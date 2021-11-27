Fort hosts virtual Christmas event

Fort Caspar Museum’s annual Christmas event will be held online once again this year. “Winter Tour of the Fort” will be live streamed on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. on the Fort Caspar Museum Association’s Facebook page.

A Facebook account is not required to join the event: simply click on the link posted on the FCMA’s website.

Gather your family and friends in the warmth of your home and enjoy the show via a live stream that will be fun and informative for all. Your guide will take you through Fort Casper as it would have been in December of 1865. There you will meet: officers and soldiers in the barracks and mess hall; the telegraph operator at work; sales in the Commissary; the Sutler serving fortifying beverages in his store; and much more. This broadcast was very well received last year, but we have learned a few things and have made some improvements. Filming will begin earlier in the day to take advantage of the twilight, and there will be a different story line and new interactive elements.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at www.http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com, or you may visit the FCMA’s website at fortcaspar.org.

Compassionate Friends sets candle lighting

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause will have its annual December Candle Lighting Ceremony meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. We will meet at the Natrona County Public Library in the Crawford Room in the library’s basement. You may bring a picture of your loved one. Also, if you would like, please bring a treat to share after the ceremony.

Another Compassionate Friends event is The Worldwide Candle Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 12. Please join in this event by lighting a candle in your home at 7 p.m. and letting it burn for an hour until the next time zone lights candles. You will be helping to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and grandchildren who have died, but who will never be forgotten.

For more information call Gail (307) 267-4023 or Sheila (307 )237-0735

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

On Dec. 5 Reverend Kee will introduce the December worship theme “What Does Love Demand of Us?”

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

The UU Casper Book Club is reading “Before I Go to Sleep” by S.J. Watson, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Monday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at UU Casper.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition at CFD Old West Museum

The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition with Melissa Cullen. Let the holiday cheer guide your creativity in a professional felt crafting lesson on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for the perfect handmade gift for someone this year, come and indulge in an evening of instructed felting lessons, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday libations. No experience is required. Just come, have fun, and try something new!

Fees include supplies, hors d’oeuvres, and holiday libations.

Tickets are limited. Don’t miss your chance to learn from local esteemed Artist, Melissa Cullen.

The Museum is already in the holiday spirit and has decreased the price for this event. Tickets are now $35 for Museum members and $45 for Non-Museum Members.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/museum-membership

‘A Night in Bethlehem’ and Community Crèche Exhibit

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a special Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at its building in Wolf Creek, located at 3931 W. 45th Street in Casper. Experience a “Night in Bethlehem” with bazaar-style activities for all ages. Tour the crèche exhibit featuring Nativity displays from all over the world, donated for the evening by members of Casper’s faith communities. The event is open house-style. Please bring a donation of shelf-stable food to exchange for coins to use at the bazaar. Food donations to benefit local food pantries.

Want to add your special Nativity display to the exhibit? Call or text Lynn at 307-262-2819.

First Saturday study

On Saturday, Dec. 4 Bethel Baptist will host their monthly Bible study which will be on glimpses of the Messiah in the Christmas story. This is an interdenominational and interactive study from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Refreshments are provided.

For more information phone the church office 307-234-8812. Bethel is located at 3030 S. Poplar.

NCSD food service information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing breakfast and lunch to children free of charge through the last day of school as part of the National School Lunch Program. Students can purchase a la carte and second items.

Please note, due to shortages from food distribution suppliers, the breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change.

Although school meals are being provided free to all children, parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the optional Free and Reduced Meal Application. Schools are provided additional funding through the application process

November at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two shows this month. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m., closed for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 24, 25, and 26) is “From Earth to the Universe.” Curiosity about the heavens above us is common to every human culture. Follow the journey of celestial discovery from the ancient Greeks to high-tech telescopes. This show is recommended for ages 8 and up. At 7 p.m. on Saturday evenings (closed Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break), explore “Big Astronomy: People, Places and Discoveries.” Tour world-class observatories across the planet and learn why Chile is the best place in the world from which to observe the cosmos. Suggested for ages 12 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Symphony Orchestra’s holiday celebration is back

The WSO’s Holiday Celebration returns with an in-person audience for the first time since 2019! Join us in the John F. Welsh Auditorium on Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. to kick off your holiday season with the WSO and new and returning guests.

For our annual Holiday Celebration, the WSO will perform new and old favorites, curated by returning guest conductor Scott O’Neil. We will have the pleasure of presenting Soprano Sydney Harper, who has performed with numerous symphonies as well as in productions of Into the Woods and Carmina Burana. Sydney will be joined by the Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble and the Casper College Chamber Singers, highlighting local talent for a community-wide holiday celebration. This joyous program will feature a mix of classic Christmas music including Emmanuel, O Come, All Ye Faithful, and Angel’s Dance before holiday standards including excerpts from The Nutcracker, The Man with the Bag, and everyone’s favorite, All I Want for Christmas is You.

Our Saturday morning dress rehearsal at 11:00 a.m. with admittance being $10 for a family or free with the donation of a canned food item to Wyoming Food for Thought. A free livestream of the concert will also be offered on the WSO website on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the concert, dress rehearsal or livestream can be purchased on the WSO website, by phone, or at the WSO office. Pick-3 Packages are still available for the three remaining regular season concerts of the season! Tickets for the Suffragette Symphony, rescheduled for March 12, 2022, are also available for purchase.

This will be a full capacity concert, and as such we will be requiring masks be worn while inside the venue. With public health services in Casper currently stretched as thin as they are and the delta variant’s continued spread, we expect our patrons to respect the safety of our staff, musicians and other patrons and help us have a full 2021-22 season.

For any questions on purchasing tickets, or concert schedule, or other WSO programs, visit www.wyomingsymphony.org or call our office at 307-266-1478.

Library’s winter bag sale set

Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale will return to the library on Dec. 2, 3 and 4. Admission will be by appointment only, but, as a gift to our customers, bag sale prices will be in effect for ALL sessions! Reserve early for this special event!

Dec. 2 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Dec. 3 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Sessions on these days will be two hours long. On Dec. 4 there will be no admission charge with all sessions one hour in length. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your sessions. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. If you have questions or need assistance, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Our community has been very generous and we have an excellent selection of items in all areas. You will not be disappointed.

