Family StuffDavid Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Cinema at the Station
David Street Station presents free, summer family movies, sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Converse County. All movies run 7 to approximately 9 p.m. Take your camp chairs and blankets.
“Especially during these times, it is important for our community to have a safe place to interact and enjoy summer events. As a hospital, we are comfortable with David Street Station’s ability to provide social distancing space and encourage all movie goers to wear a mask while in attendance,” said Karl E. Hertz, COO of Memorial Hospital of Converse County.
July 17: The Lion King (original); July 31: The Goonies; August 14: E.T.; August 28: Honey, I Shrunk The Kids; September 4: Coco.
We ask all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to sit as family units, socially distant from others. We encourage all guests to wear face-coverings and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms.
Summer markets every Tuesday
David Street Station is hosting the Food For Thought Summer Markets on Tuesdays through September 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., to shop from local vendors for great homemade goods and homegrown produce.
Visitors will enjoy a great selection of local produce, dairy products, baked goods, home decor and more. David Street Station asks all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors will be entering from the northwest entrance of David Street Station, and a one-way flow of traffic is required. Vendors are required to wear masks and shoppers are encouraged to do so.
Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
Preschool Picassos July 15
Preschool Picassos for ages 2 to 5 will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. from July 15 through August 19. Fee is $30 for members, $55 for nonmembers per child/adult duo for the six-class session. The Nic offers member families $10 off full-session fees per additional siblings.
Preschool Picassos helps enhance fine motor coordination, increase creative expression and strengthen problem solving skills through different art materials. Explore art concepts together in this age-appropriate and theme-structured six-week art class.
Garden Gait July 25
The Natrona County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual home garden tours Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Garden Gait tour is themed “Gardens of Hope,” and will highlight various methods of growing fruits, flowers and/or vegetables at six homes located throughout the Casper area. Each home will include a Master Gardener docent who will be available to answer questions and describe attributes of the growing methods used, plants, and unique situations that may exist. COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols will be in place at each location.
Tickets for the event are $20 for adults. Youth 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at Cadillac Cowgirl (147 S. Center St.), Keefe’s Flowers (1745 CY Ave.), Johnny Appleseed Greenhouse (2200 S. Hickory St.), Nate’s Flowers (1042 E. Second St.), and the University of Wyoming Natrona County Extension Office (2011 Fairgrounds Rd.).
If additional information is needed, call the University of Wyoming Extension Office at 235-9400 during business hours.
Senior recital July 26
Andrew Brown will give a Senior Recital at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 26 (free admission). Andrew has studied piano with Carolyn Deuel since first grade and earned the Paderewski Medal from the National Guild of Piano Teachers, through performing 10 years of National programs. He will perform the first two movements of the Beethoven “Pathetique” Sonata, Debussy’s “Claire de lune,” and “Playera” by Granados.
The second half will feature popular songs, as well as “Close Every Door,” from one of Andrew’s culminating roles in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” after living and loving theater from the Casper Children’s Theatre through his years at Kelly Walsh.
Andrew will be attending Michigan State University, majoring in Fine Arts and Acting.
Quarteto Nuevo at Lyric Aug. 2
Artcore presents Quarteto Nuevo at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway, at 4 p.m., on August 2. For tickets: http://www.artcorewy.com/tickets.php, or call Artcore, 265-1564 or The Lyric, 472-4842. Cash bar will be available.
One of the first national acts to get back out on the road, Quarteto Nuevo is part of MLAM’s ’Safe Yet Together’ program that partners the venue, artist and agent to create safe environments for artists and audiences alike. For more information about ’Safe Yet Together,’ please see https://www.marianliebowitz.com & Safe Yet Together.
Blake Shelton drive-in concert at CEC July 25
Encore Drive-In Nights launches with all new performance by Blake Shelton with very special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins at a drive-in style concert at the Casper Events Center on July 25. Tickets for the show will go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.
Fans will experience the Encore Drive-In Nights from the safety of their personal vehicles.
Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore DriveIn Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seat belts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.
Glenrock Sheepherder Rendezvous Aug. 29
Saturday, August 29, 2020, the 3rd annual Sheepherder Rendezvous will be held at the Town Park in Glenrock. Events are scheduled throughout the day to view and educate those attending this year’s event. Antique sheep wagons will be on display. Sheep “herding dog” trials to held in the afternoon. Wool exhibits on caring for and cleaning wool, carding, spinning, and weaving. Various vendors with items made of wool and related sheep goods will be for sale. Watch Dutch Oven cooking demonstrations and sample their fare. Musicians, black smithing demonstrations, and farm animals all for your enjoyment. Food vendors will be available on site. Contact Rick Davis for more information at 307-554-0169.
Converse County Library events
July 15: The Science Zone will present live on both Glenrock and Douglas libraries’ Facebook page on “Hydroponic Gardening” for kids up to age 12 in honor of the Farm Walls that director, Cindy Moore, wrote a grant and acquired for our libraries. They will be live on FB in Glenrock from 10-11 a.m., and in Douglas from 4-5 p.m.
