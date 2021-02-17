Family Stuff
Symphony plans in-person March concert
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s next Masterwork concert, Band Symphonica, is March 13 at 7:30 p.m., and March 14 at 2 p.m. Christopher Dragon will lead the WSO brass, wind and percussion through selections from Bach and Mozart, and then feature Friedrich Gulda’s wild Cello Concerto, with his fusion of rock, jazz, and classical styles. Cellist Seoyoen Min will join the WSO’s musicians to perform Gulda’s Cello Concerto; her naturally expressive and fiery musicality will add the artistic flair necessary for such a unique piece.
For the Saturday, March 13, concert, the WSO is opening the concert hall with a limited number of in-person seats. WSO Season/Pick 3 ticket subscribers from our previous season can purchase their in-person tickets now, with tickets available to the general public on February 16. Livestream options will be available on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon if you would like to enjoy the performance at home.
Safety precautions will be strictly observed in the auditorium including social distancing between parties, and masks being required for the duration of the performance. Visit the www.wyomingsymphony.org to purchase in person tickets and live stream access online. For more information or help with tickets, call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
February at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for February. “The Girl Who Walked Upside Down,” follows a very special little girl who loves the moon and the stars, and is committed to the fight against light pollution so that everyone can enjoy seeing them clearly. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., discover the mythological stories behind a series of constellations in “Astronomyths: Where the Sky Ends, The Myth Begins.”
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
New class combines art and science
The Science Zone and the Nic have combined forces to create an awesome class for students in grades K-5 on Friday afternoons from 1 to 3:30. Students will investigate the intersections of art and science as they cultivate observational skills and learn techniques important to each discipline. We will explore new topics each month through hands-on experiences that are sure to excite and engage. The first class will take place on Feb. 12. Observe the prints by Salvador Dali and learn about the chemistry of lithography. Engage in a hands-on experiment and create your own prints inspired by Dali’s art while learning the observational and critical-thinking skills necessary for both disciplines. Sign up now at thesciencezone.org
Check the website at the Nic or the Science Zone to see the exciting classes that are scheduled for each month.
Children's Chorale active despite pandemic
With smaller rehearsals, social distancing, masks, and Zoom meetings, the Casper Children's Chorale is singing this season. The group is producing a video to submit to the National ACDA, since the conference will be virtual this year. Three songs will be included, all addressing themes of hope and diversity.
With the annual spring performance tour impossible due to COVID, the Children's Chorale is holding a Casper Retreat, complete with music, activities, talent show, and community service projects. The chorale does all of their learning while wearing Broadway singer masks and social distancing. It is a challenge, but the group is happy it can still make music together.
The chorale will combine with alums from 42 years of song to record a virtual video of their signature song, "In His Eyes". This is licensed so that it can be viewed on YouTube, and should be available early April. The group hopes to present its annual Mother's Day Concert live, but if not there will be another video available, thanks to continued support from Casper patrons, as well as the Wyoming Arts Council CARES Funding and the McMurry Foundation.
New practical learning series kicks off at library
The Natrona County Library is offering a new series monthly presentations called “Things You Wish They Taught in School,” in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, to help fill some of those gaps. Each month, experts in the field will present on a different topic and answer your questions.
The series, targeted to teens and adults alike, kicks off with help from Hilltop Bank, who will go over important information to get you started on the right path to financial success. The online Zoom presentations (three in total) by Hilltop representatives will be every Tuesday night for the month of February at 5 p.m. Tune in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87598954401.
On Feb. 23, Tara Bigalke and Mike Ramich will present “Budgeting in the Real World.”
The fun doesn’t stop at the end of February. The library is offering four more months of subjects and topics.
In March, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming representatives will present on health and health insurance.
In April, representatives from the Wyoming Housing Authority will offer three unique presentations on housing, mortgages, and real estate.
In May, representatives from Casper College will present two different sessions on higher education — preparing for it and conquering it.
Finally in June, the series will wrap up with multiple presentations on the importance of self-care and prioritizing one’s mental health.
You may attend one or all of the presentations, and there is no need to attend the first one in order to attend subsequent presentations. You may also view the recorded presentations on the Natrona County Library’s YouTube page for one week after the initial presentation.
As the situation permits, the library hopes to offer later presentations in person with simultaneous Zoom streaming.
To learn more about the series and other programming for teens and adults, call the Library at 577-7323 or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Drive-thru family game night Feb. 19
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invites the community to the 6th annual Free Family Game Night, The Game of Life: COVID Drive-Thru Edition from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 19, on the NOWCAP Campus, 345 N. Walsh Dr.
