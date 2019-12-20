Family Stuff
Children's Christmas party Dec. 24
Children's Christmas Party at the Casper Elks Lodge BPOE #1353, 108 East 7th St. (corner of Center and 7th St.) from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Dec. 24. Bring the children down to play some games and sing Christmas Carols and see Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus. Receive a sack of goodies. This is open to the public.
Christmas Eve at Christ Episcopal
On Christmas Eve, December 24, join Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, at 6:30 p.m. in singing Christmas carols in the candle-lit church, and stay for the 7 p.m. service and the festive reception that follows! Beautiful music, Holy Eucharist, gifts for the children and wonderful fellowship.
Christmas Eve at St. Stephen's
Join Christmas Eve Eucharist, 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 24. All are welcome. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Service, 4700 S. Poplar.
Christmas at St. Mark's
The Feast of Nativity will be celebrated at two Services on Christmas Eve, December 24, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott.
The first service at 4 p.m. will include a pageant. The second service at 9 p.m. will also include a Festival Celebration of the Holy Eucharist as will the 4 p.m. service.
On Christmas Day, Morning Prayer will be held at 10 a.m.
On December 29, at 10 a.m. there will be a Festival of Lessons and Carols.
For further information, call the church office at 234-0831.
Library closed
The Natrona County Library will be closed for the holidays on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day and will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Candlelight at Good Shepherd
Come all ye to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 51 Primrose, for a candlelight service at 7 p.m. on December 24.
Two services at First Christian
The Christian Education Commission will host a 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave. This service will be 30 to 40 minutes and has been designed for families with children. All families and ages are welcome. Ella the Star and Max the Donkey with the help of the children will tell the story of Christmas. This is based on the play “A Christmas Surprise” by Jennifer Carter and is available for children to listen to as an audiobook on Audible. Also serving a family-friendly communion. Cookies and Cuties will be available afterwards. Because this service has been created with children in mind, there will be NO nursery available at this service.
The Christmas Eve 7 p.m. service will include candlelight, carols and communion. Nursery care available. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join in celebrating the birth of Christ on this holy night. Dr. Yoast will be bringing the message. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served in Fellowship Hall after the service hosted by the Spiritual Growth Commission.
Christmas Eve at OSL
Christ is born! All are welcome on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, for joyous worship with candlelight, special music and Holy Communion at Our Saviour's Lutheran, 318 E. 6th St. 5 p.m. worship with children and families in mind; 7:30 p.m. mid-evening worship; 11 p.m. a special late-night worship.
Christmas Eve service
Please join this Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m. on December 24 at First Baptist Church, 514 S. Beech. Connect Christ with Christmas through a special message, candles, worship and communion. If you have questions please call 234-6946.
Cornerstone Christmas services
Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road, invites all to attend Christmas Services. The Candlelight Christmas Eve Services are Tuesday, December 24, at 4, 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. (nursery available for the first two services). For more information, please visit the website cornerstonefree.org or call 235-6363.
Christmas Eve at Hilltop Baptist
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given…” (Isaiah 9:6) Join in celebrating the birth of the Savior with a very special candlelight service on Christmas Eve, at Hilltop Baptist Church, 2555 E. 2nd St., at 6 p.m. Please bring the whole family and invite a friend to a service you won’t want to miss.
Holiday schedule at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum will be open most of the holiday season including December 24 and 31, only closing on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, along with usual winter closures on Sundays and Mondays. Stop by the gift shop for Wyoming-themed gifts, or bring out-of-town guests in to see the current exhibits, “Who’s Your Candidate: Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs from the 20th Century,” and “Washakie: Through the Lens of Time.”
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.
Brunch and Bach in January
Join the WSO and The Nic to celebrate a combined 100th anniversary. The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 70th season and The Nic celebrates 30 years at its Collins Avenue location. The first Brunch and Bach event will be at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. All are welcome for a morning of music and art with food and drinks served up by Grant Street Grocery and Urban Bottle. Each month will reveal new art and music with the WSO featuring piano and woodwinds for the first ensemble. Entry is $5 per person; however WSO season/pick 3 ticket holders and Nic members get in free! Bring the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for children 4 and up.
