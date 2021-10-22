The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries.

To place your order, call (307) 237-4470, or text to 307-251-5134, or email order to: pkofakis@gmail.com.

Prices are the same great value at $25 per 1 dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three each of four other pastries. Order by Nov. 7. Pick up and pay for your order at the Church, 1350 East “C” Street in Casper on Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. These pastries make the perfect dessert or gift and will be ready for pickup just in time for the Holidays!

Meat shoot set for November

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. Call 307-235-8067 for more information. See you there.

Youth jam night at St. Stephens Episcopal Church