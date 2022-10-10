River of Life events

Local authors signing books

Join over six local authors at Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store for a morning of meet and greet, pastries, a cup of hot coffee, live music, and authors reading from their work. Pick up your copy of a personalized, signed book or two on Saturday, December 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Call (307) 258-7650 for more details.

Second Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crafters of all kinds come together to sell handmade products in the 2nd Annual Christmas Craft Fair. Come to buy unique Christmas gifts including art, leather work, photography, jams and jellies, clothing, home decor, furniture, and more! To learn more or to register for a booth to sell your crafts, pick up an application at Cascade Coffee Shop at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609 or call (307) 258-7650.

Literary Art NaNoWriMo

Calling all writers! The Center for Kingdom Creatives presents the Literary Art Affinity Group: free NaNoWriMo work sessions at Cascade Coffee Shop. Monday, Oct. 24 6 to 8 p.m. is the NaNoWriMo Planning (Brainstorming, Outlining, Plotting) Workshop and subsequent NaNoWriMo Work Sessions will be every Monday 6 to 8 p.m. in November (7, 14, 21 and 28) at 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609. Call (307) 369-5433 for more details.

Cookies and coffee night

Join Cascade Coffee Shop for Cookies and Coffee Night on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a fun night of decorating autumn-themed sugar cookies for $20 per cookie plate (of 5 cookies and includes one $5 drink). Space and supplies are limited, so sign up and pay at Cascade Coffee Shop by Oct.15 to reserve your spot! Stop by 2955 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609 or call (307) 258-7650 for more details.

October at the library

Oct. 1 marked the first day of the spookiest month of the year, and we have Halloween crafts, book clubs, activities, and so much more planned for all ages.

Check out some of the things happening this October below, and visit our website or stop by and pick up a calendar to get a full list of all the tricks and treats that we have scheduled this year.

Halloween Party!

Wedesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room. Grades K-6

Hey little trick-or-treaters! Join us for a ghoulishly good time dressed in your Halloween costumes. There will be snacks! Spooky music! Games! Crafts! And candy galore.

Spooky StoryTime

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Crawford Room. Ages 3+

Come dressed in your Halloween costumes for a special storytime that will take a spooky turn as we read, dance, and imagine our way to the most ghoulish night of the year

Take & Make: Halloween Luminaries

Starting Oct. 1, while supplies last. Grades 7-12

Check out these illuminating and frightening little punkins! Stop by the Teen Zone to grab your take & make craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this Halloween decor project at home.

Acrylic Geometric Skulls

Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Creation Station. Grades 7-12. Registration required. Join us in the Creation Station for a Halloween-inspired Glowforge project where you’ll make creepy acrylic skulls with our laser etcher and cutter.

DIY Challenge: Halloween Garland

All month long at the Creation Station.This easy paper Halloween garland made with our Cricut machine is the perfect last minute Halloween craft, and it makes a gorgeous Halloween decoration too. Stop by our Creation Station any time we’re open to make this month’s DIY.

Ghost hunt at Fort Caspar

Have you ever wanted to try hunting for ghosts? YOU can be a paranormal investigator this year during a new event at Fort Caspar Museum. Join us for “Ghost Investigations at Fort Caspar” on the evenings of Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at the Museum.

Guides will lead guests around the fort grounds and buildings in small groups, looking for paranormal activity. You will get to try out ghost hunting equipment such as spirit boxes, infrared thermometers, audio recorders, and laser grids.

After the event, all digital evidence will be shared with participants.

The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night.

This year, there are three different areas of explorations from which to choose: the fort buildings, the fort grounds, and the fort cemetery.

This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended.

The $12.00 tickets are available for sale in person at Fort Caspar Museum or over the phone with a credit card, and they are sold on a first come, first served basis beginning Oct. 1. Participants should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.

Wyoming law enforcement to carry Special Olympics flame

The community is invited to support Wyoming law enforcement as they carry the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” in Casper to commemorate SOWY’s 50th anniversary and the start of the Fall Tournament state competition. Law enforcement personnel from local, county, state, and federal agencies throughout the state carry the “Flame of Hope” in the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

This Casper run will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at about 3:50 p.m. and finish around 4:40 pm. The entire route is 3.18 miles/5K; starting at the corner of S. Oak Street and W. Collins Drive, continuing northeast on Collins and heading east on E. 2nd street, north onto S. Conwell Street until E. 5th Street and heading south on S. Jefferson to E. 11th to S. Elm down to Natrona County High School. The public is encouraged to line the sidewalks and cheer them on – see attached map. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement personnel from Casper PD, Natrona County Sheriff’s office, Powell PD, Laramie County Sheriff’s office and Douglas PD will be running with the Flame of Hope to Opening Ceremony of Fall Tournament. Special Olympics Wyoming athletes will also join law enforcement on the route. During the Torch Run, runners will be wearing LETR t-shirts while carrying the “Flame of Hope”. Please be sure to cheer them on when you see them. For more information on the Law Enforcement Torch Run to support Special Olympics Wyoming or to purchase a T-shirt, please visit the Store at www.SOWY.org.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR)

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is the movement’s largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle, at its most basic level the Torch Run is an actual running event, in which officers and athletes run the Flame of Hope™ to the Opening Ceremonies of local Special Olympics competitions and State and National Games. Annually, more than 85,000 dedicated, compassionate and volunteer law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 35 nations, 12 Canadian provinces, and 50 US states, raising more than $58 Million for Special Olympics programs globally in 2017 and over $733 Million since its inception in 1981.

