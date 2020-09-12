Family Stuff

Bridge dedication postponed

The Leonard L. Robinson Bridge dedication was postponed by Tuesday's storm and will now be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with food service at 5 p.m. and the event at 6 p.m. The location is the grassy island immediately in front of the Clarion Inn, with complimentary parking provided at the Clarion. All are welcome to attend the event, which renames the Center Street bridge to posthumously honor a Purple Heart recipient, longtime pastor, friend to all and important community member.

NCPL starts fall hours

Planetarium opens Sept. 15

The Casper Planetarium is open to the public again, starting Tuesday, September 15. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others. There will be new shows each month, with special shows for the holidays. For September, the weekday show (Tuesday through Friday at 4:15 p.m.) is “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” The Native American mythology character Coyote learns the differences between myths and astronomy facts about the world and its neighbors. This show is geared for ages 7 and up, and is a great choice for grandparents and grandchildren on an afternoon outing. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. see “Voyage to Distant Worlds,” a tour of the planets in the solar system. This show is an original production of the Casper Planetarium and is aimed at ages 10 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.