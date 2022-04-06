Mitchell Tenpenny at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring country music star Mitchell Tenpenny to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Tenpenny will kick off the Wyoming’s Big Show concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me,” Mitchell Tenpenny has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit was taken from his introductory album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP in 2018. To date, “Drunk Me” has amassed nearly 490 million on-demand streams.

In the year that followed, the “winning” singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (“Drunk Me”) at the CMT Music Awards and saw his “Alcohol You Later” single certify gold. He also kicked off his first headlining concert series, the “Anything She Says Tour,” with labelmates and award-winning duo Seaforth who joined as support and were also featured on the gold-selling song, “Anything She Says.”

During 2020’s pandemic, Mitchell delivered four songs to his fans including “Can’t Go To Church,” “Here,” his cover of “Someone You Loved,” and “Broken Up, as well as releasing the Neon Christmas EP for the holidays.

Regarding his upcoming EP Mitchell says “I spent all of my time during the pandemic writing songs. I always write about my interactions with people or interactions my co-writers are having. But during the long quarantine time and being off the road, I had to channel my past and allow myself to bring out some of my vulnerabilities. I think this EP includes some of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Tuesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Little River Band for Wednesday, August 3rd and have more concert announcements coming up for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next three weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Haven on the Rock gun bingo

Join us Saturday, April 9 at the Boys 7 Girls Club of Central Wyoming for a night of dinner, games and bingo. There’s a chance to win a Ruger MPR-5.56, Benelli Nova 12ga, Ruger American .308, CZ Woodcock 12ga and Bergara B-14.

Tickets are $50 and come with dinner and five bingo cards. Visit havenontherockgunbingo.ticket.leap.com to purchase.

Dinner and games are at 5 p.m., and bingo starts at 6 p.m.

For more information call 307-575-6515.

Head Start accepting applications

Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.

Little River Band at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the classic rock band, Little River Band to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Little River Band will play on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band “the best singing band in the world.” The current lineup of LRB takes that accolade to heart each and every time they perform.

Through the ’70’s and ’80’s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Worldwide album and CD sales now top 30 million. And in 1982 LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years – In fact, they were the very first band to achieve that remarkable plateau! According to BMI, “Reminiscing” has garnered rare status with over 5 million air plays on American radio, and “Lady” is close behind with over 4 million air plays.

Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history.

With over 100 dates scheduled or being scheduled for their 2021-22 tour, Little River Band is hotter than ever – selling out shows and making music from coast to coast – continuing their legacy of being “the best singing band in the world.”

Little River Band’s current lineup includes Wayne Nelson on Lead Vocals/Bass, Chris Marion with Keyboards/Vocals, Rich Herring as Lead Guitar/Vocals, Ryan Ricks on Drums/Percussion and Vocals and Colin Whinnery with Guitar/Lead Vocal.

Wednesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Kelly’s Convenience Centers with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex is just beginning their concert announcements for 2022. Watch for announcements every Thursday for the next four weeks. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

April at the library

DIY Challenge: Easy Key Fob

All month long — Creation Station — Ages 12+

Stop by the Creation Station any time we’re open during the month of April to make an easy key fob, perfect for helping you keep track of all your keys, dongles, doo-dads, Tamagotchis, and more! We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the creativity and the keys. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.

Take & Make Kit for Adults: Tiny Art

All month long — Front Desk — Adults

This month’s take and make kit for adults (available to pick up at the front desk) are more like a “take, make, and bring back” kit! Here’s your chance to show us your watercolor skills. Each free mini artist kit includes: 2x2″ canvas, watercolors, and paintbrush, along with a label to place on the back of your artwork so it will be returned to you.

Notes:

You do not just have to use the supplies in the kit! You may use your own paint and supplies if you’d like.

If you are wanting to display your piece at the library, please put your name and phone number on the label provided for you and

please place it on the back of your artwork.

