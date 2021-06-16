Family Stuff
EAA Young Eagles June 19
The Casper EAA will be sponsoring Young Eagle Flights and pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Young Eagle airplane flights are open to young people ages 8 to 17 free of charge. EAA Young Eagles is a 501(c)(3) that has flown more than 2 million young people in a program designed to introduce them to the many facets of aviation. For additional information, please go to www.youngeagles.org. The location is Soaring Aviation, Hangar 1, 8220 Fuller Street, Casper / Natrona County International Airport (two blocks north of the terminal). Meet local U.S. Army Tomb Guard SFC Shane Vincent. For additional information, call Joe MacGuire, 333-3653.
Fun CNFR activities
CNFR welcomes 400 of the best collegiate rodeo athletes to Casper from June 13 to 19, 2021, with performances taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center. Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying, with qualifiers ranking in the top three for their event, along with the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions.
In addition to CNFR performances, additional festivities include:
• A free post-rodeo concert with Lugas Hoge in Ford Wyoming Center’s parking lot on Friday, June 18
• A trade show at Ford Wyoming Center throughout the week, with over 25 vendors
• Cinch Style Show at Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center on Saturday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m.
For tickets or more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com; tickets are available at FordWyomingCenter.com. Learn more about Visit Casper at VisitCasper.com.
Glowforge intro and demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter at 4 p.m., on Friday, June 18, in the Creation Station. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Afternoon Book Club
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m., at Metro Coffee Co in Downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the first book in the Ascendance Series by Jennifer Nielsen - "The False Prince". The group is open to students in rising grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
In this at-home flowery craft, children will transform toilet paper rolls into beautiful blooms! Starting June 21, you can stop by the Children's Department to grab a free craft kit with all the supplies you need to make your own garden-inspired toilet paper roll flowers, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician
Join us for a magical summer reading performer, Cody Landstrom, several times. Performance times are 10 a.m., 1, and 5 p.m., on Monday, June 21; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-24, and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, all in the Crawford Room. Magician extraordinaire, Landstrom will be coming from Fort Collins to share his tricks and wonder with Casper kiddos. There will be multiple performances throughout the week, which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show. While all ages will enjoy Landstrom's performance, it's recommended for ages 3+. Space will be limited to the first 115 people, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Monday
The Natrona County Library will host a summer crafting/engineering program for students entering grades 4-6 on Monday, June 21 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be using masking tape, craft sticks, cable ties, straws, and more to create a pneumatic machine that uses the power of air pressure to lift and lower a load. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cricut vinyl cutter: Intro & Demo
Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut. This is a quick 30-minute workshop at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, that teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! This course covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. This class is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Free day at the fort
On Saturday, June 19, Fort Caspar Museum will be hosting a free admission day brought to you by the Fort Caspar Museum Association. This event is a celebration to kick off plans to expand the Museum’s gallery space to allow for an exhibition featuring the History of Downtown Casper.
The museum has recently acquired some amazing items from Casper’s past: a portion of downtown’s iconic Tripeny Drug Store; the neon sign from Terrells’ shoe store; and the memorable “Man in the Barrel” water fountain from in front of Harry Yesness’ fine men’s clothing store.
Join us for the free day on June 19, or drop in any day that works best for you. While you are here, see a preview display of the “Man in the Barrel” fountain, the Terrells’ sign, and more gems from Casper’s history in a temporary exhibit in the museum’s lobby. Learn about the exciting plans to expand the Museum, enjoy our current exhibits, and explore the fort buildings.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and teens, and it’s always free for children 12 and under and FCMA members. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming; our phone number is 235-8462; and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
First artist in residence at trails
The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are pleased to announce the first annual Artist in Residence for the week of June 22 through June 26, 2021.
Laura McElfresh of Aurora, Colorado will create artwork centered around the theme: The Pony Express Trail, Changing and Connecting the Country. McElfresh specializes in the unique Batik Watercolor method. The process art involves applying layers of wax and paint using a hot iron and crumpling technique.
