakam, Steve Earle and John Fogerty joined Shane’s Gospel roots to form the bedrock of his taste – along with R&B classics like The Temptations and modern superstars like Eminem. And after a fateful Baptist revival came through town, he joined a band as a front man full of wild-eyed charisma. Soon they were rocking rowdy beer joints that suited his roughneck style, and at the same time, Shane began writing songs that were almost visual in their depth. But like so many others, he flew mostly under the radar … until “My Boy” first emerged.

“I think it set the bar for a lot of honesty and authenticity,” he explains. “I was actually a little leery of putting that song out first, just because I grew up singing in rock bands and I’ve always loved edgy music … and life has been pretty edgy for me at times. I wanted to put something out there that represents the bigger picture of who I am – and it turns out I did, I just didn’t realize what it was.”

Like “My Boy,” Shane co-wrote each of the 15 tracks on Backslider, painting a sonic “bigger picture” of not just himself, but life in small-town America – just as gritty as it is graceful. Each song speaks to Shane’s life journey, revealing different chapters of his story with a sound as distinctive as its maker.

The crunchy hooks of classic rock. The everyday poetry and nostalgia of country music. And the emotional electricity of Gospel and R&B – all with that punchy “edge” Shane knows so well. Feeling like a mix of The Black Crowes and John Mellencamp, the set was produced by Oscar Charles. And after “My Boy” set the truth-telling tone, the flood gates opened.

“It’s about more than just me,” Shane says, speaking of the album, but also his artistic approach. “Whether you’re from the United States or the other side of the world, we’ve probably experienced the same things: Heartbreak, family trouble, love, the yearning for a better life. These songs are my personal stories written so they rhyme … but I think they are stories that happen to each and every one of us.”

Tuesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex will announce their entire concert line up the week of May 8 so stay tuned for more! For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Eighth annual community baby shower

The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center would like to invite the community to the eighth annual community baby shower from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming 1701 East K St., Casper, WY.

This FREE event is designed to be fun, informative, and engaging, giving families tangible takeaways, and of course GIFTS to celebrate their new addition! This year we will have 20 organizations, each with their own raffle items. There will be a rummage table with all sorts of baby item giveaways, diaper depot, and each family that comes gets a bag full of baby resources. That’s not all, we have big raffles including video

monitors, a rocker, and a convertible crib/toddler bed. The Daddy Den will be there again with a diaper changing challenge, and or course dad specific prizes.

This event is made possible by the members of the Natrona County Prevention Coalition and our generous community donors!

Thank you for your consideration and distribution of this information.

For more information contact Anna La Torre at 307-233-4276, or Sheena Hixson at 307-233-4262.

Home run softball tourney

The Home Run Hitter Softball Tournament is here! This tournament is set to take place in Casper, Wyoming, Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. The DHH Tournament offers a four-game guarantee in men’s, women’s and coed; upper and lower divisions. All games will take place at the Crossroads and North Casper Softball Complexes. Awards will be given to 1st place teams in each bracket. All umpires will be volunteers with a chance to win a new bat. Each time someone umpires a game, their name will be entered into a raffle for a new bat.

Traditional softball rules are modified for the tournament and can be found at crlasports.com. This tournament will benefit a cancer patient and their families that are in need. It’s a perfect weekend to come out for a good cause and kick off the softball season.

Entry fee is set at $225 for all divisions. Registration fees are payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA). All entry fees are due May 15. Entry fees are accepted at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper, WY 82601. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Inquiries should be directed to the City of Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235-8383.

Unitarian Universalists events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: To attend on Zoom, visit https://uucasper.org/attend-an-online-service/.

Esoteric Earth Mother—Mother Goddesses: May 14, 10:00 am—11: 00 am

Guest Speaker: Susan Burk, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions: May 21, 10 am—11 am

Discussion Forum—Life is a Gift: May 28, 10 am—11 am

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Museum hosts bird identification classes

The Werner Wildlife Museum will host a series of four free bird identification classes that began Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m., and running consecutive Tuesdays through May 16.

Popular Werner Wildlife Series speaker Stacey Scott and Casper College biology instructor Luis Alza Leon will lead the classes. Both men have been avid bird watchers for many years and are well-versed in the bird species found in Wyoming.

The series does not require registration, and each class will cover a different set of birds. The public is welcome to attend any or all four classes, as each is a stand-alone unit.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

‘Odd Couple’ at CasperTheater Company

Meet Florence and Olive!! These are the two wonderful women of CasperTheater Company’s “Odd Couple” by Neil Simon. Florence has broken up with Stanley. Her heart is broken, so she moves in with Olive, a good friend. Olive is lonely and needs some company. The fun begins when Florence realizes Olive is a complete slob. Florence tries to clean up, and it works for awhile….then it doesn’t. Olive needs an encounter with a man. The two Conzuela brothers live in the same apartment building. Olive has invited them to dinner, and Florence is cooking. That doesn’t go well.

