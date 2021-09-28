Bozeman Trail Exhibit at Fort Caspar
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s travelling exhibit “The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum from Sept. 15 through Nov. 27.
Learn about the Bozeman Trail, often called “The Bloody Bozeman” because of violent Indian attacks on travelers. The attacks were a result of the trail, which began in 1863, being an illegal shortcut to the Montana goldfields through lands given to the Oglala Sioux as part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851.
Major Clarke was a paymaster for U.S. troops stationed along the Bozeman Trail, so he traveled this route twice on his rounds, in both 1867 and 1868, recording events in two diaries. In the exhibit, you will read excerpts from his diaries and see copies of hand-written pages, pencil sketches, and colorful drawings.
In October, the Museum’s hours will change from a daily schedule of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to a five-day-a-week schedule, open Tuesdays through Saturdays. Because the fort buildings will be locked for the winter, admission prices will go from $4 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over) to half price. Children 12 years and younger and Museum members are always free.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.
Ghost tours at fort
Calling all Ghost Hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer “Ghost Tours of the Fort” on the evenings of Oct. 22-23, 29-30. Tickets go on sale October 1st at the Museum.
The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended. The $9.00 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants MUST wear masks for this event.
Only ten spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7:00 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:20 p.m., 8:40 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., and 10:40 p.m..
This is not a scary, haunted house kind of experience. During the tours, the Paranormal Seekers will demonstrate how they use detecting equipment to find evidence of paranormal activity in several of the fort buildings. Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors, between the buildings in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.
For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming. In October, the Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
September at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium features two shows this month. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe.” Stars release the energy that powers the universe, and new stars are created every day. Experience their awesome beauty and destructive power in this show, suitable for ages 7 and up. At 7 p.m. on Saturday evenings, explore “Big Astronomy: People, Places and Discoveries.” Tour world-class observatories across the planet and learn why Chile is the best place in the world from which to observe the cosmos. Suggested for ages 12 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.
UU Casper Services and Events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.
Pet Blessing at St. Mark’s
Blessing of the pets will be held Sunday, Oct. 3 at the 9:00 a,m. service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott. Pets will be blessed prior to the start of the regular service. Pets are welcome to remain at the service. Or they can be taken to the owner’s vehicle or returned home. For further information contact the church office, 307-234-0831.
Super flea market in October
A Super Flea & Collectibles Show will be held at the Central Wyoming fairgrounds on Oct. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a variety, from flea market items to antiques and collectibles, new items and food items. It’s not too early to start thinking of holiday gifts! This show is sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collectibles Club (CACC). Note, the CACC November flea market will not be held this year — so we ask for your support on Oct. 2 and 3. Funds are used to support museums in the State of Wyoming and other non-profits in our community. Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free with an adult. If you have questions about the show or to inquire about a space, call Dan at 234-2308.
Book signing, presentation with Dr. Glenn Aparicio Parry
Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper will host a book signing and free public presentation with Dr. Glenn Aparicio Parry, on Saturday Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., 1040 W. 15th St.
For those who would like to attend in person, masks are required and maximum seating policy observed. To attend online, click the ‘Attend an Online Service’ tab at uucasper.org for a link to Zoom.
Glenn Aparicio Parry is an educator, ecopsychologist and political philosopher who, in his most recent book, Original Politics: Making America Sacred Again, contends Native America was the primary influence upon the founding principles of the United States. In addition, he traces the influence of Native America on nation-shaping historic forces including the 19th-century women’s and abolitionist movements, and modern ecological movements.
On writing the book, he says “All the aspirations of our ancestors, as well as the broken treaties, are buried in this sacred ground. My task was to reveal both the highest principles of America and its shadow.” This presentation considers how we might reclaim the founding principles of this nation, aligning ourselves with the will of Nature as the Native American cultures do and so start a political journey from fragmentation to wholeness.
On Sunday, October 10th, Dr. Aparicio Parry will be the guest presenter at the 10 a.m. UU Casper dual worship service. Go to uucasper.org for information.
12th annual Tata Trot set
This year is the 12th annual Tata Trot “A Fun Run for a Serious Cause.” We have prizes for the fastest runner, the biggest team, and the “best dressed”
People come decked out in all kinds of pink, and race participants get a t-shirt with their registration. The first 250 participants at the run also get a drawstring bag with our event logo and some swag.
Pre-registration is $25 and then registration is $30 on site the day of the event. Registration is already open at wyofcc.com, and day of registration and bag pickup will start at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, and the race will start at 8 a.m.
We will also allow participants to pick up their bags at Rocky Mountain Oncology from 10-5:30 on October 1st if they want their shirts the day before. The race will start and end at Rocky Mountain Oncology, and directly after the race RMOC will have their annual breast cancer screenings.
The no-cost breast cancer screenings at Rocky Mountain Oncology are open to all, not just Tata Trot participants.
They will not only have the screenings but also resources for genetic testing, resources for setting up mammograms, and financial assistance for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured.
All proceeds from the event will help cancer patients in Wyoming with non-medical financial expenses while they are in cancer treatment as well as fund our Angels volunteer program, wig closet, and breast boutique.
Celebrate 31 years of Women in the Word
Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.
Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com. Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.
Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.
Library closes SundaysThe library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
End of summer fun at Bishop Home
In August, one hundred thirteen years ago the Marvin L. Bishop family moved into their new home at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming. They lived in the home until 1997 when the last member of the original family passed away. Today this home is the Historic Bishop Home and owned by the Cadoma Foundation. The home tells the story of Casper’s urban history in an original setting. The public is invited to tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. Plan to visit this nationally registered historic building and learn about Casper as seen through an early pioneer family. An admission donation of $2.00 per person is requested. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through Sept. 30.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.