On June 22, McElfresh will be at the trails center providing in-person artistic demonstrations as the National Pony Express Association 2021 Re-Ride passes through Casper. Artist demonstrations will be available from 1 to 8 p.m. The Pony Express Re-Riders are anticipated to make their mail stop at the Trails Center at approximately 7:10 p.m.
More information on the annual Re-Ride schedule can be found at: https://nationalponyexpress.org/the-states/wyoming/#2021-wyoming-reride-schedule. More information about the Bureau of Land Management Artist in Residence Program can be found at: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence.
For more information on the first annual NHTIC Artist in Residence or the National Pony Express Association Re-Ride, please call the NHTIC at 261-7700.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1501 N. Poplar, admission is free.
Fort is Blue Star Museum
Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs through Labor Day, September 6, 2021. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit www.arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a uniformed services card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Fort Caspar Museum's hours during the summer months are 8:30 am to 5 p.m. daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.
Library closes Sundays
Starting Memorial Day weekend, the library will be transitioning to summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays. The library is also closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
Weekend events at trails center
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is always free and open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are some programs of interest this summer.
- June 19, first Trailblazin' 5K, hosted by National Historic Trails Center Foundation, starts at the center and follows the Platte River Trail. Living history reenactors will perform for walkers/runners along the route.
- June 25-26, Muddy Mountain Summer Adventure Days, located at BLM Muddy Mountain Environmental Education area, features wide variety of family fun activities in an outdoor setting.
Patio talks at NHTIC
Patio talks at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are informal, usually outdoor learning experiences. The public is always welcome.
- June 20, Tom Rea, The Flight of the Utes Across Wyoming 1906, 1 p.m., (inside)
- June 27, Independence Rock fun facts with Mike Bardgett, 1 p.m. (inside).
Summer hours at library
The Natrona County Library will be operating under its summer hours through September 6: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sundays.
Monthly DIY Challenge: Succulent planters
Succulents are so "in" right now, but who really wants the hassle of keeping those pesky things alive? With June's DIY Challenge, you can have all the benefits of cute little succulents to adorn your shelves or table tops without any of the upkeep. Stop by the Creation Station any time during the month of June to make your own succulents in a mini pot. We provide the supplies, step-by-step instructions, and you go to town with the Cricut machine in our makerspace. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.
June Teen Take & Make: Beaded wish bracelet
Stop by the Teen Zone desk to grab June's teen take & make kit for students in rising 7th to 12th grades. Each kit provides all the materials needed to make a beautiful beaded wish bracelet at home. Grab yours while supplies last (we recommend coming early in the month to get the kit), and wear your bracelet with summerific pride! Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
UU services and events for June
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services! Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings and social distancing are required in the building to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for a link.
On June 20, Cindy Wright will lead the “Zoombee Awards and Annual Congregational meeting -- combining a little business with joy and celebration. On June 27, we will view the online Sunday worship service of the Unitarian Universalist Association’s annual General Assembly, the largest annual gathering of UUs. On July 4, Rev. Leslie Kee will introduce the July worship theme “Being Neighbors.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
During June the UU Casper book club is reading “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter” by Tom Franklin, with discussion scheduled for Monday June 28, 6:30 p.m. (in-person and on Zoom). Email news@uucasper.org to request a copy of the book.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Sign up for Science Zone summer camps
The Science Zone has a variety of camps available this summer. Some camps are starting to fill so get your kids signed up now. We have camps for ages 4 to 15 covering a wide range of topics. The Science Zone has also partnered with The Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming making it possible for your youngster to have all day care and transportation from The Science Zone to The Boys and Girls Club. Sign up is easy, go to our webpage (www.thesciencezone.org) for a full description and list of all camps. Scholarships are available through the support of Wyoming Child Support Program.
Make some noise science camp
Come make some noise with Chad Lore at The Science Zone. Kick-off summer camp season in this camp that runs June 14-18 from 1 to 4 p.m. We will get students from ages 7 to 10 rocking and rolling. Students will learn the science behind sound, make their own instruments, and learn to play (and juggle!) from Chad Lore. Whether you already know all your scales or just love making noise and want to connect it to science, this is the camp for you. The Science Zone has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club so families that need all day care will be provided transportation and lunch through The Boys and Girls Club. Don't miss out on this resounding way to start your summer vacation. Scholarships are available through the support of Wyoming Child Support Agency. To register for this camp and to view all our summer camp options, go to thesciencezone.org or call 473-9663.
