Veterans Service Fair at Dubois museum

A Veterans Service Fair will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois. The fair is free and open to the public, and will feature over 50 organizations providing information and resources on a variety of topics important to veterans, including education and employment, healthcare, housing, financial help, mental health and wellness, and veterans’ benefits.

The fair will also feature a variety of speakers, including Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Distinguished Service Cross recipient Lee Alley, as well as several workshops and activities. Veterans are encouraged to bring their families and friends.

The event begins at 7:45 a.m. with a flag raising and performance by the Big Wind Singers from Crowheart. The group of local veterans and tribal members will present colors and sing the Shoshone Flag Song, Honor Song, and Soldier Boy.

WyomingPBS will premiere an episode of its important “State of Mind” series that focuses on veterans’ mental health. The film begins at 1 p.m. After, Emmy-Winning American independent filmmaker Mat Hames will host a guided panel discussion.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles’ new restaurant, The Canteen, will be open and serving food throughout the day. Veterans and active duty service members can tour the museum for free, and normal admission rates will apply to other visitors during the event.

The Veterans Service Fair is being organized by the Wyoming Veterans Commission and Mentor Agility, a nonprofit organization that provides coaching and mentoring services and support the Veterans Talking to Veterans program.

“We are excited to host this initiative to support our veterans,” said Dan Starks, Founder and Chairman of the National Museum of Military Vehicles. “This program aligns perfectly with our commitment to make every day Veterans Day at the museum.”

JO fastpitch softball registration

Girls age 8-14 years may register for the Junior Olympic Fastpitch Softball League through May 7, 2023, online at crlasports.com or in person at the Casper Recreation Center. Divisions offered for 8U, 10U, 12U, or 14U.

The registration fee is $60.00 per player.

No prior playing experience is required, we love getting girls who are willing to try a new sport, no matter their age. Players will need to have their own softball mitts, but other equipment will be provided to them. Coaches are acquired through volunteers and we cannot do this program without their help. If anyone is interested in coaching this season please reach out to the rec center or fill in the coach’s section on the registration form. Practices for the league will get underway in May after a coaches meeting is establish with games beginning May 23 at North Casper Softball Complex. League games and the league ending tournament will be scheduled weeknights in the evenings through mid-July.

Additional information is available at the Casper Recreation Center, (307) 235-8383 at 1801 East 4th St. or on the website, www.crlasports.com.

‘Odd Couple’ at CasperTheater Company

Meet Florence and Olive!! These are the two wonderful women of CasperTheater Company’s “Odd Couple” by Neil Simon. Florence has broken up with Stanley. Her heart is broken, so she moves in with Olive, a good friend. Olive is lonely and needs some company. The fun begins when Florence realizes Olive is a complete slob. Florence tries to clean up, and it works for awhile….then it doesn’t. Olive needs an encounter with a man. The two Conzuela brothers live in the same apartment building. Olive has invited them to dinner, and Florence is cooking. That doesn’t go well.

Please join us for the “Odd Couple” (female version) May 5-6-7, 12-13 for laughs you will never forget!

On May 14, we will also serve a Mother’s Day Brunch and show for $35.

Show times are Friday and Saturday 7:30 PM and Sunday, May 7th at 2PM.

Brunch is served at 1:00PM on Sunday May 14.

Tickets can be purchased at Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th and online at www.caspertheatercompany.net

Adults $16 Seniors $14 Brunch and show $35

COME PLAY WITH US!!!!

Diorama building workshop May Saturday Club event

An opportunity for children ages 7-14 to build their own diorama will be offered at the Tate Geological Museum’s Saturday Club on May 6 from 10:30—11:30 a.m.

“Just as museum designers plan and construct full-sized dioramas to depict scenes from the ancient past, we will be working together to create our own miniature dioramas of life in the Dinosaur Age,” said Russell Hawley, education specialist. According to Hawley, participants will use a small box, such as a tissue or shoe box, to create their own miniature dioramas of life in the age of dinosaurs.

“Cardboard and small stones can be used to create a rugged-looking landscape, then moss and twigs can be used to construct plants and trees,” said Hawley. Finally, students will add in some dinosaurs, … “either ready-made plastic models or, for the more adventurous students, hand-made dinosaurs sculpted from plasticine,” Hawley added.

Saturday Club is free and open to children ages 7-14. The Tate Geological Museum is located on the southern end of the Casper College campus; look for the life-sized T. rex bronze near the Tate or call the museum at 307-268-2447.

Hospice hosts Kid’s Grief Camp in June

Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is once again offering our Kid’s Grief Camp free of charge with two sessions, June 21 -23 and June 28-30.

