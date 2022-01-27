Register for youth basketball tournament

The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 32nd Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, 2022 at several locations throughout Casper.

The deadline to register a team is Thursday, March 6. The team fee of $200 includes a 3-game guarantee. This exciting tournament typically features 120 or more teams from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. Proceeds generated from this event benefit the Community Recreation Foundation which provides scholarships for youth and seniors and free special events in the Casper area.

During the two day basketball extravaganza, hundreds of games will be played at gyms throughout Casper. The tournament is bracketed in a modified consolation format; therefore, many teams play more than their guaranteed three games. All games are officiated by experienced referees.

Discounted hotel room rates are available for those attending the tournament. The Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center is the 32nd Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament host hotel; the hotel’s reservation number is 307-266-6000. For Casper area information and lodging go to www.casperwyoming.info or call 1-800-852-1889.

Registration packets may be found at the Casper Recreation Center lobby, 1801 E 4th St., or online at www.crlasports.com. For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 307-235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.

Family STEM nights at Science Zone

Join The Science Zone for special family STEM nights every Tuesday throughout the spring! The Science Zone will be staying open late on Tuesday nights to allow families time to visit our new exhibit space and to participate in Family Stem Night Activities. Every Tuesday evening, we will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. On Feb. 1, we will be partnering with the Casper College math department for an evening of fun family math activities. This is appropriate for all ages. Family math activities are free—museum exhibit exploration is $5. New activities will be posted every week on our website (thesciencezone.org).

Casper Theater Company presents ‘Dear Ann Landers:’

Casper Theater Company has a special treat for you next month. Brenda Lyttle is back, this time portraying Eppie Lederer (Ann Landers). You saw her as Erma Bombeck last February and now in another one woman show as “The Lady With All the Answers”, By David Rambo, the life and letters of Ann Landers. The show opens on Feb. 18, and runs through Feb. 27.

“Dear Ann Landers:” for decades renowned advice columnist Ann Landers answered countless letters from lovelorn teens, confused couples and a multitude of others in need of advice. No topic was off limits, Including nude housekeeping, sex in a motorcycle helmet, the proper way to hang toilet paper, sibling rivalries, addiction, religion, and wandering spouses. An ironic twist of events confronts her with a looming deadline for a column dealing with a new kind of heartbreak. We learn enough about ourselves as we do about the wise funny no-nonsense woman whose daily dialogue helped shape the social and sexual landscapes of the last half century. This show contains adult content and is not recommended for age 15 and under.

Tickets are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net, and will be available on Feb 1st at the Casper Senior Center, and The Cheese Barrel at the Blue Bird for $16 adults and $14 Seniors. Performances will be 7:30 Friday and Saturday and at 2:00 PM on Sundays. Casper Theater Company is located at 735 CY, next to Family Dollar. For more information please call 307-267-7243.

Glenn Miller Orchestra evening of dinner, music and dance

ArtCore and the Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum are thrilled to bring The Glenn Miller Orchestra to Casper on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Ramkota Hotel main ballroom. The program starts with a social hour 5:00 p.m., Dinner is at 6:00 with a special program by SFC Shane Vincent, former guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier followed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra music and dancing. The Glenn Miller big band sound has been thrilling audiences young and old for over 75 years. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table of 8. Buffet style dinner and cash bar. Proceeds benefit ArtCore and the Wyoming Veterans Museum. Contact Becky Steensland 307-259-3350 or Joe MacGuire 307-333-3653 for tickets.

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby set

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 33rd Annual HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 5 and 6 at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night or 3 nights for $100. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken.

No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Diabase Shelter and Bishop’s Point. There will be 4 places paid for largest game fish and 3 places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a 1st, 2nd and 3rd weight prize for children 14 years and under.

Tickets are on sale now through Feb. 4th for $40 for adults and $20 for youth on our website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Sloane’s General Store in Alcova during regular business hours through Friday, Feb. 4. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 until noon Saturday, Feb. 5. Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 307-262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Feb. 5. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 307-262-9193.

For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at 307-232-9508. Please visit our website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com .

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services.

Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m. For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra January concert

Our Jan. 29 concert highlights one of the most influential mentor/mentee duos in all of symphonic music. This program features works from Ludwig Van Beethoven and his mentor, Joseph Haydn, who is known as the “father of the symphony.” The orchestra will open with Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, commonly known as “the Surprise Symphony,” if you want to know why you’ll have to discover for yourself! Then you will be treated to a performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. Then world-class violist Simone Porter will bring Beethoven’s Violin Concerto to life. Porter regularly performs with major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. This is our third attempt to bring Simone to Casper since 2020, so we are excited to finally welcome her to the WSO stage!

Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans Jan. 28

Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans is back! Mark your calendar for Jan. 28, as we celebrate our 22nd annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans fundraiser at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Come sip, sample and delight in great food, raffle prizes, and excellent company as part of the evening’s festivities. Doors are open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Come and sample up to 27 different chilies and soups from many different local restaurants, businesses, and chefs. Don’t forget the refreshing beverages from Pepsi and Budweiser.

Finish up with some delicious ice cream to cool your taste buds. In addition to delicious food and drinks, there will be several fabulous raffle packages to choose from. Just buy a $5 raffle ticket (or several) and pick the raffle package you want a chance of winning.

Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club Location), First Interstate Bank (downtown location) and Blue Ridge Coffee.

During the event we will also have the Pot o’ Beans reverse raffle. We have 300 beans in the pot to raffle off, with cash prizes for the evening totaling $10,575. Buy a bean for just $100 and your bean could be worth up to $5,000. There are 29 additional chances to win between $125 and $600. What a way to start off the New Year! For each bean purchased, you will receive 2 admission tickets to the event.

If you purchase a bean but cannot attend, we will gladly mail your admission tickets to your family or friends in the Casper area who would enjoy coming to the event. You do not need to be present to win. If your bean is drawn you still win the cash! Your $100 raffle ticket purchase will help provide home delivered meals to a homebound senior in Natrona County for approximately one month.

Do you like to cook and want to see how good your chili and soup recipes are? You don’t have to be a business or restaurant to find out.

There are 1st and 2nd place winners in both chili and soup. Just contact the Meals On Wheels office to get the details. If you are not so good in the kitchen and still want to help, you can be a sponsor, volunteer or to donate a raffle prize. Please contact Meals On Wheels for further information at 307-265-8659. You can also visit us at www.mealswheels.com or on Facebook.

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman.

“Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

Exhibit on the Dakota Territory at Fort Caspar

“The Way They Saw Us,” a traveling exhibit from the South Dakota State Historical Society, is on exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum through Feb. 26.

The Dakotas were hot news in the mid- to late-19th century. Illustrated papers like “Harper’s Weekly” and “Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper” assigned reporters to cover events in the West, planting the “Wild West” image in the minds of Americans who never set foot west of the Mississippi River. Farmers, Indians, miners, and soldiers marched across the pages of the Eastern press, portraying the Dakotas as a raw, untamed frontier. For local audiences, it should be mentioned that much of present-day Wyoming was a part of the Dakota Territory from 1864 to 1868.

The 25 framed prints in “The Way They Saw Us” exhibit are a sampling of the images Easterners saw about the West.

The Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

First Saturday study at Bethel

The subject for the First Saturday study on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. is Gospel symbolism and typology of the Gospel story and Jesus’ ministry in the Old Testament. This is an interactive. nondenominational study open to all. Refreshments are provided. Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S.Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