About Special Olympics Wyoming

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

Visit Special Olympics Wyoming at sowy.org

Visit Law Enforcement Torch Run at sowy.org/letr

Sunrise Shopping Center Fall Craft Fair

Over 50 Vendors providing unique art, bath and body indulgences, jewelry, crafts, sewing and crocheted items, homemade sweet and savory treats. Plus so much more!

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gearing up for indoor soccer

Register now for indoor soccer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Main Branch (1701 East K Street)!

The season runs Oct. 17-Dec. 16 for grades K-8. Registration fee is $35 per athlete with a $10 yearly Club membership. Practices and games for youth in grades K-1 and 6-8 will be Mondays and Wednesdays and grades 2-5 will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30, with some Fridays for all grades. Registration deadline is Oct. 7. Register online at bgccw.org. Please call (307) 235-5694 extension 2 with any questions.

Music society opening concert series

Please join the Casper Chamber Music Society for the opening of our five-concert series, featuring the hauntingly beautiful sounds of Duo Cintemani on flute and guitar, performing classical and contemporary works, at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church.

Duo Cintemani is Rachel Ciraldo, principal flutist of the Baton Rouge and Meridian Symphony Orchestras, and her husband Nicholas Ciraldo, an acclaimed award-winning guitarist teaching for the University of Southern Mississippi School of Music. The duo is completing a tour of the west, including performances just before our concert at Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming.

Highlights of the concert will include C.P.E. Bach’s lively “Hamburger” sonata from 1750, and a piece called “Liminal” composed in 2021 especially for the duo.

Tickets are available at the door: $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students and children. Season tickets for the entire CCMS series are available, $45 for adults, $35 for seniors.

Historic Bishop Home Apron exhibit

The Historic Bishop Home’s Fall exhibit features its unique and iconic collection of mid-20th century aprons. Aprons date back to ancient times for practical, decorative, and ritualistic purposes. In the 1940’s the apron became the symbol of family, mother, and apple pie ideals. As the popularity of the apron increased, the humble garment was decorated and made beautiful. While the apron has been around for a long time, there are practical and sentimental favorites — totems of craft, hard work, and showmanship thrown in for good measure. The exhibit features practical day to day aprons as well as delicate handiwork treasures reserved for special occasions and entertaining.

This unique exhibit will run through mid-November when Christmas arrives at the home. Tours hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The home is located at 818 East Second Street on the North side of the street between Lincoln and Jefferson. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org; Facebook page Bishop Home Museum or call 307 235 5277.

Railroad association open house

Come and see our collection of historical items donated for this annual event.

There is no fee, but we do accept donations.

Please check out our website: CWMRA.com for the latest information about displays, meeting times and activities.

The open house will run from Nov. 4 at 6:00 10:00 p.m., Nov. 5, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or so and Sunday Nov. 6 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The club is located at 1356 N. Center St. in Casper

Rock art exhibit at Fort Caspar

Hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s past are explored in a new exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum. “Rock Art in Wyoming” will be on view through Nov. 12.

For thousands of years, people left messages and designs on rocks.

Explore the history and imagery of rock art from across the state, and see the many different styles and types. Fort Caspar Museum staff worked with members of the Wyoming Archaeological Society to produce this exhibit, and after its showing here in Casper, it will travel around Wyoming on tour for two years.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School.

With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Science Zone activities

Saturday Sun day is back! Come to The Science Zone the first Saturday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a fun SUN day! Saturday sun days will take place on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. Dr. Andrew Young from Casper College will bring telescopes and filters to allow participants to safely view the sun. This is a free event and is appropriate for all ages so bring the whole family! Participants will learn interesting facts about the sun and the Casper College astronomy department. All sun viewing activities are free. Saturdays are also a great time to spend the day exploring the many new exhibits on the museum floor. Admission to the museum is free for members and available for a small fee for non-members.

It’s time for the Treat Trail! Make plans now to be at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday, Oct. 30 for the best family-friendly trick-or-treat event around! Bring your goblins and your cute costumes for a visit through the floor of the Ford Wyoming Center. You will be able to gather treats and goodies from each of our amazing sponsors while you enjoy the decorations, costumes, and fun surprises around every corner. This is a free family event. There is a separate time for our guests with special needs from 2:00—2:45 and open for the general public from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for this event, please contact The Science Zone (307-473-9663) or visit our website (thesciencezone.org) for more information.

The Science Zone and Nicolaysen Art Museum invite all homeschool families and students in the surrounding communities that don’t have school on Fridays to explore your curiosities and creative side through interactive science experiments, unique art projects, and engaging presentations in our Friday afternoon SmART Investigation classes! Our lessons are uniquely tailored to explore a variety of topics and will be fun for any age students from K-12! Classes will be held on the second Friday of every month and will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Here is a taste of what is coming on Nov. 11! Mirrors can show us a lot about ourselves, but they can’t show us what’s going on inside our bodies! At The Science Zone, we will explore different technologies that give us an inside look at ourselves and participate in a real animal dissection to discover how animals can help us learn about ourselves! Then, students will head to the NIC to use this new knowledge to create incredibly unique art and view what other artists have done knowing what’s inside!

Information about member discounts, multi-child discounts, multi-class discounts, scholarship applications, and registration can be found at thesciencezone.org.