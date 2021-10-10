October at the Casper Planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins,” a show about how legends, science, and tradition combine to create some of our familiar Halloween celebrations. Learn how our traditions can be traced back to ancient Celtic festivals, the Christian tradition of All Hallows Eve, the astronomical functions of Stonehenge, and more. “Halloween: Celestial Origins” plays on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. all through October.
The show also includes a brief live Star Talk about the stars, planets, and constellations currently visible in our night skies.
Running time is about 30 minutes, and the show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is just $3 per person (cash or check only please).
For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Casper music society presents Formosa Duo
Please mark your calendars for Oct. 17 and join the Casper Chamber Music Society for an exciting performance by the Formosa Duo — UW pianist Chi-Chen Wu and cellist Sam Ou — in a concert of works by Dohnanyi and contemporary composers Kramer, Montgomery and Hsiao.
The concert will be held at 4 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church (corner of Poplar and Wyoming Blvd.) Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors (60+), free to students. See you there!
For samples of the Formosa Duo’s performances, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Formosa-Duo-114265676622857
Bozeman Trail Exhibit at Fort Caspar
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s travelling exhibit “The Bozeman Trail Diaries of Robert Dunlap Clarke” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum from Sept. 15 through Nov. 27.
Learn about the Bozeman Trail, often called “The Bloody Bozeman” because of violent Indian attacks on travelers.
The attacks were a result of the trail, which began in 1863, being an illegal shortcut to the Montana goldfields through lands given to the Oglala Sioux as part of the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851.
Major Clarke was a paymaster for U.S. troops stationed along the Bozeman Trail, so he traveled this route twice on his rounds, in both 1867 and 1868, recording events in two diaries.
In the exhibit, you will read excerpts from his diaries and see copies of hand-written pages, pencil sketches, and colorful drawings.
In October, the Museum’s hours will change from a daily schedule of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to a five-day-a-week schedule, open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Because the fort buildings will be locked for the winter, admission prices will go from $4 for adults and $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over) to half price.
Children 12 years and younger and Museum members are always free.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462.
Ghost tours at fort
Calling all Ghost Hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer “Ghost Tours of the Fort” on the evenings of Oct. 22-23, 29-30. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at the Museum.
The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night.
This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended.
The $9 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants MUST wear masks for this event.
Only ten spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7:00 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:20 p.m., 8:40 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., and 10:40 p.m.
This is not a scary, haunted house kind of experience. During the tours, the Paranormal Seekers will demonstrate how they use detecting equipment to find evidence of paranormal activity in several of the fort buildings.
Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors, between the buildings in the dark.
Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required.
Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.
For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com.
Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.
In October, the Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
UU Casper Services and Events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
On Oct. 17, Elizabeth Otto and Gary Mitchell will present “Everything is Beautiful in its Own Way.” On Oct. 24, Melody Haler and Athne Machdane will present “Beauty of Our ancestors,” to honor our ancestry and lineage. During this service, Athne Machdane will present “I look to the mountains,” a tribute to their great-uncle, Albert W. Bailey, a decorated veteran of World War II, a professor at Casper College, and an elite mountain climber throughout the world. His life was an epic cliffhanger in more ways than one! Also, Jim Bailey will offer a musical reprise of “Memories”, a poem by Tammy Dominguez. Everyone will be invited to share a brief story about an ancestor that is important to them. Oct. 31 is a “Discussion Forum Sunday” on the theme of “Beauty.” On November 7th Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the November worship theme “Progress and Prospective.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 28. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.
The UU Casper Book Club is reading “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Oct. 25 6:30 p.m.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.
Celebrate 31 years of Women in the Word
Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.
Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com.
Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.
Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.
Library closes SundaysThe library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
End of summer fun at Bishop Home
In August, one hundred thirteen years ago the Marvin L. Bishop family moved into their new home at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming.
They lived in the home until 1997 when the last member of the original family passed away.
Today this home is the Historic Bishop Home and owned by the Cadoma Foundation.
The home tells the story of Casper’s urban history in an original setting.
The public is invited to tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street.
Plan to visit this nationally registered historic building and learn about Casper as seen through an early pioneer family.
An admission donation of $2.00 per person is requested.
For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.t