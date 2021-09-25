The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Support the Iris Clubhouse at Thankful Thursday

Come join in the fun at the Beacon Club at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 and support adults with mental illness. We will auction off handmade furniture, date night baskets, wellness gift cards, sporting events, and a whole lot more!

The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults with mental illness. For more information, please visit irisclubhouse.org or call 333-2507.

Pet Blessing at St. Mark’s

Blessing of the pets will be held Sunday, Oct. 3 at the 9:00 a,m. service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott. Pets will be blessed prior to the start of the regular service. Pets are welcome to remain at the service. Or they can be taken to the owner’s vehicle or returned home. For further information contact the church office, 307-234-0831.

Super flea market in October