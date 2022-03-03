March at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium has two new shows for March. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “The Little Star That Could.” Little Star searches for planets of his own to protect and warm. Along the way, he meets other stars, learns about galaxies and our solar system, and discovers why being an average star is really special. This show is 40 minutes long and is recommended for ages 6 and up.

On Saturdays at 7 p.m., see “Gravity Revealed,” a show that will change the way you think about gravity. For starters, Aristotle got it wrong. It’s not the “pull of the Earth,” but a result of warped space-time. Get ready to unlearn some old ideas and discover new ones! This 25-minute show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Women’s History Month sale at fort

March is Women’s History Month, and Wyoming is proud to be the Equality State. We are honoring important women of the West with a sale at Fort Caspar Museum. Our gift shop has a large selection of books on women, from frontier days and before, to our own time. Shop on Saturday, March 12 and save 10% on women’s history books.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we will have “A View from Center Street: Photos of Casper by Tom Carrigen,” as well as our permanent display chronicling Central Wyoming history from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. During the winter months, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Meat shoot at gun club

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you; there 235-8067

Eric Unruh in concert

Join CCMS March 6 for a performance by Casper College Dean Eric Unruh of romantic era works for organ by Elgar, Franck, and other 19th and 20th century composers. The music Dr. Unruh has selected will display the capabilities of Shepherd of the Hills’ new Allen organ. The concert will be held 4 p.m. at Shephard of the Hills Presbyterian Church (corner of Poplar & Wyoming Blvd.) Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students and SOTH church members. See you there!

Family STEM nights at Science Zone

Join The Science Zone for special family STEM nights every Tuesday throughout the spring! The Science Zone will be staying open late on Tuesday nights to allow families time to visit our new exhibit space and to participate in Family Stem Night Activities. Every Tuesday evening, we will provide STEM enrichment activities that encourage family participation. Look for other activities on our website (thesciencezone.org). Free family STEM activities are an example of the many ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community.

Youth volleyball registration open

Youth in grades 3-9 can register now to play volleyball at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The season runs April 5—March 27, with practices and games on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the gymnasium at the Main Club (1701 East K Street). Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of volleyball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. The registration fee is $30, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. To register, call Athletic Director Jake Wilson at (307) 234-2456, online at bgccw.org, or stop by the Club. Registration deadline is March 11.

First Saturday study at Bethel

The first Saturday study on March 5 will be on seeing the Gospel in the three festivals of Israel: Passover, Pentecost, and Tabernacles. This is an interactive study open to all. We meet at Bethel Baptist Church, 9 a.m., 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

‘Music...Literally’ at LCCC

Laramie County Community College’s Music Department presents “Music…Literally!,” it’s first concert of the spring semester at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 6 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium (SPA). The concert is a collaboration with the college’s Theatre and Art departments that features performances, original paintings and monologues inspired by literature. The performance is free and open to the public.

LCCC’s Jazz Ensemble, Cantorei, Collegiate Chorale, Chamber Orchestra, and Wind Ensemble will perform music inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” “Twelfth Night,” “Mary Poppins,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “The Lord of the Rings” and the poetry of Robert Frost.

Students from LCCC’s Art Program listened to the selected music and created reaction paintings, and the artwork will be on display in the lobby of the SPA during the event. Student from LCCC’s Theatre Program will perform monologues as introductions to each musical piece.

“Reading is one of my hobbies,” LCCC’s Music Faculty Dr. Frank Cook said. “I’m always intrigued when a piece of music is based on literature. Literature has turned me on to a lot of great music, and great music has helped me discover exceptional literature.”

One of the pieces that Cook said he is excited about performing is “Alice in Wonderland,” written by Sammy Fain and Bob Hilliard. The piece was chosen to challenge the Jazz Ensemble. The music was originally written for the Disney movie, but has become a jazz standard.

LCCC music instructor, Bethany Smith-Jacobs chose “Letters from Ireland: A Choral Suite,” arranged by Mark Brymer, because of the wide variety of emotions that are conveyed through the collection of letters. LCCC Freshman Elijah Damey, of Cheyenne, will perform a solo for this piece.

The Chamber Orchestra, directed by Andy Kropp, will perform “Scheherazade” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. The orchestral masterpiece is a musical retelling of “1001 Arabian Nights,” featuring a violin solo by LCCC Sophomore Shelby Albright of Cheyenne.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “Chicago Tribune,” by W. Paris Chambers, a popular march inspired by the Chicago, Illinois, newspaper. The Ensemble will also perform “Suite from Man of La Mancha,” written by Joe Darion and Mitch Leigh. The work is based on Miguel de Cervantes’s “Don Quixote.”

To learn more about LCCC’s Communications & Creative Arts Pathway and programs, visit lccc.wy.edu/Pathways or contact Dr. Frank Cook at 307-778-1306 or fcook@lccc.wy.edu.

Change of date for ARTCORE recital

Nathan Baker’s ARTCORE recital is being changed from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. For more information, visit artcorewy.com

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby winners

First place — Seth Bursted, 6.53 RBT

Second place — Shawn O’Brian, 6.38 BRT

Third place — Beau Vreeland, 5.13 RBT

Fourth place — Shawn Reney, 4.92 BRT

Youth Division

First place — Marilyn Jenkins, 4.15 RBT

Second place — Gabriel Banister, 4.09 RBT

Third place — Aria Grant, 4.05RBT

Smallest Fish

Toby Porter, .27 RBT

Largest Walleye

Meredith Wagner, 2.28#

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman. “Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