If you are unable to make the first morning of Brunch and Bach the organizations will be teaming up to host the event again on February and March 1 of 2020. Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.
Open house at Bishop Home
Season’s greetings from the Historic Bishop Homel, 818 E. 2nd St., to the community of Casper. Celebrate together on Saturday, December 28, 2019 and “Slip into 2020” by joining an open tour day of some of Casper’s oldest and most fascinating history. Received new slippers for Christmas? Grab them and join between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to tour the home dressed for the holidays and sip cider and cookies afterwards. Tour guides will assist in learning about this 1907 home preserved for community benefit. Admission fee of $2.20 per person. Parking behind the home off Lincoln. For more information visit, www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277. Looking forward to starting the new year with you.
Noon Year's Eve at Lyric
David Street Station is kicking off the New Year’s celebration early at noon on Tuesday, December 31. The Noon Year’s Mac & Cheese Festival presented by the McMurry Foundation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Lyric across from David Street Station. The countdown to noon is perfect for those kiddos (and adults) who can’t stay awake until midnight. Free mac and cheese samples from Branding Iron, Eggington’s, HQ BBQ, Lefty’s BBQ, The Wooden Derrick Café, Outback Steakhouse and Yellowstone Garage.
Attendees can vote on their favorite tasting mac and cheese and purchase larger bowl portions for just $5. Once you get your fill of Mac & Cheese, the ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m.
School's out movie and snack
Once the presents have all been opened and the wrapping paper balled up and thrown away, there's still something to celebrate; no school until the New Year. Students in grades K–6 are invited to the library at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, in the Crawford Room for a special no-school program with a movie about a jolly snow creature friend and snacks. All supplies and snacks provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information on this program and the movie that will be shown.
Family afternoon at the library
Hakuna matata! Kids and their adults are invited to join the Natrona County Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, for a raucous afternoon of interactive movie-watching (of the musical kind). Escape the cold and travel to Africa with your feline friends in one of everyone's favorite live-action remakes. Then join in belting out all the words to some of mankind's greatest musical interludes. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information on this program and the movie that will be played.
Holiday show at the Casper Planetarium
The Casper Planetarium will celebrate the holidays with a special show, Season of Light. This full-dome presentation traces the history of many holiday customs which involve lights in the winter darkness – Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, the Menorah, luminarias and more. You’ll learn a bit about Christian, Jewish, Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi customs. Season of Light plays at 4:15 p.m. December 26 and 27. The show is about 35 minutes long, recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.
Political memorabilia at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit titled “Who’s Your Candidate? Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs of the 20th Century.” Gathered from the Museum’s own collection as well as from local private collections, this display features a variety of buttons, merchandise and memorabilia from political campaigns. It will remain on view through November 7, 2020.
The buttons are a sampling of national, statewide and local elections. In addition to hundreds (and hundreds!) of campaign buttons, the exhibit features items from political conventions as well as a selection of political collectibles. Visitors will see the desk used by Dick Tobin in the Wyoming State Senate in the 1960s; First Lady of Wyoming Mary Brooks’ inaugural gown from 1907; cans of Billy Beer, Clinton Cola and Gold Water; and much more.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
New exhibit on Chief Washakie
Fort Caspar Museum has a new exhibit on view titled “Washakie: Through the Lens of Time.” On loan from the American Heritage Center in Laramie, this exhibit examines different images and impressions of Chief Washakie throughout history and today. He was a leader of the Eastern Shoshones from the 1840s until his death in 1900, and today he is seen by many as someone who embodied all the traits of great leadership. This display of 16 photographs, illustrations and information panels will be on view through February 1, 2020.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
First Saturday at Bethel Baptist
On Saturday, January 4, the First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, will look at the question of what was the crucifixion of Jesus on the cross and what did it accomplish? Christian tradition has placed the crucifixion at the center of understanding who Jesus was and why he came. This is an interactive study starting at 9 a.m. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
Winter markets every Saturday
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious home made goodies, perfect for yourself or gift giving.
