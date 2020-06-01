First Saturday Study June 6
The First Saturday Study will resume at 9 a.m. on June 6 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. The topic will be on the Holy Spirit and his work. This is an interactive study and is open to all. Contact the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
UU still online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services each Sunday at 10 am. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.
On June 7, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the June worship theme “Assertive Love,” and the UU Casper annual congregational meeting will follow the service at 11:15 am. On June 14, Reverend Leslie Kee’s sermon will continue on the theme of “Assertive Love.” On June 21, Laura Gossman will lead “New Ways to Hug.” Michelangelo said “To touch can give life.” Research has shown this is literally true by documenting the positive benefits of touch on health and well-being. Members and friends are invited to share their ideas by pre-recorded video on how we can provide the benefits of touch during this time of “hug-deprived” physical distancing. On June 28, Barbara Bogart of UU Laramie will lead a “Favorite Books” discussion forum service. Participants are invited to bring and discuss their current favorite book. On July 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the July worship theme “Seeking Truth.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
The monthly Lunch with TED will be held online Sunday May 31 at noon.
Enjoy your lunch at home while viewing and discussing the TED Talk “On Laughter,” by Anthony McCarten.
A special earth-centered service celebrating the summer solstice will be held Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m. “Midsummer Celebration 2020: Around the Hearth of Heart and Home,” will explore how homes are to be a sanctuary now more than ever. Service leaders Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Summer camps at planetarium
The Casper Planetarium will offer a limited slate of summer camps for students. Astronomy offerings include Solar System Exploration for 7 & 8 year olds, June 15 to 19; Stars for 9 & 10 year olds, June 22 to 26; and Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up, July 27 to 31. These camps will meet for one hour each day, at the planetarium on Monday and Friday and via computer on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Cost is $15 per camper. There will also be an Earth Science camp for 9 & 10 year olds, July 6 to 10. This camp meets for two hours per day at the planetarium, cost is $25 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don’t wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Fair & rodeo parade canceled
Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, in cooperation with the City of Casper, the Casper Police, Fire & EMT and the Reveille Rotary, regrets to announce that the 2020 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Downtown Parade, scheduled for July 7, 2020, has been canceled. This year’s Parade Theme of “It’s A Grand Old Flag!” will be carried over to next year’s parade. What would have been the 73rd Annual Parade Day is Casper’s most beloved unofficial holiday and will return next year bigger and better than ever.
Next year, The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo will be held July 9 to 17, 2021. Enjoy nine action packed days of fun and excitement. If you have already registered for the parade, you may request a refund, carry over your registration to next year or donate to the committee. For more information visit www.centralwyomingfair.com.
Chorale announces auditions
Casper Children’s Chorale announces auditions for the 42nd Concert Season. Incoming 2nd through 5th graders (2020-21) may sing in Bel Canto, and incoming 4th through 8th graders are considered for the Chorale. For more information and to audition, go to casperchildrenschorale.com.
Foreigner in October
In light of current health concerns, the Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
Nelly postponed to October
Due to the current state of the nation, the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony scheduled for April 29 has been postponed to October 30.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Artcore postponements
With the loss of the chance for outreach to students and fear of travel on the part of some of the artists, Artcore is moving Conor Jacobson’s recital to November 22, Quarteto Nuevo to August 2, and California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio to February 19, 2021. The Colorado Children’s Chorale concert April 21 is canceled.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, scheduled for April 28 at the Casper Events Center has been postponed to January 13, 2021. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Final Artcore shows postponed
With the extension of social isolation, Artcore’s final two shows of the season, Pamela Glasser and Cory McDaniel Duo/Yellow Hotel, have been postponed.
Virtual field trips to Science Zone
The Science Zone offers free virtual field trips for elementary students. They are available to any school district.
There are two lessons for each grade level. Each lesson is aligned with the Natrona County School District’s science standards.
The field trip package includes a pre-recorded mini lessons, a real-time, 40-minute video conference with educator and assistant zoo keeper Julianna Ellis, a post-trip wrap up video and an assessment toolkit. Teachers are encouraged to incorporate the videos and handouts into their learning management system in advance of the lesson.
Teachers and schools who already scheduled traditional field trips this spring to The Science Zone are encouraged to keep their appointment and complete the field trip virtually. Reserve your field trip today.
