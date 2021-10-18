For reservations, please call 307-235-5277 or email info@cadomafoundation.org. Reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation

818 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601.

You may also reserve and pay on www.cadomafoundation.org.

October brings the continuation of restoration work at the Historic Bishop Home. We are excited the old, cracked driveway and sidewalks will be replaced, and the garage removed to improve access. These projects are made possible through the generosity of the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and many local donors. The home will remain open for touring during these restorations. Access from Second Street will be restricted during construction, so visitors need to enter from the home’s parking lot off Lincoln Street.

In additional news, our interns are developing a photo display focusing on community involvement. Please plan to visit the home on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to view the new displays. The home is located at 818 East Second Street between Lincoln and Jefferson. A minimum donation of $2 per person is requested. For additional information visit www. Cadomafoundation.org, follow the Bishop Home Museum on Facebook, or call 307-235-5277.

