Family fun at DSS Oct. 15
Join St. Anthony School & Foundation for family fun from 5 to 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 15, at David Street Station. Outdoor activities including pumpkin decorating, cornhole, jenga, chess, Legos & Connect 4.
Dream Upon a Princess will be there with princesses and superheroes, Z’s Classics Cars on display, live auction of items including classroom field trip/experiences, beef bundle, fishing, tailgating package and more. Open to everyone so bring your friends and family.
Free flea market/garage sale
Have a few things to sell? Wanting to have one more sale event before winter sets in? Haven’t gotten around to that garage sale this summer? Need one more weekend to set up your food truck? We are opening the block across from the food pantry for vendors of all kinds to sell their stuff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 450 S. Wolcott. No charge for booth space. For more information, phone Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Ghost tours at the fort
Calling all ghost hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer "Ghost Tours of the Fort," on the evenings of October 23, 24, and 30. Tickets are on sale now at the museum.
The hour-long tours will begin every 20 minutes with the first tour leaving at 7 p.m., and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night. This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended. The $7 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants must wear masks for this event.
Only 10 spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20, 8:40, 9, 9:20, 9:40, 10, 10:20, and 10:40 p.m.
This is not a haunted house kind of experience. On the tours, the Paranormal Seekers will demonstrate how they use detecting equipment to find evidence of paranormal activity in several of the fort buildings. Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking between the buildings outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required. Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.
As a fundraiser for the Fort Caspar Museum Association, we will also be raffling off a special private tour of the fort buildings on Halloween night, October 31, from 10 p.m. to midnight, for up to four people. Raffle tickets for this tour may be purchased at the museum and cost $10 each or three for $25. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m., on October 30, and the winner will be notified the next morning.
For more information, call the museum at 235-8462
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Annual cemetery tour set
Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all new personas of people who made a difference in Casper. The cemetery tour will feature seven actors portraying Casper citizens at their grave sites. Each actor will be dressed in period clothing, telling the life story of the person buried beside them. All COVID precautions will be adhered to, and all cemetery rules and regulations will be observed for respect for those buried in the cemetery. This year’s personalities will include Edna Kimball Wilkins, Lucy Morrison and Verda James, among others. Tickets for the October 23-24 cemetery tour are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and at the Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, for $25. This year’s season ticket at $75 includes this educational and informational cemetery tour, and can be purchased online as well. The tour will take about an hour and a half, and again is led by Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard. You will hear about the cemetery history, grave markings and symbols. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a camera because pictures are allowed. Ticket holders will meet at the parking lot on Conwell across from Highland Cemetery at 6:45 p.m. If you would like more information, please call 267-7243. This tour sells out fast, due to the COVID-restricted numbers, so buy your tickets early. If you would like to buy a season ticket and don’t go online, please let them know, and they can deliver them to you.
Fall Bishop Home tea Oct. 24
The Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., has missed seeing its friends. A festive Historic Bishop Home tea is planned at 2 p.m., on October 24, 2020. There will be parlor games for entertainment and a lively lecture by Ms. Rosalind Grenfell on the costumes of the 1920’s. So don your favorite 20’s outfit and meet for an afternoon of fun with tea sandwiches, scones, and treats. Reservations are required. We will observe protocols required by the pandemic. Cost is $30 ($10 is a tax-deductible donation to Cadoma Foundation). Reservation deadline is October 22, 2020 and reservations are confirmed upon payment. For information and reservations, call 235-5277, email info@cadomafoundation.org, write Cadoma Foundation, 818 East 2nd Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street.
Stuff the train food drive
Ride the miniature train and donate canned food to the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry from 5 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31. Eckerson Locomotive Co. and Poverty Resistance Food Pantry are teaming up on Halloween night to do some Trick and Treating and also to benefit the food pantry. Face painting, Halloween games, Terry’s Dog House, a cool train ride and more! For more information Phone Mary Ann Budenske a 307-215-4732, Email her at Mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Foreigner rescheduled again to April
The Foreigner concert scheduled for October 22, 2020 has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.
NCPL fall hours
The Natrona County Public Library has begun its fall hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Smithsonian exhibit at Bishop Home
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery present "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women's voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women, the Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800s and reached a major milestone on 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Trick or Treat Trail moves to CEC
The Science Zone and Spectra Venue Management are pleased to team up to present the 2020 Trick or Treat Trail at the Casper Events Center from 2 to 7 p.m. on October 31. Admission to the event is free.
The Trick-or-Treat Trail features 28 decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods. The Idea Lab, an afterschool program for middle and high school students at The Science Zone, has designed and built a trebuchet by which they will “chunk pumpkins.”
The first hour of the event from 2 to 3 p.m. is for guests with special needs.
In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, event organizers have instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including screening, air handling, one-way traffic, spacing, limited admission and sanitizing.
All employees, vendors, show personnel and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand-to-hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so. The Casper Events Center’s HVAC system has the ability to cycle air six times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air. Entrances, aisle ways, concourses and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic. Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees. Vendor booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces. Attendance will be monitored to assure they do not surpass current capacity guidelines. Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.