Please join us for the “Odd Couple” (female version) May 12-13 for laughs you will never forget!

On May 14, we will also serve a Mother’s Day Brunch and show for $35.

Show times are Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Brunch is served at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

Tickets can be purchased at Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th and online at www.caspertheatercompany.net

Adults $16 Seniors $14 Brunch and show $35

Hospice hosts Kid’s Grief Camp in June

Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is once again offering our Kid’s Grief Camp free of charge with two sessions, June 21 -23 and June 28-30.

“Children grieve differently than adults, “says Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “They understand death and grief in different ways, and some of those ways they aren’t able to articulate. Our Kid’s Grief Camp provides opportunities for children, ages six to 16, to express their grief through a variety of ways.”

Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and our hope is to help your child or teen understand their grief process. We will create a safe place for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities including art, music, storytelling, and more.

It’s an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.

For more information, call (307) 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org

Veterans Service Fair at Dubois museum

A Veterans Service Fair will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois. The fair is free and open to the public, and will feature over 50 organizations providing information and resources on a variety of topics important to veterans, including education and employment, healthcare, housing, financial help, mental health and wellness, and veterans’ benefits.

The fair will also feature a variety of speakers, including Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Distinguished Service Cross recipient Lee Alley, as well as several workshops and activities. Veterans are encouraged to bring their families and friends.

The event begins at 7:45 a.m. with a flag raising and performance by the Big Wind Singers from Crowheart. The group of local veterans and tribal members will present colors and sing the Shoshone Flag Song, Honor Song, and Soldier Boy.

WyomingPBS will premiere an episode of its important “State of Mind” series that focuses on veterans’ mental health. The film begins at 1 p.m. After, Emmy-Winning American independent filmmaker Mat Hames will host a guided panel discussion.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles’ new restaurant, The Canteen, will be open and serving food throughout the day. Veterans and active duty service members can tour the museum for free, and normal admission rates will apply to other visitors during the event.

The Veterans Service Fair is being organized by the Wyoming Veterans Commission and Mentor Agility, a nonprofit organization that provides coaching and mentoring services and support the Veterans Talking to Veterans program.

“We are excited to host this initiative to support our veterans,” said Dan Starks, Founder and Chairman of the National Museum of Military Vehicles. “This program aligns perfectly with our commitment to make every day Veterans Day at the museum.”

Werner Wildlife Photo exhibit at Fort Casper

View a selection of hand-tinted photographs of Wyoming taken by Cheyenne photographer J.E. Stimson in 1903 for the St. Louis Louisiana Purchase Exposition of 1904. Stimson was tasked with locating the best representations of the state’s natural beauty and thriving economy. His photographs capture Wyoming ranches, farms, houses, irrigation canals, mines, Indian settlements, and natural scenery. On loan from the Wyoming State Museum and Archives, this exhibit will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through June 4, 2023.

Joseph Stimson (1870-1952) was admired throughout the United States for his artistic skill with a camera and his hand-colored photographs. His career as a photographer spanned 59 years and produced more than 7,500 images, most of which reside in the Wyoming State Archives.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit. Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Science Zone events

Summer camp registration opened March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opened March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Outdoor Camps Schedule

June 26/27: Mountain Biking Level 1: We’ll stay local and get your skills down!

June 28-30: Mountain Biking Level II: This will include one overnight adventure to visit the epic trails in Sinks Canyon State Park.

Sign up for the two-day camp, the three-day camp, or all 5 days!

July 5-7: New to camping? Sign up for our Camping 101 camp! Build your confidence and your skills in this camp so you are ready to sign up for our other extended week-long camps! We will spend one day on Casper Mountain then we will head for a night of overnight camping and hiking. Plans are to camp at Natural Bridge and then head for a hiking adventure in the Laramie Peak area.

July 17-21: We will head to the western side of the Wind Rivers! We’ll start with a stop at Boulder Lake for a short hike and a possible swim in Boulder Canyon then we will head toward Elkhart Park. We’ll practice orienteering skills, learn about camp safety in bear country, hike to Sacred Rim, kayak in Fremont Lake and learn about the trials and tribulations of the John C. Fremont explorations when we visit the Museum of the Mountain Man. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

July 31- Aug. 4: We will base our camp for the week out of the Thorne Rider Youth Camp just outside of Sheridan. This location is perfect for exploring the Big Horn mountains but we’ll come back to home base every evening! This camp will include a day of rock climbing with our friends from Big Horn Mountain Guides—a well-respected and knowledgeable organization that teaches many climbing camps for youth in the area. This camp will also incorporate fishing and kayaking as well as an exploration of historically significant battlefields in the area. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

As with all Science Zone classes and activities, scholarships and financial aid are available.

Family STEAM nights

Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.