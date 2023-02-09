Eighth Annual Family Game Night

The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center would like to invite the community to the 8th Annual Family Game Night on Feb. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 E K St. Casper, WY 82601.

We will be serving a free dinner from the Cent$ible Nutrition cook book, white chicken chili. The theme this year is Carnival. We will have free interactive carnival activities, balloon artists, temporary tattoo artists, a “strong man” photo booth and lots of table games for all ages. Each family will leave with one new board game to enjoy all year to promote strong families and healthy youth!

What parents and children need more than anything these days is fun that is free. When parents spend time doing fun things with their children their relationship is strengthened. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can be combated by Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences (HOPE), like Family Game Night. Research shows that youth who spend time with their parents at least two nights a week are less likely to experiment with drugs and alcohol at an early age. It also lowers the risk of forming obesity or eating disorders, and increases the chance of graduating high school.

This event made possible by: Mercer Family Resource Center, Youth Empowerment Council, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, Parents as Teachers, Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Natrona County Child Protection Team, Cent$ible Nutrition, Wyoming Department of Family Services, Natrona County High School Honors Society, and our generous community for donating board games!

For more information contact Anna La Torre at 307-233-4276 or alatorre@mercercasper.com.

February at the Casper Ice Arena

February is an eventful month at the Casper Ice Arena. The youth associations, Casper Figure Skating Club and Casper Amateur Hockey Club will host statewide events bringing visitors to Casper. The ice arena will offer 5-weeks of ice-skating lessons, an adult hockey tournament, Public Skating, and more.

The Casper Figure Skating Club’s annual competition, The Casper Invitational, welcomes skaters of all ages and levels. The competition is a sanctioned US Figure Skating Association event that includes basic to advanced figure skating skills. Skaters will be at the Casper Ice Arena from Friday, Feb. 10 to Saturday, Feb. 11.For more information or to become involved in figure skating, contact the Casper Figure Skating Club at CasperFSC.org.

The Casper Ice Arena will offer multiple opportunities for kids to learn how to skate. Ice skating lessons will start on Monday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:00 p.m. The Casper Ice Arena coaches are dedicated, enthusiastic, and experts committed to teaching the fundamentals of ice skating. The 5-week course will include skill-progression practices and a family-fun event during the last class. All ages and ability levels are welcome to register on ActiveCasper.com or contact the rink at (307) 235-8484.

During President’s weekend, Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, the rink will host the Puck It: Adult Hockey Tournament. Registration is available for individuals on ActiveCasper.com. There will be a three-game guarantee with no USA Hockey membership required. Open to A, B, and C-level players. Team rosters and game schedules will be posted on Thursday before the tournament. If interested in playing, contact the Casper Ice Arena for more information at (307) 235-8484.

The Casper Amateur Hockey Club will host 12-Under and 14-Under State Finals at the rink. A round-robin 12-Under tournament will begin on Friday, Feb. 24. The 14-Under tournament will start on Friday, March 3. The Casper Oilers have positioned themselves as a formidable opponent within these age divisions. For more information about youth hockey, contact the Casper Oilers at CasperHockey.com.

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating, Stick & Puck, and Open Figure Skating throughout the month of February, please call (307) 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Science Zone spring break camp

Join us for The Science Zone’s seasonal science camps during spring break! On March 28, 29 and 30 we will hold three days of camps—sign up for one, two, or all three days! We will have a different focus and different activities for each day. All camps run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Camps are $60/day. There is a multi-child family discount as well as a discount for signing up for all three days.

On March 28, spend the day with us on Casper Mountain for our long awaited seasonal science mountain day camp. Come explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire!

On Wednesday March 29 our camp will be “Look at you Grow”! Spring is the perfect season to explore the science of growing! Everything grows from you, to me, to the plants and the trees! We’ll experiment with growing our own plants and crystals and take a scientific look at our own bodies! This camp will feature indoor and outdoor components. Students will be encouraged to take home their experiments to continue growing at home!

On Thursday, March 30 in our “Care of Magical Creatures” we explore the world of our magical animals! While it is true that our animals aren’t actually magical, they are amazing creatures! Join our Animal Education and Care Specialist team to learn about how we care for the animals at The Science Zone. Take a backstage look at our care area and practice care and feeding techniques. You’ll get to meet and touch some of our favorite creatures while you learn about their habitats and what we can do to protect them! Register at thesciencezone.org

February at the Historic Bishop Home

February brings new displays and events to the Historic Bishop Home. The new exhibit features winter sports pictures and equipment. The Valentine Tea is sold out, but romance is still in the air with our second silent film of the season, “Get Your Man”, starring Clara Bow on Feb. 18 at 2:00 p.m. Admission is $5.00 and includes beverage and snacks. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street on the north side of 2nd Street between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open for tours Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Remember the house is available for small group private rental events. For additional information email info@cadomafoundation.org or call 307 235 5277.

Pecans for sale

Ft. Casper Chapter #4 Order of the Eastern Star is selling FRESH Georgia pecans. 1 lb bag large halves $12.50. 1 lb bag large pieces $12.50. Contact Shirley @ 234-6022 if you are interested in purchasing pecans.

Rural art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Three cartoonists find humor in the difficulties of rural life.

Visit Fort Caspar Museum for a bit of humor this winter: the Museum is hosting the exhibit “Rural Images: The Cartoon Art of J.R. Williams, Ace Reid, and Jerry Palen.” Together, the works of these three artists offer a humorous, insightful, and poignant look into American agricultural life. On loan from the American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming, the exhibit will be on view through March 25.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

‘Story Time with Seymour’ at Trails Center

Join the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, Seymour Antelope, for stories and snacks this winter at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper.

