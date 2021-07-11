Family Stuff
Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo set
Tuesday July 13, its Casper Day, brought to you by Banner Wyoming Medical Center, seniors get in free all day long. The action gets underway early at the Downtown Parade at 10 a.m. It’s the official kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo, and this year’s theme is “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” After the parade, head out to the fairgrounds at noon when exhibit halls, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival (where it’s Kid’s Day from noon to 5 p.m., discounted armbands are sold from noon to 3 p.m., and are good from noon to 5 p.m.,) open. New this year, don’t miss the Shark Encounter Display located at the west end of the grandstands on the Carnival Midway. The new strolling act will wow you with his talent; Brad Bodary “Human Mannequin” on the Carnival Midway daily. The first performance of the PRCA Rodeo is at 7:30 p.m., when the top cowboys and cowgirls in the world compete in one of the top 20 Rodeo’s in the Nation! Enjoy seven exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17. Boot Barn and Murdoch’s are our rodeo ticket outlets, or get your rodeo tickets online at www.centralwyomingfair.com.
Wednesday July 14, the fun continues with the gates opening at 3 p.m., and the Crabtree Amusements Carnival continues until midnight. It’s Wrangler Patriot Night at the PRCA Rodeo sponsored by Frank’s Butcher Shop beginning at 7:30 p.m., be sure to wear your red, white and blue to show your support of our troops. Veterans and active duty military personnel get in free with valid ID.
Thursday, July 15, gates open at 3 p.m., and the Crabtree Amusements Carnival runs through midnight. KSG Capital and Casper Clinic team up to sponsor Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night at the PRCA Rodeo. Rocky Mtn. Oncology will be selling Tough Enough To Wear Pink merchandise under the grandstands nightly. Be sure to wear your pink to the PRCA Rodeo and show your support.
Friday, July 16, start the day with the Pocket Pet Parade followed by the Outrageous Poultry beginning at 9 a.m. Kids Day returns from noon to 5 p.m., (discounted armbands available on-site only and sold until 3 p.m). The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5 p.m., in the arena and Pepsi sponsors the PRCA Rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m., in the Outdoor Arena.
Saturday July 17 is your last chance to get in on the action, don’t miss the Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by the Junior Livestock Sale at 9 a.m. Crabtree Amusements Carnival, Exhibit Halls all open at noon. Hilltop Bank sponsors Finals Night at the PRCA Rodeo, come cheer on your favorites and see who walks away with the Championship Spurs sponsored by Wyoming Signs.
More information can be found online or by calling 235.5775.
UU sets services, events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services! Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for a link.
On July 18,, Laura Gossman will present “Love and Learning in the Larger UU Neighborhood,” reflecting on her experience at the recent 2021 UUA General Assembly, and sharing what’s happening across the larger UU neighborhood, including the loving efforts by UUs across the UU world to build the anti-racist, multicultural, and anti-oppression faith movement our UU Principles call us to be. July 25 will be a Discussion Forum service on the July theme of “being neighbors.” On August 1, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the August worship theme of “harmony.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 8, and Thursday, July 22. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.
During July, the UU Casper book club is reading "Full Body Burden: Growing Up in the Nuclear Shadow of Rocky Flats," by Kristen Iversen, with discussion scheduled for Monday, July 26, 6:30 p.m. (in-person and on Zoom). Email news@uucasper.org to request a copy of the book or pick one up at UU Casper.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Spots remain for Science Zone camps
Register now for Science Zone camps running July 19-23. Don't miss your chance to get your young scientist enrolled in one of the Science Zone's fun and engaging summer camps for 5 and 6 year olds. Check the Science Zone website (thesciencezone.org) to find a list of our camps for your child! Get registered for Shadow play now. Campers will learn about shadows by measuring how they change, we'll learn about why the sun shines and sun safety, create sun prints and make a model of the sun-earth-moon system. We'll even challenge our engineering skills by building and testing a solar oven to make solar smores! The Science Zone has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club to help with full day care and transportation from the Science Zone to the Club. Call for details.
The Science Zone also has a few spots left in our Outdoor Adventure Camp Series that runs from July 19-23. If you have an older camper (ages 10-15) that likes to be outdoors then enroll them now in our second adventure camp of the season. We will be touring a power plant, investigating geology, biking and kayaking at Glendo Reservoir and Curt Gowdy State Park, we'll make stops at Veedauwoo and the University of Wyoming while we make our way over the Snowy Range Mountains with a stop for a chance to summit Medicine Bow Peak on our way to the hot springs in Saratoga. We will take your kids on Monday and bring them back on Friday. It will be epic!
Go to thesciencezone.org to register or call 473-9663 for more information.
Muni band concerts Thursdays
Casper Municipal Band summer concerts in Washington Park begin at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays. Intermission entertainment and special themed concerts are as follows: no concert July 15 because of Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo; July 22, Big Band concert; July 29, Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir; August 5, The Tremors.
