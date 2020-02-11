Town Crier: | Family Stuff

As part of our exploration of Mossorgsky’s work, the WSO will be partnering with Wyoming Dementia Care and The NIC’s Here and Now Art Program to bring the piece to life artistically. As part of the program “Music, Memory, and Masterworks,” artists from the art program will paint original works inspired by listening to Pictures at an Exhibition. These works will be able to be viewed both at the concert and post-concert reception hosted by The NIC. The WSO is also working with WDC to provide free admittance to Saturday dress rehearsals as well as “night out” packages for caretakers of those living with Dementia.

Tickets are still available for the March and April WSO Masterwork concerts, visit the WSO office as well as Wind City Books or Hill Music to secure your seats.

New manager at Bishop Home

The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home, is pleased to announce that Leilani DeClue is the new house manager. She will begin in February. She is an adjunct professor of anthropology at Casper College. Her training specialized in the study of historic structures and their cultural evolution. After a brief training period, DeClue will be the lead tour guide for the Historic Bishop Home and assist in the planning and development of future events at the home.

Tour Bishop Home