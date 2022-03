New exhibit at fort

Fort Caspar Museum has opened the exhibit “A View from Center Street,” a display of beautiful black-and-white images of Casper and its residents from the 1920s to the 1950s by local photographer Thomas Carrigen. It will be on view through May 8.

Carrigen was a well-known photographer and small businessman working in Casper from 1922 until the late 1950s. With his camera, he recorded the people of Casper as well as the city’s unique commercial and residential districts during the mid-20th century.

Fort Caspar Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. Visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com

Events at the Science Zone

Celebrate National AmeriCorps Week!

AmeriCorps Week is March 13-19! Let’s celebrate the millions of Americans who make a difference across the US by being part of the AmeriCorps or AmeriCorps Senior program. Stop by The Science Zone during our family STEM night on March 15 anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. to learn more about all the ways that AmeriCorps members at The Science Zone are making a difference in our community and learn about what it takes to become an AmeriCorps member!

It’s a Saturday sun day at The Science Zone!

Join our special guest, Dr.Andrew Young from Casper College at The Science Zone for a STEM family Science Saturday activity on April 2. Dr. Young will have special filters to allow families to view the sun safely and will be on hand to answer questions. Bring the whole family to learn about sun facts, other astronomy topics, and about the Casper College astronomy department. Solar observing and other special activities will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting). Participation in the solar viewing activity and visiting with Dr. Young is free and appropriate for all ages. Regular admission fees will be in effect to explore the rest of the museum floor.

March at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium has two new shows for March. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “The Little Star That Could.” Little Star searches for planets of his own to protect and warm. Along the way, he meets other stars, learns about galaxies and our solar system, and discovers why being an average star is really special. This show is 40 minutes long and is recommended for ages 6 and up.

On Saturdays at 7 p.m., see “Gravity Revealed,” a show that will change the way you think about gravity. For starters, Aristotle got it wrong. It’s not the “pull of the Earth,” but a result of warped space-time. Get ready to unlearn some old ideas and discover new ones! This 25-minute show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Women’s History Month sale at fort

March is Women’s History Month, and Wyoming is proud to be the Equality State. We are honoring important women of the West with a sale at Fort Caspar Museum. Our gift shop has a large selection of books on women, from frontier days and before, to our own time. Shop on Saturday, March 12 and save 10% on women’s history books.

After shopping, pay a visit to the Museum and enjoy the exhibits. On view, we will have “A View from Center Street: Photos of Casper by Tom Carrigen,” as well as our permanent display chronicling Central Wyoming history from pre-historic times to the present.

Admission to the gift shop is always free, but there is a small fee to visit the Museum’s exhibits: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free. During the winter months, the Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Youth volleyball registration open

Youth in grades 3-9 can register now to play volleyball at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The season runs April 5—March 27, with practices and games on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the gymnasium at the Main Club (1701 East K Street). Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of volleyball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. The registration fee is $30, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. To register, call Athletic Director Jake Wilson at (307) 234-2456, online at bgccw.org, or stop by the Club. Registration deadline is March 11.

Change of date for ARTCORE recital

Nathan Baker’s ARTCORE recital is being changed from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m., at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. For more information, visit artcorewy.com

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby winners

First place — Seth Bursted, 6.53 RBT

Second place — Shawn O’Brian, 6.38 BRT

Third place — Beau Vreeland, 5.13 RBT

Fourth place — Shawn Reney, 4.92 BRT

Youth Division

First place — Marilyn Jenkins, 4.15 RBT

Second place — Gabriel Banister, 4.09 RBT

Third place — Aria Grant, 4.05RBT

Smallest Fish

Toby Porter, .27 RBT

Largest Walleye

Meredith Wagner, 2.28#

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman. “Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online on Zoom, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

