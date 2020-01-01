Brunch and Bach in January
Join the WSO and The Nic to celebrate a combined 100th anniversary. The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 70th season and The Nic celebrates 30 years at its Collins Avenue location. The first Brunch and Bach event will be at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. All are welcome for a morning of music and art with food and drinks served up by Grant Street Grocery and Urban Bottle. Each month will reveal new art and music with the WSO featuring piano and woodwinds for the first ensemble. Entry is $5 per person; however WSO season/pick 3 ticket holders and Nic members get in free! Bring the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for children 4 and up.
If you are unable to make the first morning of Brunch and Bach we will be teaming up to host the event again on February and March 1 of 2020. Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.
Political memorabilia at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit titled “Who’s Your Candidate? Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs of the 20th Century.” Gathered from the Museum’s own collection as well as from local private collections, this display features a variety of buttons, merchandise and memorabilia from political campaigns. It will remain on view through November 7, 2020.
The buttons are a sampling of national, statewide and local elections. In addition to hundreds (and hundreds!) of campaign buttons, the exhibit features items from political conventions as well as a selection of political collectibles. Visitors will see the desk used by Dick Tobin in the Wyoming State Senate in the 1960s; First Lady of Wyoming Mary Brooks’ inaugural gown from 1907; cans of Billy Beer, Clinton Cola and Gold Water; and much more.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
New exhibit on Chief Washakie
Fort Caspar Museum has a new exhibit on view titled “Washakie: Through the Lens of Time.” On loan from the American Heritage Center in Laramie, this exhibit examines different images and impressions of Chief Washakie throughout history and today. He was a leader of the Eastern Shoshones from the 1840s until his death in 1900, and today he is seen by many as someone who embodied all the traits of great leadership.
This display of 16 photographs, illustrations, and information panels will be on view through February 1, 2020.
First Saturday at Bethel Baptist
On Saturday, January 4, the First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, will look at the question of what was the crucifixion of Jesus on the cross and what did it accomplish? Christian tradition has placed the crucifixion at the center of understanding who Jesus was and why he came. This is an interactive study starting at 9 a.m. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
UU Casper services, events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m., with youth programming and childcare available.
On January 5th, Reverend Kee will introduce the January worship theme “Power.”
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Learning to love the Psalms
Join Casper Reformed Presbyterian Church, 71 Curtis Street in Evansville, at 5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday evening of every month for a time of Bible Study and discussing the Ligonier study called “Learning to Love the Psalms.”
The Book of Psalms is one of the greatest treasures the Lord has given to His people. Through these sacred poems, God has given a rich songbook and a divinely inspired guide for prayers. In this teaching series, Dr. W. Robert Godfrey provides an overview of the Psalms with the specific goal of learning to love them through a study of their themes, structure and beauty.
New pastor at Reformed Presbyterian
It is with great delight that the congregation of Reformed Presbyterian Church in Evansville welcomes Pastor Bill Roberts as interim pastor.
Bill has been married to his wife Rachel for nearly 37 years. They have four grown children and two grandchildren.
Bill graduated from Cornell University with his bachelor’s degree and then pursued his Masters of Divinity at the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh.
Following his education and training as a pastor, Bill served for 27 years as the pastor of the Bloomington, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church, and then 10 years as a church planter in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church. Bill now continues his pastoral ministry as interim pastor at Casper Reformed Presbyterian Mission Church.
Come meet Pastor Bill Roberts at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Weekly Story Times
Join every week at the Natrona County Library for one of the four exciting story times for any age. Each week, a fun new theme is picked for the books read. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is TinyTots story time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs and dancing specially-tailored for the youngest patrons. On Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. there are story times for children ages 3 and up. These story times include more favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for early readers. To wrap up the week, there’s a Saturday (10:30 a.m.) story time with a special corresponding craft project for children ages 3 and up. Sometimes there will be special or holiday-inspired story times, so keep an eye on the program listings (either online, in the library or the monthly printed calendars) to stay up-to-date on all things story time. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend Story Time on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during Story Time and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tot hour at Science Zone
The Science Zone is open for a special tot hour every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be special science activities planned each week geared especially for preschoolers. Parents of preschool age young scientists are encouraged to visit the Science Zone at any time but this hour is especially dedicated to this age group.
