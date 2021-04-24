Family Stuff
Celebrate Mother’s Day with Tea in a Box
As spring is welcomed, the Historic Bishop Home is returning gradually to normal. Out of respect for patrons and staff, May Tea in a Box is offered to celebrate mothers and women. Order your “tea in a box," to enjoy safely in your bubble. Enjoy in your dining room with your best china, plan an elegant picnic in the backyard (weather permitting) or invite friends to join you, virtually of course.
Each box contains an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, tea, and condiments for one person. The cost is $30/box which includes a $10 donation to support the Historic Bishop Home.
Box reservations are required by May 6. Pick-up is between noon and 2 p.m. on May 8 at the Historic Bishop Home, 818 East Second Street. To reserve your tea box, please call 235 5277 or email info @cadomafoundation.org.
Box reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation, 818 East Second Street, Casper.
You may also reserve and pay on www.cadomafoundation.org.
New exhibits at Bishop Home
People have not changed much in 100 years. We still listen to music, make phone calls, and (some of us) still write letters like people did 100 years ago. But now we can do those things anywhere from our phones. The means we use to stay social have changed, but the ultimate need to stay connected has not. Scattered all through the Historic Bishop Home you will find modes of communication from ink and quills to radios and telephones.
It is time for sunshine and spring celebrations. And celebrations call for a new dress. Spring has sprung at the Historic Bishop Home and there is a display of prom and spring party dresses from the 1920s to the 1960s. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
April at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring space exploration shows for April. “Astronaut” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m. This show examines space flight from inside the body of an astronaut and explores the perils of space travel by subjecting Chad the Test Astronaut to all sorts of challenges. “Dawn of the Space Age” plays on Saturday nights at 7 p.m. It follows the real-life adventures of the men and women who explore the final frontier, from the first launches of the 1950’s to the lunar landings and the era of private space flights.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Monthly DIY Challenge: Cricut Car Decals
Participate in the Natrona County Library's free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects. Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete April’s DIY Challenge: Cricut-cut and personalized vinyl decals to give your thermos, Nalgene, notebook, vehicle (or anywhere you can put a sticker) a bit more personality. All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Weekly library story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
UU sets April services
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.
On April 25, Cindy Wright will lead a Discussion Forum on the monthly worship theme “Courage.” On May 2, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the May worship theme “Trust.”
On Saturday, May 1, Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane will lead a special online earth centered service “Bhramari Flower Blessing.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture, and our changing world, the next monthly Lunch With TED will be held online on Sunday, April 25, at noon, when we’ll view and discuss the TED Talk “A Climate Change Solution That’s Right Under Our Feet,” by Asmeret Asefaw Berhe.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Afternoon Book Club for 7th and 8th grade
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the graphic novel "New Kid," by Jerry Craft. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for Kids & Tweens
In this at-home creepy crawly craft, children in grades K-6 will create their own pipe cleaner beaded snakes. This fun activity combines creativity with zoology. Starting April 26, you can stop by the Library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own slither snake friend. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Book Club for 4th-6th grade
Tweens are invited to join library staff for a discussion of the first book in the "Land of Stories," series by Chris Colfer. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, April 26, at the Natrona County Library for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children's Department to pick up a free copy of this month's book, "The Wishing Spell," while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Book Club 9th to 12th grade
A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. This month the discussion is "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, April 28, in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this goofy and creative craft program, where we’ll be making DIY funny face flip books. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Teen Take & Make
Get your craft on at home. Starting April 29, stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a colorful and useful rock photo holder. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
4teens @4
The Natrona County Library will host a rock-hard and fun craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, in the Crawford Room. Teens will learn how to make colorful rock photo holders for displaying their pictures at home. All supplies provided at no cost. If you are unable to make it to 4Teens @4, you can still pick up a take and make kit from the Teen Zone with all the supplies you need to make the craft project at home. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
First Saturday study May 1
The First Saturday Study on May 1 will be on the Dead Sea Scrolls and their relationship to Christianity. There has been a lot of mystery about these scrolls and even some confusion. Have the scrolls shown Christianity to be false or have they reinforced Christian belief? This is an interactive study with refreshments provided, 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience's unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
In this at-home robot craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own gliding robot toy. This fun activity combines creativity with scientific thinking. Stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own climbing robot. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Toughest Monster Trucks coming in May
Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center).
“We are even more happy than usual to announce this event because it is the very first indoor Toughest Monster Truck Tour event in more than a year, when we had to put our tour on hold due to COVID,” said Kelly Hess Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Because Casper marks the reopening the Toughest Monster Truck Tour after this unprecedented situation, all of our teams and all of our crew are looking forward to this event in Casper even more than usual,” she added.
The lineup includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.
Pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors. Tickets are on sale at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Cruizin' with the Oldies returns
The Oil Capitol Auto Club is finalizing plans for the “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” Memorial Weekend car shows May 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The show welcomes entries of all types of vehicles -- classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports and trucks.
Early registration by mail is underway now. Additional registration the weekend of the event will be at the Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage. Registration hours are Friday, May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration on Sunday.
The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with three special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.
On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday is the 20th anniversary edition of the car show at a new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. This will offer attendees access to a grassy park and some limited shade. There is no admission charge for spectators and there will be music and food vendors available. Due to the change in location, vehicles are limited to a maximum of to a maximum of 250. For this reason participants should register early. For those with several vehicles, please limit entries to no more than three so as many participants as possible can take part.
The registration and current schedule are available on the OCAC web site: http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. For further information call Mark Pitts, event coordinator, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.
CNFR back in June
The College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is returning to Casper, Wyoming from June 13 to 19, 2021 and will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, CNFR welcomes 400 of the top collegiate rodeo athletes to compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying. To qualify for CNFR, competitors must rank in the top three for their event, while the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions also qualify.
Season tickets are available for purchase on Friday, April 23, while individual tickets go on sale May 7. All tickets are available online at FordWyomingCenter.com.
For more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com. To plan your trip to Casper, check out VisitCasper.com.
Summer camp at Kids Kampus
Kids Kampus Childcare will offer summer camp from June 14 to September 1 for $75 per week. Activities will include roller and ice skating, swimming, summer movies, museums, hiking, arts and crafts, games and more. For more information or to register, email cpalmer@chaoffice.org or call Yvonne at 237-4182.
Kaufman is parade grand marshal
Brook Kaufman, Natrona County commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade on July 13. The selection was made by the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
Kaufman will lead the traditional collection of floats, horses, bands and western wagons through the streets of downtown Casper to celebrate the start of the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The parade begins at David Street Station and winds through downtown, ending at City Park.
Kaufman has been instrumental in bringing millions of dollars in revenue to Casper in the form of meetings and events, which equates to jobs and earnings.
"This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo's parade grand marshal," Kaufman said. "It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage."
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs July 9-17 with nightly rodeo performances beginning Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., and concluding July 17. For complete schedules and information, visit centralwyomingfair.com.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on September 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.
A, B, C's of Casper history at fort
Fort Caspar Museum presents "The A, B, C's of Casper History," an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum's own collection. It will be on view through Nov. 6, 2021.
Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.
The museum's current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.