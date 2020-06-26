No fireworks in Glenrock

The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is canceling the annual fireworks event at the South Recreation Complex in Glenrock July 3 and 4, following the guidelines of the Statewide Public Health Order #2. Due to the restrictions that have been put in place, the decision has been made by the fire chief and officers to cancel the annual event.

The statewide order adds several added requirements to host the event that make the logistics very difficult to follow. The orders request the following conditions be enforced: Groups of attendees seated or standing must be limited to 6, preferably of the same household; a 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times; staff, hosts/organizers of the event must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, or exposure to a person with COVID-19 during the 14 days prior to the event. Logs of the screening shall be made available for inspection by the local health officer. The entire facility shall be cleaned thoroughly before and after the event, according to CDC guidelines and if the required 6 foot distance between individual groups cannot be maintained, face coverings must be worn during the event.