“Storytime with Seymour” sessions began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. “Storytime with Seymour” will continue each month with future sessions scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 29 at 10 a.m.

Children and families are invited to join Seymour inside and around the Trails Center’s tipi as volunteers share Native American legends and stories. Snacks will be provided for youth participants. For news on future programs and events at the Trails Center, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter, or visit the Trails Center’s website at https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.

For more information, please call the Trails Center at 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST. 1501 N Poplar St., Casper, WY 82601. Admission is Free

Every Book Collectors’ Sale

Do you have unique tastes in reading material? Are you a history buff? Do you love to browse the “Cool Old Book” section at book sales? Perhaps you are looking for books to feature in your home. If so, we have a special treat for you.

The Friends of Natrona County Library is hosting a special sale on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room at the Library. Since the sale will be held in the Crawford Room, appointments are not required and there is no admission charge. We do request that our customers contribute non-perishable food for a food drive to benefit our community. We will have over 3,000 items donated by two local collectors. Books will sell for no more than $1. We accept cash, checks and cards. Contact the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.

Science Zone events

Join us for a Celebration of National Periodic Table Day on Thursday, Feb. 9! The first periodic table was established on Feb. 7, 1863 and in honor of that, we’ll be doing activities to explore the periodic table. It will be an elemental evening that may include small explosions. Check us out at thesciencezone.org.

Family STEAM nightsEvery Thursday we will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. There will be fun hands-on activities for families of all ages! The Science Zone museum floor will be staying open late during Family Stem nights to allow families time to visit our exhibit space while visiting us. There’s something for everyone! This is a drop in activity. There is no need to pre-register and stay for a little or as much time as you have. Family STEAM activities are free. (Occasionally we’ll have small supply fees) Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, the Tonkin Foundation and by the people of ServeWyoming. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

On Feb. 16 join us for a Game of Hearts. No matter how many candy hearts you eat on Valentine’s day, we’ll be bringing back our popular heart dissection event as we celebrate our own Heart Day. A small additional fee will apply so every family can have their own heart. This activity is always a big hit and registration will be required so that we can prepare enough hearts. There will be activities for all but please register for an available time slot if you want to dissect a heart. Check us out at thesciencezone.org.

Science FeverFriday, Feb. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. become a chemist as you observe and participate in creating chemical reactions! Watch elephant toothpaste come to life, turn fire into your favorite color, and end the day with a special treat prepared by one of our favorite chemicals! Come celebrate the power of the Periodic Table with us! Please register through Sawyer.com using the “Register Here” link found in the event details box on our website, thesciencezone.org. This is for K-8 graders at The Science Zone 222 E Collins Drive. Price is $10/child. Please Note: SFF is subject to change and/or cancellation. Latest updates will be mentioned on our website and social media.

Friday, March 10 from 10 to 11 a.m., it’s a clue based crime scene! Help us solve our mystery crime by using investigative tools such as fingerprints, fiber analysis, and more! Please register through Sawyer.comusing the “Register Here” link found in the event details box on our sebsite, thesciencezone.org. This is for K-8 graders at The Science Zone 222 East Collins Drive. Price is $10/child. Please note: SFF is subject to change and/or cancellation. Latest updates will be mentioned on our website and social media.

Celebrate Groundhog Day no matter what Lander Lil or Punxsutawney Phil tell us about spring! We will have several stations set up to explore light and shadows.Drop in anytime between 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and join The Science Zone for special family STEAM nights every Thursday! We will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. There will be fun hands-on activities for families of all ages! The Science Zone museum floor will be staying open late during Family Stem nights to allow families time to visit our exhibit space while visiting us.There’s something for everyone! This is a drop in activity. There is no need to pre-register and stay for a little or as much time as you have.Family STEAM activities are free. (Occasionally we’ll have small supply fees) Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Swimming lessons at Aquatic Center

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is offering a new session of swimming lessons that started Jan. 9. Thirty-minute lessons are scheduled Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 p..m; and Saturday between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. The weekday session includes eight classes, the Saturday session will include four classes. Parent-Child and Preschool levels are available for children under 5, Levels 1-5 are available for children 5 and older. All swimmer abilities are welcome! Register at the Casper Recreation Center front desk or online at www.activecasper.com. For questions, contact Mariah at mspearman@casperwy.gov or (307) 235-8395.

Theater presents ‘On Golden Pond’

Casper Theater Company will present Ernest Thompson’s ‘On Golden Pond’ Feb. 10 through 12 and 17 through 19 at 735 CY Avenue.

‘On Golden Pond’ is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer in their golden years. During the 48th visit to Golden Pond, Maine their summer home, they realize life is too short and they should enjoy all of the good things it has to offer. Norman is about to turn 80, with a failing memory and heart palpitations he is still eager for life. Ethel is 10 years younger, but the perfect foil for Norman. As Norman’s birthday approaches, their daughter Chelsea makes an appearance with her new beau, Bill Ray. The made a stop to Golden Pond to drop off Bill’s son, Billy for the summer, while Chelsea and Bill go off to Europe. Tickets are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or at the Casper Senior Center 1831 E. 4th St.

Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.

Science camp on Casper MountainIf you didn’t get signed up for our Seasonal Science Camp on Casper Mountain that was scheduled over the winter break, you lucked out! We postponed the camp due to the cold weather spell. The new camp date is Feb. 17 for 7-10 year olds. Sign up now for the few spots that are left. Spend the day with us on Casper Mountain to explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire! Register at our website: thesciencezone.org

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.