'In-tents' camping at Science Zone
Join the Science Zone for an 'In-Tents" camping experience this summer. The first outdoor adventure camp will take place from June 21 through June 25. Campers will leave Casper on Monday morning, travel to the Wind River Canyon for a guided kayaking/geology experience then will travel to Medicine Lodge for petroglyph viewing, camp in Tensleep Canyon where we will hike, fish, and experience rock climbing with a guide. Participants will spend their days exploring. learning and having fun, their evenings at a campfire near the river, and their nights in tents. All of this will lead to an unforgettable experience and a great way to start your outdoor summer adventures. This camp is designed for 11 to 15 year-olds. Register now and view all summer camp options at thesciencezone.org. Call 473-9663 for more information. Scholarships are made possible with the support of Wyoming Child Support Program.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through September 30.
Wyoming barn exhibit at fort
The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling photo exhibit "Barn Here" is on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through June 27, 2021.
Wyoming barns differ greatly in style and function from barns in many other parts of the United States. Climate, available building materials, ethnic traditions, and many other factors influence how they are constructed. Beautiful black-and-white photographs from the State Historic Preservation Office depict barns from throughout Wyoming.
The museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members. The exhibit was made possible by the Wyoming Council for the Humanities.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.
Trails center open seven days a week
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is moving to new operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
In addition to the new operating hours, a variety of education and interpretive programs and special events will be offered daily for the next several months. Experience living history programs about blacksmithing, Native American culture and art, the fur trade, music and much more.
All events are free. For more information, contact the Trails Center at 307-261-7700. A list of events can be found on the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
The Trails Center commemorates Native American history, early explorers, and the travel corridor of the Oregon, Mormon, California, and Pony Express trails, as well as the Bridger and Bozeman trails through hands-on, interactive exhibits, multi-media programs, and virtual education opportunities.
BLM invites the public to visit the Trails Center and reimagine your public lands by growing a larger appreciation of our nation’s heritage and historic trails.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Art show at Deer Creek Days
2021 Deer Creek Days Art Show will be held June 23 to 26 at the Glenrock Library, 506 S. 4th Street. Entry guidelines and forms can be found on the Deer Creek Days Facebook page or by contacting Glenda Glasser at 259-2307. The primary focus is to encourage art.
Hard rock in October
Spectra Venue Management and 1111 Entertainment are pleased to announce In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with DED and Raven Black ”In Between Tour” at the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday, October 7. Tickets for the originally scheduled May 16, 2020 concert will be honored at the new date. New tickets are on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $41.50 and $49.50 each plus applicable fees. Tickets will be available at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
New exhibits at Bishop Home
People have not changed much in 100 years. We still listen to music, make phone calls, and (some of us) still write letters like people did 100 years ago. But now we can do those things anywhere from our phones. The means we use to stay social have changed, but the ultimate need to stay connected has not. Scattered all through the Historic Bishop Home you will find modes of communication from ink and quills to radios and telephones.
It is time for sunshine and spring celebrations. And celebrations call for a new dress. Spring has sprung at the Historic Bishop Home and there is a display of prom and spring party dresses from the 1920s to the 1960s. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Weekly library story times
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot.
• Tuesdays at 10 a.m., is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience's unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Bethel hosts guest speaker June 20
On Sunday, June 20, Rev. John Spear will be the guest speaker at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S, Poplar. John is well known in the Casper Christian community and Bethel invites his many friends to join them for the worship time beginning at 10 am. Please phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Summer camps at the planetarium
Registration is now open for different Summer Camps at the Casper Planetarium. Each camp is limited to 12 students, so reserve your space soon before they fill up. “Solar Systems, Constellations, and Star Stories” lets 7 and 8-year-olds learn facts about the planets, identify constellations, and discover the stories behind them. It meets from 2 to 3 p.m., on July 26 to 30 and is led by Shae Aagard. The cost is $30 per camper. “Earth Science” is for 9 and 10-year-olds to explore habitats and ecosystems, weather, rocks and minerals, and more. Campers will make a terrarium, an anemometer, and homemade toothpaste, as well as pan for “gold.” It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 12 to 16 and is led by Amber French. Cost is $30 per camper. “Aerospace Adventures” lets 10 to 12-year-olds discover how and why things fly, both on Earth and in space, and build their own flying objects. It meets from 9 to 11 a.m., on July 19 to 23 and is led by Rod Kennedy. Cost is $35 per camper.