“Children grieve differently than adults, “says Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “They understand death and grief in different ways, and some of those ways they aren’t able to articulate. Our Kid’s Grief Camp provides opportunities for children, ages six to 16, to express their grief through a variety of ways.”

Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy, and our hope is to help your child or teen understand their grief process. We will create a safe place for them to talk about their loss, and they will learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through their work with the horses and other activities including art, music, storytelling, and more.

It’s an opportunity for your kids to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experience, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.

For more information, call (307) 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org

Museum hosts bird identification classes

The Werner Wildlife Museum will host a series of four free bird identification classes that began Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m., and running consecutive Tuesdays through May 16.

Popular Werner Wildlife Series speaker Stacey Scott and Casper College biology instructor Luis Alza Leon will lead the classes. Both men have been avid bird watchers for many years and are well-versed in the bird species found in Wyoming.

The series does not require registration, and each class will cover a different set of birds. The public is welcome to attend any or all four classes, as each is a stand-alone unit.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Werner Wildlife Photo exhibit at Fort Casper

View a selection of hand-tinted photographs of Wyoming taken by Cheyenne photographer J.E. Stimson in 1903 for the St. Louis Louisiana Purchase Exposition of 1904. Stimson was tasked with locating the best representations of the state’s natural beauty and thriving economy. His photographs capture Wyoming ranches, farms, houses, irrigation canals, mines, Indian settlements, and natural scenery. On loan from the Wyoming State Museum and Archives, this exhibit will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through June 4, 2023.

Joseph Stimson (1870-1952) was admired throughout the United States for his artistic skill with a camera and his hand-colored photographs. His career as a photographer spanned 59 years and produced more than 7,500 images, most of which reside in the Wyoming State Archives.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit. Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Science Zone events

Summer camp registration opened March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opened March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Outdoor Camps Schedule

June 26/27: Mountain Biking Level 1: We’ll stay local and get your skills down!

June 28-30: Mountain Biking Level II: This will include one overnight adventure to visit the epic trails in Sinks Canyon State Park.

Sign up for the two-day camp, the three-day camp, or all 5 days!

July 5-7: New to camping? Sign up for our Camping 101 camp! Build your confidence and your skills in this camp so you are ready to sign up for our other extended week-long camps! We will spend one day on Casper Mountain then we will head for a night of overnight camping and hiking. Plans are to camp at Natural Bridge and then head for a hiking adventure in the Laramie Peak area.

July 17-21: We will head to the western side of the Wind Rivers! We’ll start with a stop at Boulder Lake for a short hike and a possible swim in Boulder Canyon then we will head toward Elkhart Park. We’ll practice orienteering skills, learn about camp safety in bear country, hike to Sacred Rim, kayak in Fremont Lake and learn about the trials and tribulations of the John C. Fremont explorations when we visit the Museum of the Mountain Man. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

July 31- Aug. 4: We will base our camp for the week out of the Thorne Rider Youth Camp just outside of Sheridan. This location is perfect for exploring the Big Horn mountains but we’ll come back to home base every evening! This camp will include a day of rock climbing with our friends from Big Horn Mountain Guides—a well-respected and knowledgeable organization that teaches many climbing camps for youth in the area. This camp will also incorporate fishing and kayaking as well as an exploration of historically significant battlefields in the area. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch for day 1, all other food, transportation, and fees will be provided. If your camper has never stayed away from home or is new to camping, it is recommended that they also sign up for Camping 101.

As with all Science Zone classes and activities, scholarships and financial aid are available.

Saturday day Sun Day

Brighten up your day and join us at The Science Zone from 11 to noon on May 6 to safely view the sun! Dr. Young from Casper College will bring his telescopes and share his enthusiasm and expertise for all things astronomy related.

Family STEAM nights

Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

May 4 STEAM night: May the force be with you!

Join us on May 4 for our FINAL Family STEAM Night from 4-7 p.m.! Our season on STEAM is not over though as we are busy preparing for our Summer of STEAM summer camps. We have to celebrate force and motion with you on May 4th though! We will be shakin’ and movin’ and groovin’ with all sorts of activities related to pushing, pulling, friction, gravity, and magnetism. Don’t miss this last chance to celebrate scientific discovery together and sign up for your last chance to put your name in for our final grand prize drawing! (A $50 Discount coupon for a summer camp of your choice!).

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Youth volleyball at Boys & Girls Club

Sign up now for youth volleyball at the Club! This is a co-ed league for youth in grades 3-10 that teaches the fundamentals of the sports and helps youth improve their skills. Practices and/or games will be held twice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street, Casper). The season runs April 3—May 2. Registration fee is $35 with a $10 yearly Club membership. Registration deadline was March 17.

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications. Head Start is a FREE, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.