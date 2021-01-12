January at the planetarium

The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for January. “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” follows the journey of the first space probe to venture beyond our solar system, searching out strange new worlds that orbit distant stars. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., tour the cosmos with astrophysicist Dr. Stacey Palen as your guide in “Cosmic Journey.” She tells the story of the universe from a human perspective.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com .

Texas Gypsies perform Jan. 28

The award-winning Texas Gypsies’ Roaring 20’s show will be performed at 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 28, at Restoration Church. This is an Artcore presentation. The show will take you back to the fun and carefree times of the 1920s. They will be playing and singing hit songs from that era such as "Ain’t She Sweet," "The Charleston," "5 foot 2," along with new original music written to authentically sound like it was from that period. For the last 10 years they have successfully performed this popular show throughout the USA and as far away as Dubai with great success. In fact, many audiences opt to attend the show dressed up in 1920’s costumes by donning sparkly flapper dresses, spats, handle bar mustaches, zoot suits and even 20s swimwear top create a fun 1920s Great Gatsby era time. The audience is welcome to wear period costumes if they choose.