July 17, 7 p.m.: Concert in the Courtyard (with social distancing) of the Converse County Library Glenrock. Appearing will be the award-winning folk/bluegrass duo of Bettman & Halpin (bettmanandhalpin.com). Masks are encouraged for the audience.
July 18, 4 p.m: Bettman & Halpin Serenade by the Bridge! The talented duo will play onstage as a grand finale to the Ayres Natural Bridge 100th Anniversary celebration. Masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be practiced.
Monday, July 27, 6 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Raptor Program will present: “The Care of Magical Creatures,” Zoom presentation for all ages, featuring owls and other predators. Participants must sign up ahead of time to receive their Zoom invitation. This is part of the CCL Glenrock’s Harry Potter Week, leading up to a Harry Potter Birthday Party for all ages from 4-7 pm on Friday, July 31.
On the same date (July 31), the CCL Douglas will host a GALA CARNIVAL from 4:30-7:30 pm in the parking lot with cotton candy, clowns, and other fun for their final Summer Reading Awards Party. Masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be practiced.
Wednesday, July 27, 4-8:30 p.m.: Countywide Hot July Nights Concert with Jbird Shogren and Shanghai’d in the Courtyard of the CCL Glenrock. The Glenrock Lions Club will be serving burgers and dogs for their fundraiser and all the fixin’s starting at 4 p.m. in the parking lot. The music will start at 7 p.m. We will socially distance for the event, and masks are encouraged.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Summer camps at Nic
Street Art and Graffiti, July 20 to 24, ages 11 to 15, 9 a.m. to noon; The Art of Horror, July 20 to 24, ages 11 to 15, 1 to 4 p.m.; Music and More, August 3 to 7, ages 11 to 15, 9 a.m. to noon; CampAnime, August 3 to 7, ages 11 to 15, 1 to 4 p.m.; Grossology: The Art & Science of all Things Disgusting, August 10 to 14, ages 7 to 9 and 10 to 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more info about the summer camps, visit https://thenic.org/summer-camps/.
Summer camp at Casper Planetarium
There are still spaces available in the Casper Planetarium’s remaining summer camp for students. Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up meets from 1 to 2 p.m., for one week, July 27 to 31. Students will learn how to observe the moon, identify stars and constellations, and more. A telescope for nighttime stargazing will be checked out to each camper on Monday and returned on Friday. They will also receive a planesphere and observation log which they can keep. Cost is $15 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with our three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12), Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, the nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Family fest for past, present P&P clients
The Salvation Army, Joshua’s Storehouse, and the Casper Probation and Parole Office have been working to put together an event as a way to showcase to the positive work community resources have been doing to assist the Department of Corrections’ past and present clientele by hosting a free, family friendly event. The Resource Alliance Summer Fest will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Salvation Army Community Center (Church), 625 South Jefferson Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be food, bounce houses, a dunk tank, prizes and a raffle. The Casper Police Department will even be doing demonstrations with their K9 officers. This is a great community event to get clients in connection with positive and pro-social activi
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Fort Caspar Museum open
Fort Caspar Museum is open with restrictions in place to protect visitors and staff. There will also be some modifications to the operating hours: they will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only.
All on-site programs and tours are canceled.
Preventative procedures in the museum include a thorough cleaning each morning; high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day.
Staff will be wearing face coverings, and they encourage visitors to wear them as well when in the museum. Sanitation stations will be available so that visitors may use sanitizer as they enter and leave the facility. Even so, they ask that you refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during your visit. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries, and they ask that six feet of distance be maintained between people who are not traveling together.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group. They are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals at this time as long as they comply with current guidelines.
The fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Hats off to you
You have most likely heard of a “Fedora?” Have you heard of a “Trilby?” Do you know the difference? Come see the new exhibit at the Historic Bishop Home, “Ten decades of Hats” and find out the difference. During the shutdown, they have been busy with the home’s collection of over 150 men and women’s hats that date from the late 1890s to the 1970s. Many are on display for visitors to enjoy. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access is restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Bishop Home porch restored
Have you driven by the “old red brick house on 2nd Street” between Jefferson and Lincoln and wondered what it is and what is going on with the construction? Thanks to funding from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Goodstein Foundation, the First Interstate Bank and several private donors, the Cadoma Foundation is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. Part of the new design will improve the access to the home for the mobility impaired. The construction is anticipated to take about 45 days. During the construction, the home is opening for touring, but access is limited to the rear door. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
Muddy Mountain road open
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Casper Field Office has reopened Muddy Mountain Road.
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, which includes the Rim and Lodgepole campgrounds and numerous recreation trails.
Muddy Mountain Road closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from the end of November through the beginning of June. Some areas of the road are still wet and the BLM is urging visitors to use caution when traveling on the mountain to prevent resource damage.
For more information, please call the BLM office at 261-7600.
Casper Comic Con in July
Casper Comic Con returns to the grounds of the Casper Events Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Comics, cosplay, art and toys can all be found in one place. Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. There will be a costume contest, known as “cosplay,” with prizes for first, second and third place in the Adult and Child categories. The Adult Cosplay Contest will be on Saturday evening. Child’s Cosplay Contest is for ages 14 and under and will be held on Sunday afternoon. Additional character and prop appearances may be announced closer to the event.
