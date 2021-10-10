Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors, between the buildings in the dark.

Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required.

Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.

In October, the Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

UU Casper Services and Events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.