July DIY Challenge: fabric coasters
In the summer heat, nothing beats an ice cold drink to cool you off and quench your thirst. But who likes those pesky water rings on your tables from the glass's condensation? That's when coasters step in to save the day. With July's DIY Challenge, you can make your own trendy fabric coasters to preserve your tabletops. Stop by the Creation Station in the Natrona County Library any time during the month of July to make your own fabric coasters. We provide the supplies, step-by-step instructions, and you go to town with the sewing equipment in our maker space. The program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.
July teen take & make
Stop by the Teen Zone desk to grab July's teen take & make kit for students in rising 7th to 12th grades. Each kit provides all the materials needed to make a bunch of different origami creations - paper, instructions, inspiration, and a whole lotta crafting goodness. Grab yours while supplies last (we recommend coming early in the month to get the kit)! Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Fort is Blue Star museum
Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs through Labor Day, September 6, 2021. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit www.arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a uniformed services card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Fort Caspar Museum's hours during the summer months are 8:30 am to 5 p.m. daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Library closes Sundays
The library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
Weekend events at trails center
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is always free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are some programs of interest this summer.
- July 17, Songs from the Oregon Trail, at 1 p.m., the celebrated musical duo of Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo will perform exciting songs about life on the Oregon Trail.
- July 24, Wheelwright and Wagon History, at 11 a.m., and 3 p.m., Doug Hansen of South Dakota Hansen Wheel & Wagon Shop fame will share his story as a wheelwright and the fascinating history of wagons along Wyoming trails.
- July 31-August 1, Pioneer Living History Weekend, come up and see Casper-area living historian Jean Smart prepare a 19th century homesteading cabin, while other historic period reenactors demonstrate an authentic trail camp.
Patio talks at NHTIC
Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome.
- July 17, William "Buffalo Bill" Boycott, Songs of the Oregon Trail, 1 p.m., (inside)
- July 18, Bruce Berst, Dr. Dumas and the Snake Oil Salesman, 1 p.m., (inside)
- July 24, Doug Hansen, wheelwright and wagon history, 11 a.m., and 3 p.m., (outside)
- July 25, Bruce Berst, The Arms Race of the American Indian Wars, 1 p.m., (inside)
- July 31, Civilian pioneer reenactment with Nic Skalicky and Daniel Mattern, 1 p.m., (outside)
New photo exhibit at fort
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit "The Photos of J.K. Moore" will be on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through September 12, 2021.
View images taken by James K. Moore and his son, James K. Moore, Jr., showing life on the Wind River Indian Reservation and at nearby Fort Washakie in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In the late 1800s, Moore Sr. served as both the Indian trader and the post trader for these two sites that are located near present-day Riverton, Wyoming.
The Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m., to 5 p.m., daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.
Sign up for Science Zone summer camps
The Science Zone has a variety of camps available this summer. Some camps are starting to fill so get your kids signed up now. We have camps for ages 4 to 15 covering a wide range of topics. The Science Zone has also partnered with The Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming making it possible for your youngster to have all day care and transportation from The Science Zone to The Boys and Girls Club. Sign up is easy, go to our webpage (www.thesciencezone.org) for a full description and list of all camps. Scholarships are available through the support of Wyoming Child Support Program.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
Trails center open seven days a week
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is moving to new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
In addition to the new operating hours, a variety of education and interpretive programs and special events will be offered daily for the next several months. Experience living history programs about blacksmithing, Native American culture and art, the fur trade, music and much more.
All events are free. For more information, contact the Trails Center at 307-261-7700. A list of events can be found on the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
The Trails Center commemorates Native American history, early explorers, and the travel corridor of the Oregon, Mormon, California, and Pony Express trails, as well as the Bridger and Bozeman trails through hands-on, interactive exhibits, multi-media programs, and virtual education opportunities.
BLM invites the public to visit the Trails Center and reimagine your public lands by growing a larger appreciation of our nation’s heritage and historic trails.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Hard rock in October
Spectra Venue Management and 1111 Entertainment are pleased to announce In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with DED and Raven Black ”In Between Tour” at the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday, October 7. Tickets for the originally scheduled May 16, 2020 concert will be honored at the new date. New tickets are on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $41.50 and $49.50 each plus applicable fees. Tickets will be available at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
New exhibits at Bishop Home
People have not changed much in 100 years. We still listen to music, make phone calls, and (some of us) still write letters like people did 100 years ago. But now we can do those things anywhere from our phones. The means we use to stay social have changed, but the ultimate need to stay connected has not. Scattered all through the Historic Bishop Home you will find modes of communication from ink and quills to radios and telephones.
