Science Zone summer camps
Science Zone outdoor summer camps are for kids ages 7 to 9, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and kids ages 10 to 14, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a different location in or near Casper. Parents are notified of drop off/pickup locations every day. All locations are no longer than a 20-minute drive. Drop-off is at 10:30 a.m. and pick-up is at 4:30 p.m.
Registration fee is $350 for ages 10 to 14 and $300 for ages 7 to 9.
There is also a virtual camp June 29 to July 3, which involves “sciencing” in your own back yard and is for 7 to 14-year-olds.
Onsite outdoor camps include Forestry Camp, June 29 to July 3 for ages 10 to 14 and Park Ranger Camp, June 29 to July 3 for ages 7 to 9.
To register and for more information, visit www.thesciencezone.org/summer-camps.html.
Fireworks yes, festival no
The Fireworks Show will be held Saturday, July 4, in Casper.
This year’s event will not include the traditional festival and there will be no parking or access to the Casper Events Center parking lot. City officials instead encourage the community to watch from afar in a responsible socially distanced manner.
The big fireworks show in the sky will start at approximately 10 p.m. The Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack will be broadcast on 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5 and AM 1400 The Cowboy, all Townsquare Media Stations.
No parking or public access will be available at the Casper Events Center. Please abide by all posted no parking areas surrounding the Casper Events Center and the launch site. Maps of areas to avoid can be found on caspereventscenter.com.
Summer camps at Casper Planetarium
There are still spaces available in the Casper Planetarium’s two remaining summer camps for students. Earth Science Camp for 9 and 10 year olds meets from 10 a.m. to noon for one week, July 6 to 10. Students will learn about animals, habitat, weather, rocks and more. Cost is $25 per camper. Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up meets from 1 to 2 p.m., for one week, July 27 to 31. Students will learn how to observe the moon, identify stars and constellations, and more. A telescope for nighttime stargazing will be checked out to each camper on Monday and returned on Friday. They will also receive a planesphere and observation log which they can keep. Cost is $15 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Summer markets start July 7
David Street Station is excited to announce the start of the Food For Thought Summer Markets on Tuesdays, July 7, through September 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. to shop from local vendors for great homemade goods and homegrown produce.
Visitors will enjoy a great selection of local produce, dairy products, baked goods, home decor and more. David Street Station asks all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors will be entering from the northwest entrance of David Street Station and a one-way flow of traffic is required.
Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
Tall Tales class online with hands-on component
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting its monthly Hands-on History Club online, and the topic of the July class is “Tall Tales.” Participants will develop their creativity and explore their powers of exaggeration through storytelling. This is a free virtual class with a hands-on component (an activity box), and you may join it live from your own home via Zoom on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m.
Online sign-ups are required in advance so we can provide you with a link to the invitation-only class. In addition, the first 25 Casper-area families to sign-up four days or more in advance will be given a special Storyteller’s Box. The box will include supplies for a storytelling puppet and an exaggeration game to spark your imagination. To sign up and receive your free Storyteller’s Box, please go to the following link no later than Tuesday, July 7, at 5 p.m.: https://tinyurl.com/hohclub.
Fort Caspar and the National Historic Trails Center will be delivering the Storyteller’s Boxes (contact free) to local enrollees on Wednesday, July 8. You may still register for the online class if you sign up after the July 7 deadline; however you will not receive a Storyteller’s Box. Sign-ups will be accepted until noon on July 10.
While Hands-on History Club classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) should be supervised by an adult.
Monument rededication July 5
The Fort Caspar Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a rededication ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, to commemorate an Oregon Trail marker placed by the D.A.R. in Mills 100 years ago. Please join the D.A.R. and Mills town officials at the stone monument located across the street from the Mills post office in Memorial Park, at Wyoming Boulevard and 9th Street. The short ceremony will be followed by refreshments.
On July 5, 1920, a stone monument was placed in Mills at a location identified as the site along the Oregon Trail where Caspar Collins died in an Indian battle on July 25, 1865. Sponsored by the local chapter of the D.A.R., the marker was unveiled to great fanfare by a Wyoming celebrity, Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard, who was a professor at the University of Wyoming and its first librarian, an Oregon Trail enthusiast, a suffragist and a D.A.R. member.
