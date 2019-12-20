Join the WSO and The Nic to celebrate a combined 100th anniversary. The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 70th season and The Nic celebrates 30 years at its Collins Avenue location. The first Brunch and Bach event will be at The Nic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. All are welcome for a morning of music and art with food and drinks served up by Grant Street Grocery and Urban Bottle. Each month will reveal new art and music with the WSO featuring piano and woodwinds for the first ensemble. Entry is $5 per person; however WSO season/pick 3 ticket holders and Nic members get in free! Bring the whole family. The Nic’s Discovery Center will be open with projects for children 4 and up.

If you are unable to make the first morning of Brunch and Bach the organizations will be teaming up to host the event again on February and March 1 of 2020. Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org, www.thenic.org or call WSO at 266-1478 or The Nic at 235-5247 for more details.