For scheduling information, email Ben.Kinion@TheScienceZone.org. Messages are returned within 24 hours.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Bishop Home closed
Due to the pandemic, the Historic Bishop Home is closed temporarily for touring. They are monitoring the situation and will look forward to welcoming guests soon. In the meantime, the house manager is posting on Facebook interesting historical artifacts and stories that she is finding in the home. Currently, she is highlighting stories of the Bishop women and their contributions to the community. Visit www. Facebook/Bishop Home Museum-Cadoma Foundation to view these posts. For updates on hours and events, please visit www.cadomafoundation.org or Facebook for the most current information. In the meantime, they wish everyone good health and safety during this challenging time. For additional questions call 235-5277.
CHA cancels Father’s Day event
The Casper Housing Authority announces the cancellation the 2020 Father’s Day – A Celebration of Families Event. Due to the unprecedented conditions presented by COVID-19, they have chosen to cancel the event because they put top priority on the health and safety of the community. They are actively planning the 2021 event and hope that everyone will mark their calendars for Saturday, June 19, 2021. Details about the 2021 event will be released early next year.
For more information on the Father’s Day Event Cancellation, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES Director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
Summer concert tentatively set
Casper Children’s Chorale is sad that they had to cancel their annual Mother’s Day Concert due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to finish their concert year with a performance in the summer. Please refer to the website casperchildrenschorale.com for updates on concerts. Thank you to the community for your continued support of Casper Children’s Chorale.
Science Zone offers virtual fun
The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.
New activities in the “Daily Dose of Science” series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.
Interested in how the zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.
Want more? Join staff microbiologist Dr. Kelsey Phillips for hands-on experiments in the life sciences. In this “Talk with the Doc” series, they will be posting video lessons every Tuesday and Thursday through April 2 (or longer if it’s needed!). These lessons will be partnered with ‘take-home bags’ which will include most needed supplies. Videos will be posted on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Participants will be encourage to share their results in the comments. Dr. Phillips will offer guidance and feedback to families as they complete scientific investigations at home.
Take-home bags will be ready to pick up starting Monday morning. Most necessary supplies for the five upcoming lessons will be in the bags (provided with generous funding from the Rotary Club). There is no charge but they ask that you order your bag in advance then send a text when you are in the parking lot and they will bring a bag to you.
The Science Zone also has access to many science based kits provided by the NISE (National Institute for Stem Education). They will be making these available free of charge as well. They will ask for a deposit (many of these kits contain expensive materials provided through NISE network connection). Stay tuned to the webpage for a list of available resources and the check out procedure.
In addition to these Science Zone sponsored events, they will also try their best to be a hub in which parents can access information about the availability of free online learning hubs that you might find valuable. They will post information as they investigate options and you are encouraged to use the Facebook page to help share the good things you are finding as well. It is asked that you share and like the Facebook page with others who may be seeking educational activities to do with their children.
Visit the webpage at www.thesciencezone.org and link to the Facebook page.
Online museum class with hands-on material
Eureka, it’s gold. Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting their monthly Hands-on History Club online, and the June class is called “Gold Panning.” We will take students on a miner’s adventure where they will chip away for chocolate, dig for golden rocks, and pan for real gold. This free virtual class with a hands-on component will take place live online via Zoom on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Online sign-ups are required in advance so we can provide you with a link to the invitation-only online class. In addition, the first 25 families to sign up four days or more in advance will be given a special “Miner’s Box” containing all the supplies we will use for the class. To sign-up and receive your free Miner’s Box, please go to the following link no later than Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepVnceETPgEcWJgQTKhkcnAEvxvHct4BGjmiQ-VACcozKM8g/viewform.
Fort Caspar and the National Historic Trails Center will be delivering the Miner’s Boxes (contact free) to local enrollees on Wednesday, June 10.
You may still register for the online class if you sign up after the June 9 deadline, however you will not receive a Miner’s Box.
Late sign-ups will be accepted from June 10 until noon on June 12.
While Hands-on History Club classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult.
Free history classes for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center’s “History Club” and Fort Caspar Museum’s “Hands-on History” program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming classes include: gold panning (June 13) (online with hands-on material); reading and telling tall tales (July 11); and visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
