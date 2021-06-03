Fort is Blue Star museum
Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit www.arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a uniformed services card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 am to 5 p.m. daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Monthly DIY Challenge: Succulent planters
Succulents are so “in” right now, but who really wants the hassle of keeping those pesky things alive? With June’s DIY Challenge, you can have all the benefits of cute little succulents to adorn your shelves or table tops without any of the upkeep. Stop by the Creation Station any time during the month of June to make your own succulents in a mini pot. We provide the supplies, step-by-step instructions, and you go to town with the Cricut machine in our makerspace. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.
Summer reading program begins June 1
The Natrona County Library summer reading program is back and better than ever. Check out the online calendar or stop by the library to grab print calendars to get info on everything planned this year. And get excited, because we have to make up for 2020 with extra fun in 2021. Sign up for our summer reading challenges, for all ages. Download the Beanstack tracker app or register online at natronacountylibrary.beanstack.com. Learn more about summer reading at natronacountylibrary.org/summerreading, or call 577-7323.
June Teen Take & Make: Beaded wish bracelet
Stop by the Teen Zone desk to grab June’s teen take & make kit for students in rising 7th — 12th grades. Each kit provides all the materials needed to make a beautiful beaded wish bracelet at home. Grab yours while supplies last (we recommend coming early in the month to get the kit), and wear your bracelet with summerific pride! Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Helios Trio in concert
Wyoming Music Teachers Association and Artcore present Helios Trio at 7:30 p.m., on June 10, at Wheeler Concert Hall, Casper College. Admission is $10.
John Fadial, violin; Beth Vanderborgh, cello; Chi-Chen Wu, piano, are members of the trio. The concert will include the debut of Douglas McConnell’s “While I Run this Race.”
The concert is a feature of the Wyoming Music Teachers Association State Convention, June 10-12, at Casper College, which also will feature sessions by internationally-acclaimed clinician Marvin Blickenstaff, Chee-Hwa Tan, Joseph Harkins, Casey Loudin, and Annette Karges. Go to wyomingmta.org for further information or email pflynn@caspercollege.edu.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
Wyoming barn exhibit at fort
The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling photo exhibit “Barn Here” is on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through June 27.
Wyoming barns differ greatly in style and function from barns in many other parts of the United States. Climate, available building materials, ethnic traditions, and many other factors influence how they are constructed. Beautiful black-and-white photographs from the State Historic Preservation Office depict barns from throughout Wyoming.
The museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members. The exhibit was made possible by the Wyoming Council for the Humanities. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.
Trails center open seven days a week
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is moving to new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
In addition to the new operating hours, a variety of education and interpretive programs and special events will be offered daily for the next several months. Experience living history programs about blacksmithing, Native American culture and art, the fur trade, music and much more.
All events are free. For more information, contact the Trails Center at 307-261-7700. A list of events can be found on the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
The Trails Center commemorates Native American history, early explorers, and the travel corridor of the Oregon, Mormon, California, and Pony Express trails, as well as the Bridger and Bozeman trails through hands-on, interactive exhibits, multi-media programs, and virtual education opportunities.
BLM invites the public to visit the Trails Center and reimagine your public lands by growing a larger appreciation of our nation’s heritage and historic trails.
Art show at Deer Creek Days
2021 Deer Creek Days Art Show will be held June 23 to 26 at the Glenrock Library, 506 S. 4th Street. Entry guidelines and forms can be found on the Deer Creek Days Facebook page or by contacting Glenda Glasser at 259-2307. The primary focus is to encourage art.
Hard rock in October
Spectra Venue Management and 1111 Entertainment are pleased to announce In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with DED and Raven Black ”In Between Tour” at the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday, October 7. Tickets for the originally scheduled May 16, 2020 concert will be honored at the new date. New tickets are on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $41.50 and $49.50 each plus applicable fees. Tickets will be available at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
New exhibits at Bishop Home
People have not changed much in 100 years. We still listen to music, make phone calls, and (some of us) still write letters like people did 100 years ago. But now we can do those things anywhere from our phones. The means we use to stay social have changed, but the ultimate need to stay connected has not. Scattered all through the Historic Bishop Home you will find modes of communication from ink and quills to radios and telephones.
It is time for sunshine and spring celebrations. And celebrations call for a new dress. Spring has sprung at the Historic Bishop Home and there is a display of prom and spring party dresses from the 1920s to the 1960s. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Weekend events at trails center
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is always free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are some programs of interest this summer.
- June 5 and 6, Pioneer Living History Weekend, David Osmundsen fires up his forge and demonstrates blacksmithing, and a Merchant family pioneer encampment takes us back in time with games and live music.
- June 12 and 13, Fur Trade Living History Weekend, Living historians and special reenactors will showcase in period costume the skills and tools needed to survive during the Fur Trade Era in Wyoming.Summer hours begin
The Natrona County Library will be operating under its summer hours from May 30 through Sept. 6: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sundays.
Weekly library story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
- Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
- Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
- Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books — it’s a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience’s unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Father Daughter Social June 12
The annual Father Daughter Social has returned for 2021. The event will be held on June 12 at the Econo Lodge in Casper.
This special event is for fathers, grandfathers and uncles of grade school age girls. It has been dubbed “A Princess and Her Prince.” Included in the festivities will be a pizza dinner, cake, chips, drink, a silent auction, tiara raffle, free photos, crown decorating and face painting. The event is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Music is provided by Rocky Mountain Sound & Light.
Tickets are $25 for two and can be purchased at Once Upon A Child, Express Printing or by calling the office of Wyoming CARES at 237-7035. Reservations are required as there will be no tickets at the door.
