Symphony Orchestra's holiday celebration is back

The WSO’s Holiday Celebration returns with an in-person audience for the first time since 2019! Join us in the John F. Welsh Auditorium on Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. to kick off your holiday season with the WSO and new and returning guests.

For our annual Holiday Celebration, the WSO will perform new and old favorites, curated by returning guest conductor Scott O’Neil. We will have the pleasure of presenting Soprano Sydney Harper, who has performed with numerous symphonies as well as in productions of Into the Woods and Carmina Burana. Sydney will be joined by the Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble and the Casper College Chamber Singers, highlighting local talent for a community-wide holiday celebration. This joyous program will feature a mix of classic Christmas music including Emmanuel, O Come, All Ye Faithful, and Angel’s Dance before holiday standards including excerpts from The Nutcracker, The Man with the Bag, and everyone’s favorite, All I Want for Christmas is You.

Our Saturday morning dress rehearsal at 11:00 a.m. with admittance being $10 for a family or free with the donation of a canned food item to Wyoming Food for Thought. A free livestream of the concert will also be offered on the WSO website on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the concert, dress rehearsal or livestream can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. Pick-3 Packages are still available for the three remaining regular season concerts of the season! Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase.

This will be a full capacity concert, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons and help us have a full 2021-22 season.

For any questions on purchasing tickets, or concert schedule, or other WSO programs, visit www.wyomingsymphony.org or call our office at 307-266-1478.

Library’s winter bag sale set

Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale will return to the library on Dec. 2, 3 and 4. Admission will be by appointment only, but, as a gift to our customers, bag sale prices will be in effect for ALL sessions! Reserve early for this special event!

Dec. 2 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Dec. 3 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on these days will be two hours long. On Dec. 4 there will be no admission charge with all sessions one hour in length. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your sessions. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. If you have questions or need assistance, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Our community has been very generous and we have an excellent selection of items in all areas. You will not be disappointed.

12 Days of Christmas store set to open

The 12 Days of Christmas will begin their 48th year on Nov. 6 at Eastridge Mall!

We are open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday noon to 6 p.m. We will be open daily through Dec. 23.

Stop by and see the Craftmanship of over 30 Wyoming crafters. With antiques and foods, along with fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments, you will find the perfect gifts for your Christmas list!

Our Charity this year is the Iris Clubhouse! The proceeds of all “green” ticketed items will be donated to our Charity! Come See us on Nov. 6!

Dance at the VFW

Come dance to the music at the VFW on 1800 Bryan Stock Trail from 6 to 9 p.m. provided by Machelle Holloway, DJ on Saturday, Nov. 6! Bring some goodies (if you like) for the potluck dinner after 7. Charge for the dance and potluck dinner is $6. Please don’t come if you are ill!

November at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two shows this month. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m., closed for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 24, 25, and 26) is “From Earth to the Universe.” Curiosity about the heavens above us is common to every human culture. Follow the journey of celestial discovery from the ancient Greeks to high-tech telescopes. This show is recommended for ages 8 and up. At 7 p.m. on Saturday evenings (closed Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break), explore “Big Astronomy: People, Places and Discoveries.” Tour world-class observatories across the planet and learn why Chile is the best place in the world from which to observe the cosmos. Suggested for ages 12 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra season begins in November

The WSO’s 72nd season, Metamorphosis: From Darkness to Light, is just about upon us with the first concert of the season Emergence! The WSO’s first concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at John F. Welsh Auditorium!

Emergence will be a celebration of triumph over darkness, and a return to light for the WSO and the community as a whole. The concert opens with Lucas Richman’s Western Fanfare, conjuring images of the Old West. Then guest bassoonist, Martin Kuuskman, joins the orchestra for a performance of Christopher Theofandis’ Bassoon Concerto. Kuuskman, a multi-grammy award nominee, has performed at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, as well as numerous international orchestras. We will close with Beethoben’s iconic Symphony No. 5, perhaps the most famous symphony ever written, which will musically personify our community’s journey together from darkness back to light over the last two years.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. We are also still selling season ticket packages, which include tickets to our three masterwork concerts and holiday concert, as well as our pick-3 packages where you can select tickets to any three of the four. Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase. If you were a season ticket holder during our 2019/20 season and have not claimed to Suffragette Symphony tickets, call the WSO Office at 307-266-1478.

This will be a full capacity concert, our first since January of 2019, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons. After a year of little to no in person audiences, we feel very fortunate to be able to welcome you all back to the concert hall, and hope to be able to continue to do so moving forward.

We are so excited for everything this season has to offer, and to premiere this ambitious season with such a unique and exciting program. For any questions, please visit our website or call our office at 307-266-1478.

Holiday lighting at Healing Park

Come join us for the lighting of Healing Park on Conwell (120 S. Conwell) on Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last! Sponsored by the City of Casper, Automation Electronics, Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, and Visit Casper.

The lighting of the park will take place at approximately 5 p.m. We recommend being at the park at least 10 minutes before 5 p.m. Although we have a countdown clock and do our best to light the park at 5 pm, it may take place earlier or later than 5 p.m.

Reindeer Relay — the annual Reindeer Relay 5k hosted by the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will take place before the lighting. Conwell Street and 1st Street by the park will be closed for the event. We recommend parking near Wyoming Medical Center and walking to the event.

Santa visits may be different due to COVID-19, please visit our website www.keepcasperbeautiful.org for information.

Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last.

Pets are not encouraged.

Please note that the park will not be completely dark when the lights first come on. This is for the safety of all our park guests. We invite you to stay in the park as it darkens or to come back in the dark to see the lights as they will stay up and lit until Dec. 31.

Fall fest at Hogadon

Join us for our annual Fall Fest on Nov. 13, from 2 to 7 p.m. Season passes will be available for purchase (both day and night). We will have drawings and prizes. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and the bar will be open. Join us at 5 p.m. for the night skiing ribbon cutting. Visit www.hogadon.net for season pass prices and information.

Baklava and Greek pastries sale

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries.

To place your order, call 307-237-4470, or text to 307-251-5134, or email order to: pkofakis@gmail.com.

Prices are the same great value at $25 per 1 dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three each of four other pastries. Order by Nov. 7. Pick up and pay for your order at the Church, 1350 East “C” Street in Casper on Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. These pastries make the perfect dessert or gift and will be ready for pickup just in time for the Holidays!

Meat shoot set for November

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. Call 307-235-8067 for more information. See you there.

Bozeman Trail Exhibit at Fort Caspar

Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s travelling exhibit “The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum from Sept. 15 through Nov. 27.

Learn about the Bozeman Trail, often called “The Bloody Bozeman” because of violent Indian attacks on travelers.

The attacks were a result of the trail, which began in 1863, being an illegal shortcut to the Montana goldfields through lands given to the Oglala Sioux as part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851.

Major Clarke was a paymaster for U.S. troops stationed along the Bozeman Trail, so he traveled this route twice on his rounds, in both 1867 and 1868, recording events in two diaries.

In the exhibit, you will read excerpts from his diaries and see copies of hand-written pages, pencil sketches, and colorful drawings.

In October, the Museum’s hours will change from a daily schedule of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to a five-day-a-week schedule, open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Because the fort buildings will be locked for the winter, admission prices will go from $4 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over) to half price.

Children 12 years and younger and Museum members are always free.

Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.

