‘Tree of Love’ at Central Wyoming Hospice

For many, the holidays symbolize a poignant time for celebration, love, and connections with family. For those of us who have lost a loved one, it can also bring a time of remembrance. At Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, our annual “Tree of Love” event is an opportunity to remember those special people in our lives.

You can help us honor the lives of those who have passed by writing a message or decorating one of our special ornaments and returning it to be hung on our “Tree of Love.” Then join us Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at 319 South Wilson or find us live on our Facebook page for an evening of remembrance and beautiful music with the NCHS Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

If you’d like to receive a remembrance ornament to decorate for our “Tree of Love,” please call us at 307-577-4832 or email cwhp@cwhp.org.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

On Dec. 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the December worship theme “What Does Love Demand of Us?” On Dec. 12, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue on the December theme “What Does Love Demand of Us?” On Dec. 19 Annette Grochowski and Elizabeth Otto will lead a Winter Solstice Service, which will be followed by a short congregational meeting. To assure a quorum, all UU Casper members are asked to attend (in-person or on Zoom). Dec. 26 will be a Discussion Forum Service. On Jan. 2, Reverend Kee will introduce the January worship theme “Justice.”

On Friday Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special online Christmas Eve service for both the Casper and Laramie UU congregations in the UU Casper Zoom room.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday Dec. 9 and Thursday Dec. 23. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.

Join UU Casper members and friends for holiday caroling at Primrose Retirement Community Wednesday Dec. 15 at 5:50 p.m.

The UU Casper Book Club is reading “Trophy Hunt” by C.J. Box, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Monday January 3rd at 6:30 pm. Pick up a copy of the book at UU Casper.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition at CFD Old West Museum

The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition with Melissa Cullen. Let the holiday cheer guide your creativity in a professional felt crafting lesson on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for the perfect handmade gift for someone this year, come and indulge in an evening of instructed felting lessons, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday libations. No experience is required. Just come, have fun, and try something new!

Fees include supplies, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday libations.

Tickets are limited. Don’t miss your chance to learn from local esteemed Artist, Melissa Cullen.

The Museum is already in the holiday spirit and has decreased the price for this event. Tickets are now $35 for Museum members and $45 for Non-Museum Members.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/museum-membership

NCSD food service information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing breakfast and lunch to children free of charge through the last day of school as part of the National School Lunch Program. Students can purchase a la carte and second items.

Please note, due to shortages from food distribution suppliers, the breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change.

Although school meals are being provided free to all children, parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the optional Free and Reduced Meal Application. Schools are provided additional funding through the application process

December at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month, but will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23 – 27 and 31. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “The Light Before Christmas.” This stop-motion animation classic for the whole family tells the story of two children rescued from a blizzard by their old friend the Candleman. As he begins to read “The Night Before Christmas,” they become characters in the story and learn that the true light of Christmas comes from the giver of all good things. On Saturdays at 7 pm, see “Season of Light,” a show about the holiday traditions of many cultures, the astronomy that underlies the Star of Bethlehem, and more. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.

Remember the Planetarium Gift Shop is also full of gifts and stocking stuffers, from science experiment kits for kids to lava lamps, motion toys, books and videos, and lots more. The gift shop is open weekday afternoons from 2 to 5 and before the evening show on Saturdays. All purchases support science education in Natrona County schools. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Library’s winter bag sale set

Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale will return to the library on Dec. 2, 3 and 4. Admission will be by appointment only, but, as a gift to our customers, bag sale prices will be in effect for ALL sessions! Reserve early for this special event!

Dec. 2 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Dec. 3 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on these days will be two hours long. On Dec. 4 there will be no admission charge with all sessions one hour in length. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your sessions. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. If you have questions or need assistance, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Our community has been very generous and we have an excellent selection of items in all areas. You will not be disappointed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0