Once you’ve finished your masterpiece, return it to the Library by Monday, April 18 to be part of the exhibit! The exhibit will run April 18th through May 20th. Pieces will be displayed in the cabinet next to the Circulation Desk. We will be limiting the number of kits that each patron can pick up, and these are sure to go quick, so grab yours soon. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Teen Take & Make: DIY Fidget Keychain

All month long — Teen Zone Desk — Grades 7-12

Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to stop by the Library’s Teen Zone any time we’re open during the month of April to pick up their free take and make kit with all the supplies needed to make their own fidget keychain using paracord and hex nuts at home—the perfect keychain accessory for anyone who needs a way to burn nervous energy but is sick of traditional fidget spinners and bubble poppers. While supplies last. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

StoryTimes

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday

Join us every week at one of our 4 exciting StoryTimes for any age!

Tuesdays @ 10 AM: Our TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.

Wednesdays @ 10 AM: Reads & Rhymes is a storytime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.

Thursdays @ 10 AM: Our moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Saturdays @ 10 AM: Join us for a family-friendly StoryTime & Craft, where tiny readers will enjoy a read-aloud followed up by a craft inspired by that week’s reading theme.

Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Egg Gnomes

Starting Monday, April 4, while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this friendly Easter craft starting Monday, April 4 in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own egg gnomes at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Volunteer Reference Attorney Program w/ Equal Justice Wyoming

Thursday, April 7 — 2-4 PM — Barbara Bush Room

Need assistance with filling out legal forms? Have questions about the court system or how to navigate your case? Get free legal information from a Volunteer Reference Attorney. A volunteer attorney will be available from 2—4 PM for brief one-on-one visits with community members to provide instruction in filling out legal forms and navigating the court system. First come, first served—no appointment necessary. In partnership with Equal Justice Wyoming, Wyoming Access to Justice Commission, and Natrona County Library. Call 577-7323 or email wcla@courts.state.wy.us for more information or with any questions that you have.

Teen Writers: Harry Potter Story Cubes

Thursday, April 7 @ 4 PM — Teen Zone — Grades 7-12

“You’re a wizard, Harry!” Students in grades 7-12 are invited to join us for a very special Teen Writers program on Thursday, April 7th at 4 PM. We’ll be using Harry Potter Story Cubes to create new stories featuring your favorite witches and wizards, and attendees are invited to share their writing (if they want). This program will be held in the Teen Zone and all supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Leather Project: Bleed Knot Bracelets & Keychains

Friday, April 8 @ 9 AM — Creation Station — Adults — Registration required

Join us in the Creation Station to make cool leather bracelets (with snaps!) and keychains using a special “bleed knot” technique and the Library’s leatherworking equipment. Space is limited, so registration is required. There will be two sessions of this class throughout the month of April to accommodate more people—Friday, April 8th at 9 AM and Friday, April 29th at 1 PM. Please sign up for only 1 session. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Sewing Project: Needle Book

Friday, April 8 @ 2 PM — Creation Station — Registration required

Organize your stitchery! And do it in a way that makes it easy to carry along. Join us in the Creation Station for a sewing project where you’ll learn how to sew your very own needle book, perfect for keeping your hand sewing needles all in one portable place. This group crafting program is good for both beginners and more experienced sewers. All supplies are provided at no cost. Registration is required, as space is limited. Call 577-7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Paws to Read Saturday StoryTime & Craft

Saturday, April 9 @ 10 AM — Crawford Room

Dogs and handlers will attend storytime on the second Saturday of every month at 10 AM at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during storytime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. After storytime, we’ll make a craft inspired by this week’s books. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Junk Journaling 101: Creating Signatures

Saturday, April 9 @ 2 PM — Crawford Room — Registration required

Junk journals are made with mostly a mix of found and recycled materials; but how the journal is used and the purpose of the junk journal itself will vary greatly from person to person! Many are used as a way to collect and record memories, thoughts, ideas, and inspiration. At this Junk Journaling 101 program on Saturday, April 9th from 2-4 PM, participants will learn how to create signatures, including paper selection, flip out pages, creative folding, and two binding techniques.

To make a junk journal there are three essential parts: the cover, the binding and the signatures. Signatures are also called sections in bookbinding, and they are a collection of paper that are stacked and then folded in half to form what looks like a book. These signatures are then bound into a cover to form your book. This class will build off of previous classes, but beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend. Space will be limited, so sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Bunny Silhouette Art

Starting Monday, April 11 while supplies last — Children’s Department

Pick up the supplies to make this colorful Easter craft starting Monday, April 11th in the Children’s Department. The kit comes with everything you need to make your own bunny silhouette art at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information. For kids and tweens aged 0—grade 6.