VBS at Hilltop Baptist
Hilltop Baptist invites kiddo(s), grades K-5, to join an exciting adventure. Announcing Hilltop Baptist Churches’ Rocky Railway VBS, June 14-17, 6 to 8:30 p.m., (2555 E. 2nd St.). Please visit the Facebook Page for registration information, or contact the office at 307-265-6540, or email secretary@hilltopbaptistchurchcasper.com.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: June 9, Buffalo Scout; June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Summer camps at the planetarium
Registration is now open for four different Summer Camps at the Casper Planetarium. Each camp is limited to 12 students, so reserve your space soon before they fill up. “Sunbeams/Moonbeams” will teach 6-year-olds about our nearest neighbor, the Moon, and our nearest star, the Sun. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on June 14 to 18 and is led by Amber French. The cost is $30 per camper. “Solar Systems, Constellations, and Star Stories” lets 7 and 8-year-olds learn facts about the planets, identify constellations, and discover the stories behind them. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on July 26 to 30 and is led by Shae Aagard. The cost is $30 per camper. “Earth Science” is for 9 and 10-year-olds to explore habitats and ecosystems, weather, rocks and minerals, and more. Campers will make a terrarium, an anemometer, and homemade toothpaste, as well as pan for “gold.” It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 12 to 16 and is led by Amber French. Cost is $30 per camper. “Aerospace Adventures” lets 10 to 12-year-olds discover how and why things fly, both on Earth and in space, and build their own flying objects. It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 19 to 23 and is led by Rod Kennedy. Cost is $35 per camper.
Registration forms for all camps are available at casperplanetarium.com. You will need to print the form and mail or bring it to the Planetarium along with cash or check for the camp fee. Camps will follow the health department and school district protocols for COVID19 safety that are in effect on the camp dates. Got questions? Contact the Casper Planetarium at 577-0310.
Full slate of camps this summer at The Science Zone
The Science Zone at its new location, 222 E. Collins Dr., is so excited for its lineup of extremely awesome summer camps. Kids 4 to 15 will be able to explore Wyoming’s great outdoors, learn about chemistry, anatomy, physics, robotics, coding, and more. They’ll get to do some hands on learning with animals from the Zoo Zone, and make some noise with local musician extraordinaire, Chad Lore.
Camps — 15 different ones in all — run June 14 to August 20 for generally five days with a couple of exceptions. Camps are divided into age groups and themes. In addition to day camps, a Monday through Friday overnight camping experience will be available three times throughout the summer for those ages 11 to 15.
Head over to thesciencezone.org for a complete lineup of programs, and to register today.
In addition to camps throughout the summer, The Science Zone has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming for those needing all-day care for camp participants. Busing and lunch during camps will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club for members. BGCCW membership forms are available at The Science Zone, and on The Science Zone website.
Financial assistance is available for anyone through generous support from the Wyoming Child Support Program, (no state funds were used for this program).
Free STEM enrichment this summer
In partnership with the Franklin Institute, The Science Zone is offering a free summer STEM enrichment program for Wyoming students entering grades 2-6. GSK Science in the Summer is a free program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing opportunities for children to embody science careers, think scientifically, practice authentic science techniques, and have fun. This program is available for Wyoming students this summer with a theme: Be an Engineer!
The curriculum invites children to play the role of engineers and tackle challenges in electrical, biomedical, environmental, and structural engineering through at-home experiments, videos, and live virtual events. Students will explore the engineering design process as they solve real-world problems, including managing a playground’s stormwater runoff and designing a sturdy lightweight pedestrian bridge.
Provided by GSK in partnership with Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute and administered through The Science Zone, this fun, 100 percent free STEM enrichment program helps prevent the summer slide and works to keep students engaged with learning through fun, hands-on activities that will help ignite a lifelong passion for science. All materials and a lab notebook will be provided. Students can complete the challenges at home then will have the opportunity to meet virtually with real engineers in the field.
Sign up is easy – go the thesciencezone.org and sign up for the free GSK Science in the Summer program.
CNFR back in June
The College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is returning to Casper, Wyoming from June 13 to 19, and will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, CNFR welcomes 400 of the top collegiate rodeo athletes to compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying. To qualify for CNFR, competitors must rank in the top three for their event, while the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions also qualify.
Season tickets are available for purchase on Friday, April 23, while individual tickets go on sale May 7. All tickets are available online at FordWyomingCenter.com.
For more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com. To plan your trip to Casper, check out VisitCasper.com.
Summer camp at Kids Kampus
Kids Kampus Childcare will offer summer camp from June 14 to Sept. 1 for $75 per week. Activities will include roller and ice skating, swimming, summer movies, museums, hiking, arts and crafts, games and more. For more information or to register, email cpalmer@chaoffice.org or call Yvonne at 237-4182.
Kaufman is parade grand marshal
Brook Kaufman, Natrona County commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade on July 13. The selection was made by the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
Kaufman will lead the traditional collection of floats, horses, bands and western wagons through the streets of downtown Casper to celebrate the start of the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The parade begins at David Street Station and winds through downtown, ending at City Park.
Kaufman has been instrumental in bringing millions of dollars in revenue to Casper in the form of meetings and events, which equates to jobs and earnings.
“This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo’s parade grand marshal,” Kaufman said. “It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage.”
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs July 9-17 with nightly rodeo performances beginning Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., and concluding July 17. For complete schedules and information, visit centralwyomingfair.com.
First Christian Church plans September celebration
First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave., was 100 years old on February 13, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to celebrate with the community. The celebration event will be held September 10 to 12. More details to follow. Save the date.