Following his education and training as a pastor, Bill served for 27 years as the pastor of the Bloomington, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church, and then 10 years as a church planter in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church. Bill now continues his pastoral ministry as interim pastor at Casper Reformed Presbyterian Mission Church.

Come meet Pastor Bill Roberts at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

Tot hour at Science Zone

The Science Zone is open for a special tot hour every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be special science activities planned each week geared especially for preschoolers. Parents of preschool age young scientists are encouraged to visit the Science Zone at any time but this hour is especially dedicated to this age group.

Home school at Science Zone

The Science Zone offers an hour of educational opportunities geared for home school students from the ages of 5-14 every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There are focused activities and instruction in addition to guidance for follow-up home activities every week. The home school community in Casper and surrounding areas are invited to be part of this activity every Friday.

After school at the Science Zone