Each family will leave with one new board game, as well as a recipe to create dinner, an art project and other family-focused activities to enjoy all year, promoting strong families and healthy youth. The event is completely free.
Participants will enter through the south entrance of the campus between the NOWCAP and Parents As Teachers buildings, drive around the Parents As Teachers building where they will receive their bag, and exit through the north entrance between the Parents As Teachers and Kids Works East buildings.
For more information, call Shannon Decker at 233-4276 or email sdecker@mercercasper.com.
The event is made possibly by The Child Protection Team, Youth Empowerment Council, Mercer Family Resource Center, the Nic, Parents As Teachers, Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Cent$ible Nutrition, Salon Centric and the generous community for donating board games.
UU services, events online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Visit the "Attend an Online Service," tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend services and other online events.
On Feb. 21, Stuart Mackenzie and Athne Machdane present “The Essence of Compassion,” exploring the neuroscience of compassion and participate in a guided Tonglen meditation.
On Feb. 28, Cindy Wright will lead a discussion forum service on the February worship theme, “Compassion.”
On March 7, Rev. Leslie Kee will introduce the March worship theme, “Soul Work.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
The February Lunch With TED will be held online at noon on Sunday, Feb. 28, with the TEDx Talk “Demystifying Gender in Indian Culture,” by Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Night at the Museums virtual trivia contest
Support your Casper museums by participating in the second "Night at the Museums," virtual trivia series on Feb. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The sponsor museums for this trivia evening are the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Science Zone and the Bishop House. They will be joined by a guest museum, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.
Participation is simple. Gather a team (families, businesses, friends, etc.). Teams can get together in person (Covid safe households) or virtually. Register your team at www.thesciencezone.org. Any donation will give you access to the link. Get ready to test your trivia knowledge while supporting these museums.
Registration and donations can be taken care of through the Science Zone Web page (www.thesciencezone.org). Donations will be split between the sponsor museums. This will be a recurring event and will include multiple museums. Join now, get to know your museums, and start accumulating points for the Trivia Trophy.
Historic Bishop Home open for tours
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., continues to be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will continue to host small private events for a fee. The major restoration project for 2021 is a new drive-through to facilitate the home's access. The front porch was successfully restored in 2020 and welcomes visitors with an ADA ramp and new steps. Visitors may access the home by either the front or back porches. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Jefferson Street. Members of the nonprofit Cadoma Foundation which administers the home are grateful for year-end support received by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Wyoming Business Relief Fund, the Greenwood Foundation and private donors. For more information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
A, B, C's of Casper history at fort
Fort Caspar Museum presents "The A, B, C's of Casper History," an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum's own collection. It will be on view through Nov. 6.
Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.
The museum's current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Art2Go kits from the Nic
The Nic offers Art2Go kits inspired by the contemporary culture and museum’s exhibitions. Students will work on basic art concepts and art skills, practice self-expression, and enhance art appreciation. Each kit includes everything your child needs to complete the art project. The prices vary depending on the project from $8 to $15. For more information, email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Art Club monthly at Nic
Children in first through fifth grades can enjoy monthly Art Club at the Nic on the second Saturday of every month, through May from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-member). Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage, and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Pre-registration is required.
Art Studio at Nic
Children in 6th through 10th grades can enjoy Art Studio at the Nic on the first and third Saturdays of the month, through May, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question, and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is required.
Private lessons/small groups at Nic
The Nic offers private art instruction and small group classes tailored to your students’ needs. Students of all group ages (2+) and abilities are welcome. Schedule one lesson (1hour) or multiple classes session. For more information, please email zgallegos@thenic.org.
NCPL hours
The Natrona County Public Library is currently open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Masks are required of all patrons throughout the entire visit.
Winter hours at fort
Fort Caspar Museum is on winter hours, including the seasonal closure of the fort buildings. Through April, the fort buildings are locked, but the museum remains open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Also at this time, admission prices are cut in half: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free.
Guidelines remain in place to protect the health of visitors and staff such as extra cleaning and requesting face coverings and social distancing. An hour each morning from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as current exhibits and special programs, please see the website or call the museum.
Reach the museum at 235-8462.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however, the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at the Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12) or Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry. For the latest on hours, etc., see
Foreigner rescheduled to April
The Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.
Nelly postponed to 2021
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and Brava Enterprise regret to announce that the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Boane, scheduled for October 30, 2020, has been postponed to October 30, 2021.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Refunds are no longer available Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.