Mills’ Memorial Park is not the original location of the monument. In fact, it was moved at least twice. Its initial placement was farther west along Yellowstone Highway in what is now the Lariat Mobile Home and RV Park. It was subsequently moved even farther west to the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and West Highway Street. In the 1980s, it was placed in its present location across from the Mills post office.
The ceremony this July 5 will occur 100 years to the day of the marker’s original dedication, and it will be performed by descendants of the D.A.R. state regent who participated in the 1920 unveiling. Kristen Trumbull-Moldaschel, who spearheaded the D.A.R.’s 2020 rededication project, is the great-great-granddaughter of Mary Brooks, the D.A.R.’s state regent for Wyoming in 1920. Another descendent of Mr. and Mrs. Brooks, Kristen’s mother Shelly McCleary Trumbull, is Fort Caspar Chapter’s current regent, and she was instrumental in getting national and local regulations cleared to make this rededication possible. Please join in remembering and celebrating the history of the community, state and nation.
Family fest for past, present P&P clients
The Salvation Army, Joshua’s Storehouse and the Casper Probation and Parole Office have been working to put together an event as a way to showcase to the positive work community resources have been doing to assist the Department of Corrections’ past and present clientele by hosting a free, family friendly event. The Resource Alliance Summer Fest will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Salvation Army Community Center (Church), 625 South Jefferson Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be food, bounce houses, a dunk tank, prizes and a raffle. The Casper Police Department will even be doing demonstrations with their K9 officers. This is a great community event to get clients in connection with positive and pro-social activities.
No fireworks in Glenrock
The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is canceling the annual fireworks event at the South Recreation Complex in Glenrock July 3 and 4, following the guidelines of the Statewide Public Health Order #2. Due to the restrictions that have been put in place, the decision has been made by the fire chief and officers to cancel the annual event.
The statewide order adds several added requirements to host the event that make the logistics very difficult to follow. The orders request the following conditions be enforced: Groups of attendees seated or standing must be limited to 6, preferably of the same household; a 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times; staff, hosts/organizers of the event must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, or exposure to a person with COVID-19 during the 14 days prior to the event. Logs of the screening shall be made available for inspection by the local health officer. The entire facility shall be cleaned thoroughly before and after the event, according to CDC guidelines and if the required 6 foot distance between individual groups cannot be maintained, face coverings must be worn during the event.
With limited manpower, it will be difficult to follow these additional requirements while managing the fireworks activities for the enjoyment and safety of the attendees.
After consulting with Converse County Public Health, it was agreed that canceling the event is in the best interest of the volunteers as well as the attendees.
They look forward to hosting the event next year and hope that the community will understand that the intent is to protect the health of the public by following the Statewide Health Orders concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is continuing to provide emergency response for the communities businesses and residents. If you have any questions please feel free to contact them. Hopefully everyone will have an enjoyable and safe 4th of July weekend.
Family Day drive-through July 7
Family Day is a free, family-friendly event that Mercer Family Resource Center and the Natrona County Prevention Coalition provides for the community. Family Day, which typically follows the parade, is a great event that supports Mercer FRC’s mission of providing education, counseling and prevention services that build stronger and healthier youth and families in the community. Over 1,200 individuals attended Family Day 2019!
The 12th Annual Family Day Drive Thru is 12:30 to 2 p.m. on July 7. Drive through the Mercer FRC parking lot at 535 W. Yellowstone to pick up free sack lunches for your family and a free family fun bag filled with summer items including kites, jump ropes, chalk, bubbles, beach balls, boomerangs, scavenger hunts, flying discs, dinner games, conversation cards and more. Families can be entered to win huge prizes when they post a picture of their family using the family fun bags on Facebook.com/MercerFRC.
This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to receive information about community services and get games to enjoy with their family for the whole summer! Family Day would not be possible without the volunteers, sponsorships and community agencies that come together to provide activities and resources.
