Learn to cross country ski

The Casper Nordic Club is offer Magnus Ski League lessons for ages 5-99. Lessons are from 1:30 to 3 p.m on Jan 9, 16, 23, 20 and Feb. 6. Cost is $100.

Registration forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North, at caspernordicclub.com and the Casper Nordic Club Facebook page. Send the forms to Casper Nordic Club, P.O. box 1231, Casper, Wy 82602.

Ski passes are available at Natrona County Roads, Parks and Bridges office at 538 SW. Wyoming Blvd., Mills.

Equipment rentals are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos and 42 Degrees North.

Call Tori at 307-259-9299 for more information.

Oil City Volleyball hosts winter clinic

Oil City Volleyball will have clinic on Jan. 29 at CY Middle School. It is open boys and girls ages 8-18.

Cost is $65—$60 if registered with OCVC or $60 each if registering more than one family member. (if using Venmo please add $1.50 for processing fee)

Deadline to Register and Receive a shirt: Jan. 17, after that a $10 late fee will apply

Twelve and under 8 to 10:30 a.m., U14, U16, U18 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clinic spacing is limited to 60 athletes per session.

We have multiple college players, former college players and our experienced coaches on board to work with the players. Focus for the 12 and under will be on skills of passing, serving, hitting and setting. The upper level players will have opportunities to focus on positional work and basics!

email: oilcityvb@gmail.com for a registration form or link for registration or any questions.

January at the Casper Planetarium

Start off 2022 with science and fun at the Casper Planetarium. During January, the weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda.” This humorous animated show tells the story of Andromeda, a princess facing deadly peril, and Perseus, the hero who rescues her; you’ll also learn about the constellations related to this classic Greek myth. This program is 20 minutes long and is ideal for kids ages 6 and up.

On Saturdays at 7 p.m., see “Atlas of a Changing Earth,” which focuses on mapping even the most remote areas of Earth through satellite photos, and how these photos reveal the ways our planet is changing as global temperatures rise. This 24-minute show is recommended for ages 12 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans Jan. 28

Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans is back! Mark your calendar for Jan. 28, as we celebrate our 22nd annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans fundraiser at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Come sip, sample and delight in great food, raffle prizes, and excellent company as part of the evening’s festivities. Doors are open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Come and sample up to 27 different chilies and soups from many different local restaurants, businesses, and chefs. Don’t forget the refreshing beverages from Pepsi and Budweiser. Finish up with some delicious ice cream to cool your taste buds. In addition to delicious food and drinks, there will be several fabulous raffle packages to choose from. Just buy a $5 raffle ticket (or several) and pick the raffle package you want a chance of winning.

Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club Location), First Interstate Bank (downtown location) and Blue Ridge Coffee.

During the event we will also have the Pot o’ Beans reverse raffle. We have 300 beans in the pot to raffle off, with cash prizes for the evening totaling $10,575. Buy a bean for just $100 and your bean could be worth up to $5,000. There are 29 additional chances to win between $125 and $600. What a way to start off the New Year! For each bean purchased, you will receive 2 admission tickets to the event. If you purchase a bean but cannot attend, we will gladly mail your admission tickets to your family or friends in the Casper area who would enjoy coming to the event. You do not need to be present to win. If your bean is drawn you still win the cash! Your $100 raffle ticket purchase will help provide home delivered meals to a homebound senior in Natrona County for approximately one month.

Do you like to cook and want to see how good your chili and soup recipes are? You don’t have to be a business or restaurant to find out. There are 1st and 2nd place winners in both chili and soup. Just contact the Meals On Wheels office to get the details. If you are not so good in the kitchen and still want to help, you can be a sponsor, volunteer or to donate a raffle prize. Please contact Meals On Wheels for further information at 307-265-8659. You can also visit us at www.mealswheels.com or on Facebook.

Annual HAWG Ice Fishing Derby set

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 33rd Annual HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 5 and 6 at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night or 3 nights for $100. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Diabase Shelter and Bishop’s Point. There will be 4 places paid for largest game fish and 3 places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a 1st, 2nd and 3rd weight prize for children 14 years and under. Tickets are on sale now through February 4th for $40.00 for adults and $20.00 for youth on our website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Sloane’s General Store in Alcova during regular business hours through Friday, Feb. 4. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 until noon Saturday, Feb. 5. Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 307-262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Feb. 5. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 307-262-9193.

For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at 307-232-9508. Please visit our website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com .

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra January concert

Our Jan. 29 concert highlights one of the most influential mentor/mentee duos in all of symphonic music. This program features works from Ludwig Van Beethoven and his mentor, Joseph Haydn, who is known as the “father of the symphony.” The orchestra will open with Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, commonly known as “the Surprise Symphony,” if you want to know why you’ll have to discover for yourself! Then you will be treated to a performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. Then world-class violist Simone Porter will bring Beethoven’s Violin Concerto to life. Porter regularly performs with major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. This is our third attempt to bring Simone to Casper since 2020, so we are excited to finally welcome her to the WSO stage!

First Saturday study moved

The First Saturday Study at Bethel Baptist Church will be moved to the second Saturday Jan. 8 because of New Year’s Day. The subject is the work of the Holy Spirit in relation to the persons of the Godhead, the Father and the Son. This study if open to all and is interactive. Refreshments are served. Meeting time is 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.

For more information phone the church office 307-234-8812. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar.

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer.

Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman.

“Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

Exhibit on the Dakota Territory at Fort Caspar

“The Way They Saw Us,” a traveling exhibit from the South Dakota State Historical Society, is on exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum through Feb. 26.

The Dakotas were hot news in the mid- to late-19th century. Illustrated papers like “Harper’s Weekly” and “Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper” assigned reporters to cover events in the West, planting the “Wild West” image in the minds of Americans who never set foot west of the Mississippi River. Farmers, Indians, miners, and soldiers marched across the pages of the Eastern press, portraying the Dakotas as a raw, untamed frontier. For local audiences, it should be mentioned that much of present-day Wyoming was a part of the Dakota Territory from 1864 to 1868.

The 25 framed prints in “The Way They Saw Us” exhibit are a sampling of the images Easterners saw about the West.

The Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

Basketball at Boys & Girls Club

If your child loves playing basketball (or would like to learn), now’s the time to sign up for youth basketball through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Youth in grades K-6 will learn the basics of the game, such as dribbling, passing, and shooting. They will also learn teamwork and good sportsmanship. The season runs Jan. 17 to March 10. Practices and games will be two nights a week. Sign-up deadline is Jan. 6. Registration fee is $30, plus a $10 Club membership fee. To register, please call Jake Wilson, Athletics Director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, at (307) 235-5694, or register online at: www.bgccw.org

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services.

Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m. For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