The 2020 Casper Comic Con will be held outside on the grounds of the Casper Events Center. Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining the total outdoor permitted capacity at the time. They will be taking additional steps to ensure safety and social distancing guidelines. Saturday, July 25, will have three sessions, including two four-hour sessions during the day along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on the evening of Saturday, July 25. Sunday, June 26, will be one session with the child’s cosplay contest to begin at 3 p.m. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. The total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time. All fans must purchase a ticket, including children in order to ensure proper capacity levels at all times. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 29, for more information and to purchase, visit www.SinclairTix.com.
Tickets prices and more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Updated event information, hours, vendors and more, will be posted on www.CasperEventsCenter.com and the Facebook page.
Vendor space available! Contact Clint at 913-961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please call 235-8443. Like the Casper Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about the event.
Summer activities for kids online
The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance (WYAA) announced the launch of a series of summer activity guides, a suite of fun and engaging activities and challenges designed specifically for this atypical summer. New activities will roll out every two weeks through August. These resources are available to organizations, care providers or parents free of charge.
The guides will feature 150 activities and challenges developed for four different age groups (5-9) (10-12) (13-15) (16-18). It is adaptable for in-person and virtual instruction, a hybrid of both or built as take-home packets. The activities attend to skill building and social emotional learning. Visit https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/summer-learning/.
The Summer Activity Guide complements the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge, a self-guided experience for young people that want to practice skills such as empathy, the identification of problems, critical thinking, creativity, teamwork and prototyping are developed as a part of the practice of entrepreneurial thinking.
For additional information, contact Wyoming Afterschool Alliance director Michelle Sullivan at michelle@wycf.org or call 307-335-9922.
Fair & rodeo parade canceled
Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, in cooperation with the City of Casper, the Casper Police, Fire & EMT and the Reveille Rotary, regrets to announce that the 2020 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Downtown Parade, scheduled for July 7, 2020, has been canceled. This year’s Parade Theme of “It’s A Grand Old Flag!” will be carried over to next year’s parade. What would have been the 73rd Annual Parade Day is Casper’s most beloved unofficial holiday and will return next year bigger and better than ever.
Next year, The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo will be held July 9 to 17, 2021. Enjoy nine action packed days of fun and excitement. If you have already registered for the parade, you may request a refund, carry over your registration to next year or donate to the committee. For more information visit www.centralwyomingfair.com.
Chorale announces auditions
Casper Children’s Chorale announces auditions for its 42nd concert season. Incoming 2nd through 5th graders (2020-21) may sing in Bel Canto, and incoming 4th through 8th graders are considered for the Chorale. For more information and to audition, go to casperchildrenschorale.com.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Final Artcore shows postponed
With the extension of social isolation, Artcore’s final two shows of the season, Pamela Glasser and Cory McDaniel Duo/Yellow Hotel, have been postponed.
Foreigner in October
The Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
Nelly postponed to October
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Artcore postponements
With the loss of the chance for outreach to students and fear of travel on the part of some of the artists, Artcore is moving Conor Jacobson’s recital to November 22, Quarteto Nuevo to August 2, and California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio to February 19, 2021.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
Science Zone offers virtual fun
The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.
New activities in the “Daily Dose of Science” series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.
Interested in how the zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.
Want more? Join staff microbiologist Dr. Kelsey Phillips for hands-on experiments in the life sciences. In this “Talk with the Doc” series, they will be posting video lessons every Tuesday and Thursday through April 2 (or longer if it’s needed!). These lessons will be partnered with ‘take-home bags’ which will include most needed supplies. Videos will be posted on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Participants will be encourage to share their results in the comments. Dr. Phillips will offer guidance and feedback to families as they complete scientific investigations at home. Take-home bags will be ready to pick up starting Monday morning. Most necessary supplies for the five upcoming lessons will be in the bags (provided with generous funding from the Rotary Club). There is no charge but they ask that you order your bag in advance then send a text when you are in the parking lot and they will bring a bag to you.
The Science Zone also has access to many science based kits provided by the NISE (National Institute for Stem Education). They will be making these available free of charge as well. They will ask for a deposit (many of these kits contain expensive materials provided through NISE network connection). Stay tuned to the webpage for a list of available resources and the check out procedure.
In addition to these Science Zone sponsored events, they will also try their best to be a hub in which parents can access information about the availability of free online learning hubs that you might find valuable. They will post information as they investigate options and you are encouraged to use the Facebook page to help share the good things you are finding as well. It is asked that you share and like the Facebook page with others who may be seeking educational activities to do with their children.
Visit the webpage at www.thesciencezone.org and link to the Facebook page.
Summer concert tentatively set
Casper Children’s Chorale is sad that they had to cancel their annual Mother’s Day Concert due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to finish their concert year with a performance in the summer. Please refer to the website casperchildrenschorale.com for updates on concerts. Thank you to the community for your continued support of Casper Children’s Chorale.
Free history classes for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center’s “History Club” and Fort Caspar Museum’s “Hands-on History” program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming classes include: reading and telling tall tales (July 11); and visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!