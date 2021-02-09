Fees are $10 (member) and $20 (not-yet-member) per participating child

Nothing says Happy Valentine’s Day better than handmade Valentine’s Day cards. We will get inspired by Salvador Dali’s colorful art, learn the basic of relief printmaking, create one-of-a-kind cards and embellish them with gems and 3-D cut-outs. Children will create up to two printing plates from which they will be able to pull multiple prints in a future. The workshop is perfect for all skill levels. All materials are included.

Children's Chorale active despite pandemic

With smaller rehearsals, social distancing, masks, and Zoom meetings, the Casper Children's Chorale is singing this season. The group is producing a video to submit to the National ACDA, since the conference will be virtual this year. Three songs will be included, all addressing themes of hope and diversity.

With the annual spring performance tour impossible due to COVID, the Children's Chorale is holding a Casper Retreat, complete with music, activities, talent show, and community service projects. The chorale does all of their learning while wearing Broadway singer masks and social distancing. It is a challenge, but the group is happy it can still make music together.