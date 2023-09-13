‘Norman, is that you?’ at Casper Theater Company

Casper Theater Company is presenting “Norman, is that you,” a wonderful, delightful comedy Sept. 29-30 Oct. 1, Oct. 6-8. This year we are trying something new. The Saturday Performances and Sunday performances are at 2:00 PM. The only evening performance is Friday September 20 and Friday Oct 6th. Tickets are on sale now at the Casper Senior Center, and on our website at www.caspertheatercompany.net for $16 adults and $14 for Seniors.

Norman has been working with his father Ben, in the dry cleaning business and needs to find himself away from home. He ventures to NYC, where he encounters Garson, who changes his life forever. Ben and his wife, Beatrice have an argument and Ben travels to NYC to talk Norman, about his mother and his brother who have run off together. Beatrice also comes to NYC after the break up with Ben’s brother to talk to Norman. She also meets Garson, Ben, Norman and the chaos begins. Please join us for this very fun show. For more information please call 307-267-7243.

Werner Wildlife Museum events

Give Me Some Skin

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7:00 p.m., the Tate Geological Museum’s Education Specialist, Russell Hawley, will present “Give Me Some Skin—The art and science of reconstructing texture and color in dinosaurs.” Hawley graduated from the University of Colorado in 1991 with a degree in fine art. His artwork has appeared in the America’s Smithsonian anniversary traveling exhibition, in “Islands in the Cosmos: The Evolution of Life on Land” by Dr. Dale A. Russell, in “Oceans of Kansas” by Michael Everhart, and several issues of Prehistoric Times magazine.

Aside from being the Tate Geological Museum’s Educational Specialist, Russel also gives tours, writes articles for the museum newsletter, and produces illustrations for the museum displays. Hawley has worked at the Tate Geological Museum for 28 years and especially loves introducing the next generation of scientists to the Tate’s paleontological resources.

Study Series

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7:00 p.m., the Werner Wildlife Study Series will feature ornithologist Zach Hutchinson. Hutchinson’s presentation, “Community Science in Wyoming,” will look at ongoing community science and conservation efforts open to the public in Natrona County and throughout Wyoming. Hutchinson will also present information gathered through community driven efforts to monitor bird populations in Natrona County.

A community science coordinator and naturalist, Hutchinson holds a bachelor’s degree in zoology from New Mexico State University. He operated programs combining science, art, and kayaks, served as an alligator conservation biologist, and was a museum operations director. Hutchinson also authored “The Great Wyoming Bird Trail,” an app that allows bird enthusiasts to find birds in Wyoming. Through his various Audubon bird banding projects, he focuses on engaging students and adults with experiential learning.

The Werner Wildlife Study Series takes place in the Africa-Arctic Room in the Werner Wildlife Museum. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 307-235-2108.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Highland Cemetery tour

Casper Theater Company’s annual Highland Cemetery tour starts Friday, in full swing with tours left for the 9th and 16th. Tickets can be found at www.caspertheatercompany.net and get your $27 ticket. The tour meets at 1860 E. 12th St, the cemetery’s main entrance, at 7:45 p.m. The tour guide will meet you there and tell you the history of the cemetery, some information about the gravesite markings, and fill you up with hot chocolate and cider, and of course cookies at the end! Please join us for an evening of learning about Brian Scott Gamroth. Verda James, Elmer Holk, Mable Cole, Bertha Woodward, and Wilson Kimball, who all made a difference in Casper!

Friends of the Library needlework sale

The Friends of the Library is hosting this one-day-only sale featuring needlework treasures. Admission for this unique sale will be non-perishable food to be donated to the Food For Thought Project.

Are you a dedicated cross stitch fan? How about needlepoint? This is the sale for you. We will only have needle working items for sale on this day. Pick up one kit or yards of aida cloth. Why pay high prices when you can purchase at our

sale for bargain prices? Do you need new hoops? We have them. We have kits, finished projects, patterns and books in a variety of needlework categories.

Appointments are not required for this sale only as it will be held in the Crawford Room at the Library. Come early for the best selection.

Shepherd of the Hills preschool enrollment

We are now enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. We are a non-profit, Christian-oriented preschool. We offer classes for 3, 4, and 5 year old’s. Our 3 year old’s attend on Tuesday and Thursday’s 8:45-11:30. The 4’s attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30-11:45, and the 5’s attend Monday-Thursday 8:30-11:45. Our teachers are experienced and educated individuals who have been selected because of their love for children as well as their knowledge and skills in working with young children.

Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center is located at 4600 S. Poplar, on the southwest corner of Poplar and Wyoming Boulevard. For more information, call 307-234-8522.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit.

Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

Summer events at Bishop Home

Historic Bishop Home Museum welcomes summer with new costume jewelry exhibit

Costume Jewelry had its beginnings in 1724, when French Jeweler Georges Frederic Strass introduced leaded glass beads that gave off the twinkle and glimmer of diamonds. But Coco Chanel was instrumental in lending costume jewelry legitimacy in the 1920s.

The four youngest daughters lived out their lives in the Bishop Home. They were also career women during the time when a woman dressed for work.

Stylish clothing, hats, and jewelry were all part of the daily dress of women from the turn of the 20th century through the 1970s. Our exhibit includes an extensive array of the Costume Jewelry of the Bishop women.

Also included in this exhibit are compacts, lipstick mirror cases, evening bags, gloves, and hats.

The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East Second Street. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Lincoln Street.

The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.