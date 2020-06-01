Casper Children’s Chorale is sad that they had to cancel their annual Mother’s Day Concert due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to finish their concert year with a performance in the summer. Please refer to the website casperchildrenschorale.com for updates on concerts. Thank you to the community for your continued support of Casper Children’s Chorale.

Science Zone offers virtual fun

The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.

New activities in the “Daily Dose of Science” series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.

Interested in how the zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.