Celebrating 31 years of Women in the Word
Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.
Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com. Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.
Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.
First Christian Church celebrates 100 years
First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, celebration will be held Sept. 10-12.
An ice cream social will be held Friday Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 11, welcome and sharing stories will be at 11 a.m., a BBQ lunch at noon and a praise service at 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday Sept. 12, there will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.
Please come join us, everyone is welcome at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ at 520 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming.
First Saturday study moves
Because of the Labor Day weekend, the First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 11. The subject is Mark 13-The End of Israel or the End of the World? We meet at 9 am at 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are provided. Please contact the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
August at the planetarium
Late summer afternoons are perfect for a visit to the Casper Planetarium. During August, the Planetarium will show “Earth’s Wild Ride” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. (except for Aug. 18 and 19, closed for deep cleaning). This show is ideal for second- to fifth-graders and explores the early eras of Earth’s formation, from crashing asteroids to the age of dinosaurs — and includes a thrilling roller coaster ride through canyons of raging rivers and flowing lava. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., the show is “Origins of Life,” which takes you from the formation of stars and solar systems to the beginnings of life on Earth to the search for primitive life on other planets. This show is intended for ages 8 and up.
Admission for all shows is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for show details, trailers, and more.
Summer treks set
Three summer treks remain, sponsored by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Aug. 28, Seminoe cutoff; Sept. 25, Independence Rock and Devil’s Gate. All treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot. Take sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothes. Carpooling is recommended; 4-wheel and high-clearance vehicles recommended.
Fort is Blue Star Museum
Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense.
The program runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit www.arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a uniformed services card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 am to 5 p.m. daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
Sheepherder’s Rendezvous Aug. 27-29
The 4th annual Sheepherders Rendezvous will be held Aug. 27-29, 2021, at the Town Park in Glenrock. Enjoy and tour the many historic sheep wagons on display. On Saturday, Aug. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m., watch the Dog Trials at the 2nd Dick Grabow Memorial Dog Trials with over 25 dogs working sheep through the course. The evening of Aug. 27, western music with Byron and Nancy. A variety of music entertainment all day on Saturday, Aug. 28 thanks to Jeremy Huck; Jam Session Saturday evening; and on Sunday, Aug. 29, at noon, listen to Chad Lore. Throughout the three-day event will be Sheep to Shawl and Fiber Fun with Izzy; blacksmith demonstrations with Travis; frontier living history and dutch oven cooking with Jean; and an Alpaca Show with hands on for the kids. Enjoy the many craft vendors; award winning food trucks and food vendors. New this year will be Dutch Oven cooking competition on Saturday, Aug. 28, and a competition chill cook off on Sunday, Aug. 29. Be sure to attend the Cowboy Church on Sunday and enjoy the Gospel Music. Event registration forms can be found at www.conversecountytourism.com. Contact Rita for more information at 262-0513.
Library closes Sundays
The library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
Remembering the past, planning for the future
The 100-year celebration of First Christian Church will be held September 10 to 12, 2021. Events start at 4 p.m., on Sept. 10, continue on Sept. 11 and conclude with Sunday morning worship at 10:10 a.m, on Sept. 12. More details will follow. Please join us! Everyone is welcome at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave, Casper.
New photo exhibit at fort
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit “The Photos of J.K. Moore” will be on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through Sept. 12, 2021.
View images taken by James K. Moore and his son, James K. Moore, Jr., showing life on the Wind River Indian Reservation and at nearby Fort Washakie in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In the late 1800s, Moore Sr. served as both the Indian trader and the post trader for these two sites that are located near present-day Riverton, Wyoming.
The Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m., to 5 p.m., daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.
Summer camp at Kids Kampus
Kids Kampus Childcare will offer summer camp to September 1 for $75 per week. Activities will include roller and ice skating, swimming, summer movies, museums, hiking, arts and crafts, games and more. For more information or to register, email cpalmer@chaoffice.org or call Yvonne at 237-4182.
Hard rock in October
Spectra Venue Management and 1111 Entertainment are pleased to announce In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with DED and Raven Black ”In Between Tour” at the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday, Oct. 7. Tickets for the originally scheduled May 16, 2020 concert will be honored at the new date. New tickets are on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $41.50 and $49.50 each plus applicable fees. Tickets will be available at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books — it’s a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience’s unique interests and ability levels.
Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Free STEM enrichment this summer
In partnership with the Franklin Institute, The Science Zone is offering a free summer STEM enrichment program for Wyoming students entering grades 2-6. GSK Science in the Summer is a free program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing opportunities for children to embody science careers, think scientifically, practice authentic science techniques, and have fun.
This program is available for Wyoming students this summer with a theme: Be an Engineer!
The curriculum invites children to play the role of engineers and tackle challenges in electrical, biomedical, environmental, and structural engineering through at-home experiments, videos, and live virtual events. Students will explore the engineering design process as they solve real-world problems, including managing a playground’s stormwater runoff and designing a sturdy lightweight pedestrian bridge.
Provided by GSK in partnership with Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute and administered through The Science Zone, this fun, 100 percent free STEM enrichment program helps prevent the summer slide and works to keep students engaged with learning through fun, hands-on activities that will help ignite a lifelong passion for science. All materials and a lab notebook will be provided. Students can complete the challenges at home then will have the opportunity to meet virtually with real engineers in the field.
Sign up is easy – go the thesciencezone.org and sign up for the free GSK Science in the Summer program.
Weekly library story timesJoin the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
- Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
- Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
- Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Full slate of camps at The Science Zone
The Science Zone at its new location, 222 E. Collins Dr., is so excited for its lineup of extremely awesome summer camps. Kids 4 to 15 will be able to explore Wyoming’s great outdoors, learn about chemistry, anatomy, physics, robotics, coding, and more. They’ll get to do some hands on learning with animals from the Zoo Zone, and make some noise with local musician extraordinaire, Chad Lore.
Camps — 15 different ones in all — run to Aug. 20 for generally five days with a couple of exceptions. Camps are divided into age groups and themes. In addition to day camps, a Monday through Friday overnight camping experience will be available three times throughout the summer for those ages 11 to 15.
Head over to thesciencezone.org for a complete lineup of programs, and to register today.
In addition to camps throughout the summer, The Science Zone has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming for those needing all-day care for camp participants. Busing and lunch during camps will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club for members. BGCCW membership forms are available at The Science Zone, and on The Science Zone website.
Financial assistance is available for anyone through generous support from the Wyoming Child Support Program, (no state funds were used for this program).
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on September 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.