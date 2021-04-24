Pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors. Tickets are on sale at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.

Cruizin' with the Oldies returns

The Oil Capitol Auto Club is finalizing plans for the “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” Memorial Weekend car shows May 28, 29, and 30, 2021. The show welcomes entries of all types of vehicles -- classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports and trucks.

Early registration by mail is underway now. Additional registration the weekend of the event will be at the Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage. Registration hours are Friday, May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration on Sunday.

The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with three special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.

On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.