Art Club monthly at Nic

Children in first through fifth grades can enjoy monthly Art Club at the Nic on the second Saturday of every month, September through May from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-member). Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage, and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Pre-registration is required.

An antique Christmas at Bishop Home

The Historic Bishop Home’s newly restored front porch is beautifully decorated for the holidays and the home’s elves have been busy on the interior. There are trees, toys, and antique seasonal decorations adorning the rooms from living room to attic to tantalize the eyes and bring memories to life. The Historic Bishop Home, Casper’s only historic house museum, is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 818 East 2nd Street and has parking in the back off Lincoln Street. A minimum donation of $2.00 per person is requested. One of the elves rumored that Santa dropped some Christmas trinkets for our 12 and under patrons. Please join us with your Christmas mask for a memorable family experience. For additional information, visit our Facebook page, or www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235- 5277. Season greetings to all for a safe and healthy holiday. As a reminder, the home is adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.