Home school at Science Zone
The Science Zone offers an hour of educational opportunities geared for home school students from the ages of 5-14 every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There are focused activities and instruction in addition to guidance for follow up home activities every week. The home school community in Casper and surrounding areas are invited to be part of this activity every Friday.
After school at the Science Zone
If you are a middle school or high school student that is looking for a fun program to be a part of after school, then you should check out the after school program at the Science Zone. This program is available to all middle school and high school students in Natrona County every day after school. This is free to all students and is made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant through Mercer House and the Wyoming Department of Education. There are opportunities for students to be involved in a multitude of activities and projects including Destination Imagination, building exhibits, taking care of animals, and helping with Science Zone birthday parties. Please call the Science Zone at 473-9663 to get more information about how to participate and how to arrange busing if needed.
BGCCW breaks ground for expansion
Children in Central Wyoming will soon have access to an improved, state-of-the-art technology lab to help prepare them for success in school and for their future careers. Construction has begun on an expansion at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Main Club. This $890,000 project will provide more space for a larger Susie McMurry Technology Center.
By adding 2,290 square feet onto the west side of the building, the tech lab space will be nearly doubled. It will offer up to 90 computer work stations and “maker’s spaces” to explore in subjects like robotics, STEAM, digital arts, electronic media, and more.
Once the tech center is relocated, the second floor mezzanine will be remodeled to include a classroom and additional work spaces. This will provide a much needed area to support programs like Club to College, Passport to Manhood, SMART Moves, Torch Club, Youth of the Year prep, and private counseling.
The Susie McMurry Technology Center relocation and expansion is expected to be completed in early spring 2020. For more information, contact Ashley Bright, CEO, at 235-4079.
Children’s Chorale selects board
The 2019-2020 Casper Children’s Chorale Board has been selected. Serving this year will be president, Shawn Galles; VP Public Relations, Caitlin Dixon; VP of Contributions, Joy Gallup; VP of Children’s Projects, Lisa Smith; VP of Trip, Mary and John Doherty; Secretary, Jessica Weiss; Treasurer, Fawn Wallace; Publicity Chair, Traci Pike. These positions are volunteer and require a time commitment from each board member. We thank each of them for their service to our community and to the children and families of the Casper Children’s Chorale.
Library winter hours
The Natrona County Library’s main library in downtown Casper has resumed its winter operating schedule. The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Winter markets every Saturday
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious home made goodies, perfect for yourself or gift giving.
Outside the Lines: Art for vets and service members
Veterans and service members are invited to be inspired by art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is free. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, ceramics, printmaking, and other media. To register for class or for more information, contact Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
PJ Masks Live returns to CEC
“Masks Live: Save The Day!” Based on eOne’s top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains along with PJ Robot who is new to the live show.
See PJ Masks Live: Save the Day! at the Casper Events Center on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $26, $44 and $59 each. PJ Masks Live Meet & Greet Upgrade is available for $50 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
‘Wyoming Navy’ traveling exhibit shoves off
Fort Caspar Museum has organized a traveling exhibit that features many of the U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming — its people, cities and towns, counties and rivers — beginning with the earliest ship in 1900 up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will travel to 11 towns and cities throughout Wyoming for 18 months before returning to Fort Caspar Museum for its final showing in October 2020.
The free exhibit will travel to Torrington, then to Rawlins, Rock Springs, Pinedale, Dubois, Riverton, Cody, Sheridan, and finally, to Fort Caspar Museum. This exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary. FCM is grateful to the VFW for transporting the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit to communities throughout the state.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of 40 vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
For more information on exhibit dates and locations, call Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462 or visit the website at http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com.
StoryTime
The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime for children ages 3-5 is held each Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, StoryTime instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
StoryTime: TinyTots
It’s never too early to introduce your baby or toddler to the wonderful world of books and reading. Together you will discover the joy of songs, finger plays, simple books and bouncing rhymes. The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime: TinyTots for babies and toddlers is held each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the main library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, TinyTots instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
Free dance lessons Wednesdays
Free dance lessons at The Eagles Lodge, 306 N. Durbin (use the side door) on Wednesdays. Teens and adults are welcome. Free Line Dance Classes are 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Learn line dance, country and pop with Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more information.
Art club for elementary
Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage and 3-D design at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. This is for ages 6 to 12, the second Saturday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Join the class at any time.
Birthday parties at Nic
Have an art-filled birthday party at the Nic. Visit the website to choose from a variety of age-appropriate art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.