Cricut Project: Custom Bookmarks

Monday, April 11 @ 12 PM — Creation Station — Adults — Registration required

Join us in the Creation Station for a Cricut project that helps you keep your spot in all your favorite books. Participants will design and cut their own custom paper bookmarks using the Cricut Design Space digital design studio and the Cricut Maker. Space is limited, so registration is required. We will be holding 2 sessions to accommodate more adults—Monday, April 11th at 12 PM and Saturday, April 16th at 3 PM. Please only sign up for ONE session. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 for more information and sign up online at natronacountylibrary.org/events to guarantee your spot.

Tween Mondays: Sakura Painting

Monday, April 11 @ 4 PM — Crawford Room — Grades 4-6

The national flower of Japan, the cherry blossom – or Sakura, represents a time of renewal and optimism. The pops of pink mark the ending of winter and signify the beginning of spring. Tweens are invited to join us at the Library on Monday, April 11th for this springtime afternoon craft project. Students in grades 4-6 will be creating Japanese cherry blossom paintings to welcome the (hopeful) end of winter and beginning of spring. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Never Too Old Book Club: “Game Changer” by Neal Shusterman

Tuesday, April 12 @ 6:30 PM — Metro Coffee Co Downtown

Join us for a discussion of “Game Changer” by Neal Shusterman on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:30 PM at Metro Coffee Downtown. This high-concept novel from the National Book Award-winning and New York Times-bestselling author of the “Arc of a Scythe” series tackles the most urgent themes of our time, making this a must-buy for readers who are starting to ask big questions about their own role in the universe. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library’s second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month’s book. This program is free and open to the public, and participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of Natrona County Library. Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Afterschool at the Library: Bunny Houses

Wednesday, April 13 @ 4 PM — Crawford Room — Grades K-6

Easter bunnies need a warm place to sleep at night when they’re done hopping around town hiding eggs, especially in snowy Wyoming. Join us for a festive after school craft program on Wednesday, April 13th at 4 PM. Kiddos in grades K-6 will craft their own Easter egg-shaped houses for their imaginary bunny friends to come home to this spring season. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Prusa 3D Printers Intro & Demo

Wednesday, April 13 @ 4 PM — Creation Station — All ages

Stop by to learn about the Creation Station’s collection of Prusa 3D printers! This course is will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing. At the end of the program, you’ll also get to see the printer in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Book sale at library

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.

The next sale will be held on April 7, 8 and 9. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. April 7 will feature an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. April 8 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on Thursday and Friday will be two hours long and items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On April 9, there will be no admission charge for each one hour session and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted any time the library is open. Thanks to the generosity of our local communities, we continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

New exhibit at fort

Fort Caspar Museum has opened the exhibit “A View from Center Street,” a display of beautiful black-and-white images of Casper and its residents from the 1920s to the 1950s by local photographer Thomas Carrigen. It will be on view through May 8.

Carrigen was a well-known photographer and small businessman working in Casper from 1922 until the late 1950s. With his camera, he recorded the people of Casper as well as the city’s unique commercial and residential districts during the mid-20th century.

Fort Caspar Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby winners

First place — Seth Bursted, 6.53 RBT

Second place — Shawn O’Brian, 6.38 BRT

Third place — Beau Vreeland, 5.13 RBT

Fourth place — Shawn Reney, 4.92 BRT

Youth Division

First place — Marilyn Jenkins, 4.15 RBT

Second place — Gabriel Banister, 4.09 RBT

Third place — Aria Grant, 4.05RBT

Smallest Fish

Toby Porter, .27 RBT

Largest Walleye

Meredith Wagner, 2.28#

Events at the Science Zone

It’s a Saturday sun day at The Science Zone!

Join our special guest, Dr.Andrew Young from Casper College at The Science Zone for a STEM family Science Saturday activity on April 2. Dr. Young will have special filters to allow families to view the sun safely and will be on hand to answer questions. Bring the whole family to learn about sun facts, other astronomy topics, and about the Casper College astronomy department. Solar observing and other special activities will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting). Participation in the solar viewing activity and visiting with Dr. Young is free and appropriate for all ages. Regular admission fees will be in effect to explore the rest of the museum floor.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0