It is time for sunshine and spring celebrations. And celebrations call for a new dress. Spring has sprung at the Historic Bishop Home and there is a display of prom and spring party dresses from the 1920s to the 1960s. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Weekly library story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience's unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer camps at the planetarium
Registration is now open for different Summer Camps at the Casper Planetarium. Each camp is limited to 12 students, so reserve your space soon before they fill up. “Solar Systems, Constellations, and Star Stories” lets 7 and 8-year-olds learn facts about the planets, identify constellations, and discover the stories behind them. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on July 26 to 30 and is led by Shae Aagard. The cost is $30 per camper. “Earth Science” is for 9 and 10-year-olds to explore habitats and ecosystems, weather, rocks and minerals, and more. Campers will make a terrarium, an anemometer, and homemade toothpaste, as well as pan for “gold.” It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 12 to 16 and is led by Amber French. Cost is $30 per camper. “Aerospace Adventures” lets 10 to 12-year-olds discover how and why things fly, both on Earth and in space, and build their own flying objects. It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 19 to 23 and is led by Rod Kennedy. Cost is $35 per camper.
Registration forms for all camps are available at casperplanetarium.com. You will need to print the form and mail or bring it to the Planetarium along with cash or check for the camp fee. Camps will follow the health department and school district protocols for COVID19 safety that are in effect on the camp dates. Got questions? Contact the Casper Planetarium at 577-0310.
Full slate of camps this summer at The Science Zone
The Science Zone at its new location, 222 E. Collins Dr., is so excited for its lineup of extremely awesome summer camps. Kids 4 to 15 will be able to explore Wyoming’s great outdoors, learn about chemistry, anatomy, physics, robotics, coding, and more. They’ll get to do some hands on learning with animals from the Zoo Zone, and make some noise with local musician extraordinaire, Chad Lore.
Camps -- 15 different ones in all -- run to August 20 for generally five days with a couple of exceptions. Camps are divided into age groups and themes. In addition to day camps, a Monday through Friday overnight camping experience will be available three times throughout the summer for those ages 11 to 15.
Head over to thesciencezone.org for a complete lineup of programs, and to register today.
In addition to camps throughout the summer, The Science Zone has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming for those needing all-day care for camp participants. Busing and lunch during camps will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club for members. BGCCW membership forms are available at The Science Zone, and on The Science Zone website.
Financial assistance is available for anyone through generous support from the Wyoming Child Support Program, (no state funds were used for this program).
Free STEM enrichment this summer
In partnership with the Franklin Institute, The Science Zone is offering a free summer STEM enrichment program for Wyoming students entering grades 2-6. GSK Science in the Summer is a free program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing opportunities for children to embody science careers, think scientifically, practice authentic science techniques, and have fun. This program is available for Wyoming students this summer with a theme: Be an Engineer!
The curriculum invites children to play the role of engineers and tackle challenges in electrical, biomedical, environmental, and structural engineering through at-home experiments, videos, and live virtual events. Students will explore the engineering design process as they solve real-world problems, including managing a playground’s stormwater runoff and designing a sturdy lightweight pedestrian bridge.
Provided by GSK in partnership with Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute and administered through The Science Zone, this fun, 100 percent free STEM enrichment program helps prevent the summer slide and works to keep students engaged with learning through fun, hands-on activities that will help ignite a lifelong passion for science. All materials and a lab notebook will be provided. Students can complete the challenges at home then will have the opportunity to meet virtually with real engineers in the field.
Sign up is easy – go the thesciencezone.org and sign up for the free GSK Science in the Summer program.
Summer camp at Kids Kampus
Kids Kampus Childcare will offer summer camp to September 1 for $75 per week. Activities will include roller and ice skating, swimming, summer movies, museums, hiking, arts and crafts, games and more. For more information or to register, email cpalmer@chaoffice.org or call Yvonne at 237-4182.
Kaufman is parade grand marshal
Brook Kaufman, Natrona County commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade on July 13. The selection was made by the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
Kaufman will lead the traditional collection of floats, horses, bands and western wagons through the streets of downtown Casper to celebrate the start of the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The parade begins at David Street Station and winds through downtown, ending at City Park.
Kaufman has been instrumental in bringing millions of dollars in revenue to Casper in the form of meetings and events, which equates to jobs and earnings.
"This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo's parade grand marshal," Kaufman said. "It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage."
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs July 9-17 with nightly rodeo performances beginning Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., and concluding July 17. For complete schedules and information, visit centralwyomingfair.com.
First Christian Church plans September celebration
First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave., was 100 years old on February 13, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to celebrate with the community. The celebration event will be held September 10 to 12. More details to follow. Save the date.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on September 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.
A, B, C's of Casper history at fort
Fort Caspar Museum presents "The A, B, C's of Casper History," an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum's own collection. It will be on view through Nov. 6, 2021.
Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.