UU Casper services, events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with youth programming and childcare available.
On December 29, Laura Gossman will lead “Poetry in Winter.” Robert Frost said "Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words." For this service, everyone is invited to bring a favorite poem to share – your own or a poem from a favorite poet. On January 5th, Reverend Kee will introduce the January worship theme “Power.”
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, December 26, at 7 p.m. Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
For curious folks interested in a deeper exploration of science, technology, and other topics of interest, UU Casper will host "Lunch With TED" on Sunday, December 29, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch to eat while viewing a selected TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion. This month's TED Talk is "We are Dead Stars," by Michelle Thaller.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Learning to love the Psalms
Join Casper Reformed Presbyterian Church, 71 Curtis Street in Evansville, at 5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday evening of every month for a time of Bible Study and discussion going through the Ligonier study called "Learning to Love the Psalms."
The Book of Psalms is one of the greatest treasures the Lord has given to His people. Through these sacred poems, God has given a rich songbook and a divinely inspired guide for prayers. In this teaching series, Dr. W. Robert Godfrey provides an overview of the Psalms with the specific goal of learning to love them through a study of their themes, structure and beauty.
New pastor at Reformed Presbyterian
It is with great delight that the congregation of Reformed Presbyterian Church in Evansville welcomes Pastor Bill Roberts as interim pastor.
Bill has been married to his wife Rachel for nearly 37 years. They have four grown children and two grandchildren.
Bill graduated from Cornell University with his bachelor's degree and then pursued his Masters of Divinity at the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh.
Following his education and training as a pastor, Bill served for 27 years as the pastor of the Bloomington, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church, and then 10 years as a church planter in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church. Bill now continues his pastoral ministry as interim pastor at Casper Reformed Presbyterian Mission Church.
Come meet Pastor Bill Roberts at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend Story Time on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during Story Time and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tot hour at Science Zone
The Science Zone is open for a special tot hour every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be special science activities planned each week geared especially for preschoolers. Parents of preschool age young scientists are encouraged to visit the Science Zone at any time but this hour is especially dedicated to this age group.
Home school at Science Zone
The Science Zone offers an hour of educational opportunities geared for home school students from the ages of 5-14 every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There are focused activities and instruction in addition to guidance for follow up home activities every week. The home school community in Casper and surrounding areas are invited to be part of this activity every Friday.
After school at the Science Zone
If you are a middle school or high school student that is looking for a fun program to be a part of after school, then you should check out the after school program at the Science Zone. This program is available to all middle school and high school students in Natrona County every day after school. This is free to all students and is made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant through Mercer House and the Wyoming Department of Education. There are opportunities for students to be involved in a multitude of activities and projects including Destination Imagination, building exhibits, taking care of animals, and helping with Science Zone birthday parties. Please call the Science Zone at 473-9663 to get more information about how to participate and how to arrange busing if needed.
BGCCW breaks ground for expansion
Children in Central Wyoming will soon have access to an improved, state-of-the-art technology lab to help prepare them for success in school and for their future careers. Construction has begun on an expansion at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Main Club. This $890,000 project will provide more space for a larger Susie McMurry Technology Center.
By adding 2,290 square feet onto the west side of the building, the tech lab space will be nearly doubled. It will offer up to 90 computer work stations and “maker’s spaces” to explore in subjects like robotics, STEAM, digital arts, electronic media and more.
Once the tech center is relocated, the second floor mezzanine will be remodeled to include a classroom and additional work spaces. This will provide a much needed area to support programs like Club to College, Passport to Manhood, SMART Moves, Torch Club, Youth of the Year prep and private counseling.
The Susie McMurry Technology Center relocation and expansion is expected to be completed in early spring 2020. For more information, contact Ashley Bright, CEO, at 235-4079.