Home school chemistry at Science Zone
Home school families are invited to join classes with a chemistry focus during October. Students will be up and “atom” as they explore states of matter, atomic structure and chemical reactions.
Classes for middle school age students will be held on Tuesdays at 10:15, classes for 8-10 year olds are held on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Three to four year-olds can join a class (with a parent) on Thursdays at 11 a.m., and five to seven year-olds will also be in class at 11 a.m. on Thursdays.
High school students in Natrona County that are not enrolled in a district school have been invited to form an Academic Decathlon team through the Science Zone. This is an outstanding international competition that incorporates science, math, language arts, history, economics, music and art in addition to promoting public speaking and job skills. This is also an incredible opportunity to earn scholarship money -- over $17,000 dollars were awarded to Wyoming students during the last competition. Please call (473-9663) or email (colleen.burridge@thesciencezone.org) if your high school student would like a chance to participate in this excellent opportunity. Register at the website: Thesciencezone.org.
Get Science boxes from the Science Zone
Order your October Science Boxes now. The Science Zone has monthly theme based science boxes with activities for all ages. Each box contains lessons and most materials for four different activities that families can do at their own pace. Activities can be adjusted based on the age and ability of each child. Cost is $40/box. Call 473-9663 or go to Thesciencezone.org to order boxes. Supplies are limited.
Family field trip Oct. 27
Family field trip at the Science Zone: Bring the family for an evening of carving and chemistry. The Science Zone is holding a pumpkin explosion evening on Tuesday, October 27. The event will last from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be facilitated by IDEA Lab students. Pumpkins will be purchased and cleaned by The Science Zone, families will carve simple faces then will incorporate a chemistry lesson as we attempt to explode them. The fee for this will be $20/family and will include one pumpkin. Extra pumpkins can be ordered for an additional fee.
Symphony strings at the Nic
The WSO Strings ensemble, with commentary on the performance from music director Christopher Dragon, will perform at The Nic on Thursday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with Urban Bottle on site selling musical wine pairings.
As these concerts will be held indoors, masks will be required for the duration of the performance, and social distancing will be enforced. In order to continue bringing music to the community during this time, cooperation and understanding from the audience in complying with safety standards is an absolute necessity.
Tickets are available online for $15 each at www.wyomingsymphony.org. If you would prefer to view the concert from the comfort of your own home, we will offer a livestream of the concert on the symphony YouTube page. There is limited seating, so purchase your tickets as soon as possible.
Winter hours at fort
Fort Caspar Museum has switched to its winter hours, including the seasonal closure of the fort buildings. From October through April, the fort buildings are locked, but the museum remains open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Also at this time, admission prices are cut in half: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free.
Guidelines remain in place to protect the health of visitors and staff such as extra cleaning and requesting face coverings and social distancing. An hour each morning from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as current exhibits and special programs, please see the website or call the museum.
Reach the museum at 235-8462.
Art Studio at Nic
Art Studio is offered at The Nic for sixth through 10th graders from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
Art Club at Nic
Art Club at the Nic is the second Saturday of every month for first to fifth graders from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-members). Explore, create and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. The class will focus on the concepts behind the works of art while encouraging students to acquire new skills. Pre-registration is required.
Let’s Get Creepy
Let's get creepy at the Nic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 24, for 7 to 12-year-olds. Fees: $10 (member) and $20 (non-yet-member). Space is limited, please sign up and pay in advance. Celebrate Halloween by making a creepy, scary and gross art. Learn the basics of special effects and scary make-up by decorating 3-D objects.
Private lessons/small groups at the Nic
The Nic offers private art instruction and small group classes tailored to your students’ needs. Students of all group ages (2+) and abilities are welcome. Schedule one lesson (1 hour) or multiple classes session. For more information, please email zgallegos@thenic.org.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however, the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Children's Chorale snags prestigious invite
The Casper Children's Chorale has been selected as one of 24 choirs to perform at the National American Choral Directors Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 17 to 20, 2021. Director Marcia Patton thinks this is the only Wyoming choir to ever receive the invitation, other than 2005 when the chorale was also selected. The 24 choirs chosen for the national convention represent a wide range, including community, church, collegiate, public school, elementary, middle school and high school. The selection process included recordings from the last three years of concerts.
Pronghorn photos at Fort
The American Heritage Center's traveling exhibit "More Pronghorn Than People" will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through October 10, 2020. The exhibit features black-and-white photographs accompanied by information panels that shed light on this unique and -- in Wyoming -- ubiquitous animal.
Known colloquially (and incorrectly) as "antelope," the story of the pronghorn in Wyoming is one of abundance. Few travelers in the state will return home without seeing herds of pronghorn along the highways. Until fairly recently, there were more pronghorn in Wyoming than there were human residents.
Fort Caspar Museum's current COVID-inspired summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Summer admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper and our phone number is 235-8462.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12) or Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Nelly postponed to 2021
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and Brava Enterprise regret to announce that the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Boane, scheduled for October 30, 2020, has been postponed to October 30, 2021
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase beginning on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9 a.m., through October 30, 2020 at 10 p.m. Refunds will no longer be available after October 30, 2020. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
