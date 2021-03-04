Check the website at the Nic or the Science Zone to see the exciting classes that are scheduled for each month.

First Saturday study March 6

The First Saturday study on March 6 will be about the Old Testament/Hebrew Scriptures, including who wrote these books, and how was it compiled? This is a non-denominational and interactive study and all are welcome. Meeting time is 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Children's Chorale active despite pandemic

With smaller rehearsals, social distancing, masks, and Zoom meetings, the Casper Children's Chorale is singing this season. The group is producing a video to submit to the National ACDA, since the conference will be virtual this year. Three songs will be included, all addressing themes of hope and diversity.

With the annual spring performance tour impossible due to COVID, the Children's Chorale is holding a Casper Retreat, complete with music, activities, talent show, and community service projects. The chorale does all of their learning while wearing Broadway singer masks and social distancing. It is a challenge, but the group is happy it can still make music together.