Children's Chorale selects board
The 2019-2020 Casper Children's Chorale Board has been selected. Serving this year will be president, Shawn Galles; VP Public Relations, Caitlin Dixon; VP of Contributions, Joy Gallup; VP of Children's Projects, Lisa Smith; VP of Trip, Mary and John Doherty; Secretary, Jessica Weiss; Treasurer, Fawn Wallace; Publicity Chair, Traci Pike. These positions are volunteer and require a time commitment from each board member. Thanks each of them for their service to the community and to the children and families of the Casper Children's Chorale.
Scripture discussed at St. Mark's
Theology Matters will be the topic discussed every third Saturday in the Guild Room at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Seventh and Wolcott.
Discussed will be both traditional and/or popular interpretations of Scripture. Participants are invited to bring an open mind and an open Bible. According to Father Jim Shumard of St. Mark's "the Apostle Paul notes how we see through a glass darkly. And I would echo that saying we see both Scripture and God through a glass darkly. But together we see more clearly."
The schedule for the study is each third Saturday, September through December from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 234-0831.
Library winter hours
The Natrona County Library’s main library in downtown Casper has resumed its winter operating schedule. The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Paws to Read: StoryTime with therapy dogs
Dogs and handlers will attend StoryTime on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during StoryTime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information, call 234-4839.
Preschool Picassos
Preschool Picassos for ages 2 to 5 meets at the Nicolaysen Art Museum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Sessions are November 13 through December 18. Fee is $30 members and $55 nonmembers for each child/adult pair for each six-class session.
Preschool Picassos helps enhance fine motor coordination, increase creative expression and strengthen problem solving skills through different art materials. Explore art concepts together in this age-appropriate and theme-structured six-week art class. The Nic offers member families $10 off full-session fees per additional siblings. To register for class or for more information, contact Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
Outside the Lines: Art for vets and service members
Veterans and service members are invited to be inspired by art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is free. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, ceramics, printmaking, and other media. To register for class or for more information, contact Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
PJ Masks Live returns to CEC
"Masks Live: Save The Day!" Based on eOne’s top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers’ favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains along with PJ Robot who is new to the live show.
See PJ Masks Live: Save the Day! at the Casper Events Center on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $26, $44 and $59 each. PJ Masks Live Meet & Greet Upgrade is available for $50 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
'Wyoming Navy' traveling exhibit shoves off
Fort Caspar Museum has organized a traveling exhibit that features many of the U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming -- its people, cities and towns, counties and rivers -- beginning with the earliest ship in 1900 up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will travel to 11 towns and cities throughout Wyoming for 18 months before returning to Fort Caspar Museum for its final showing in October 2020.
The free exhibit will travel to Torrington, then to Rawlins, Rock Springs, Pinedale, Dubois, Riverton, Cody, Sheridan, and finally, to Fort Caspar Museum. This exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary. FCM is grateful to the VFW for transporting the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit to communities throughout the state.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of 40 vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
For more information on exhibit dates and locations, call Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462 or visit the website at http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com.
StoryTime
The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime for children ages 3-5 is held each Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, StoryTime instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
StoryTime: TinyTots
It’s never too early to introduce your baby or toddler to the wonderful world of books and reading. Together you will discover the joy of songs, finger plays, simple books and bouncing rhymes. The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime: TinyTots for babies and toddlers is held each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the main library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, TinyTots instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
Free dance lessons Wednesdays
Free dance lessons at The Eagles Lodge, 306 N. Durbin (use the side door) on Wednesdays. Teens and adults are welcome. Free Line Dance Classes are 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Learn line dance, country and pop with Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more information.
Art club for elementary
Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage and 3-D design at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. This is for ages 6 to 12, the second Saturday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Join the class at any time.
Birthday parties at Nic
Have an art-filled birthday party at the Nic. Visit the website to choose from a variety of age-appropriate art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.