Registration forms for all camps are available at casperplanetarium.com. You will need to print the form and mail or bring it to the Planetarium along with cash or check for the camp fee. Camps will follow the health department and school district protocols for COVID19 safety that are in effect on the camp dates. Got questions? Contact the Casper Planetarium at 577-0310.
Full slate of camps this summer at The Science Zone
The Science Zone at its new location, 222 E. Collins Dr., is so excited for its lineup of extremely awesome summer camps. Kids 4 to 15 will be able to explore Wyoming’s great outdoors, learn about chemistry, anatomy, physics, robotics, coding, and more. They’ll get to do some hands on learning with animals from the Zoo Zone, and make some noise with local musician extraordinaire, Chad Lore.
Camps -- 15 different ones in all -- run to August 20 for generally five days with a couple of exceptions. Camps are divided into age groups and themes. In addition to day camps, a Monday through Friday overnight camping experience will be available three times throughout the summer for those ages 11 to 15.
Head over to thesciencezone.org for a complete lineup of programs, and to register today.
In addition to camps throughout the summer, The Science Zone has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming for those needing all-day care for camp participants. Busing and lunch during camps will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club for members. BGCCW membership forms are available at The Science Zone, and on The Science Zone website.
Financial assistance is available for anyone through generous support from the Wyoming Child Support Program, (no state funds were used for this program).
Free STEM enrichment this summer
In partnership with the Franklin Institute, The Science Zone is offering a free summer STEM enrichment program for Wyoming students entering grades 2-6. GSK Science in the Summer is a free program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing opportunities for children to embody science careers, think scientifically, practice authentic science techniques, and have fun. This program is available for Wyoming students this summer with a theme: Be an Engineer!
The curriculum invites children to play the role of engineers and tackle challenges in electrical, biomedical, environmental, and structural engineering through at-home experiments, videos, and live virtual events. Students will explore the engineering design process as they solve real-world problems, including managing a playground’s stormwater runoff and designing a sturdy lightweight pedestrian bridge.
Provided by GSK in partnership with Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute and administered through The Science Zone, this fun, 100 percent free STEM enrichment program helps prevent the summer slide and works to keep students engaged with learning through fun, hands-on activities that will help ignite a lifelong passion for science. All materials and a lab notebook will be provided. Students can complete the challenges at home then will have the opportunity to meet virtually with real engineers in the field.
Sign up is easy – go the thesciencezone.org and sign up for the free GSK Science in the Summer program.
Summer camp at Kids Kampus
Kids Kampus Childcare will offer summer camp from June 14 to September 1 for $75 per week. Activities will include roller and ice skating, swimming, summer movies, museums, hiking, arts and crafts, games and more. For more information or to register, email cpalmer@chaoffice.org or call Yvonne at 237-4182.
Kaufman is parade grand marshal
Brook Kaufman, Natrona County commissioner and Visit Casper CEO, has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade on July 13. The selection was made by the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
Kaufman will lead the traditional collection of floats, horses, bands and western wagons through the streets of downtown Casper to celebrate the start of the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The parade begins at David Street Station and winds through downtown, ending at City Park.
Kaufman has been instrumental in bringing millions of dollars in revenue to Casper in the form of meetings and events, which equates to jobs and earnings.
"This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo's parade grand marshal," Kaufman said. "It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage."
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo runs July 9-17 with nightly rodeo performances beginning Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., and concluding July 17. For complete schedules and information, visit centralwyomingfair.com.
First Christian Church plans September celebration
First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave., was 100 years old on February 13, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to celebrate with the community. The celebration event will be held September 10 to 12. More details to follow. Save the date.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on September 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.
A, B, C's of Casper history at fort
Fort Caspar Museum presents "The A, B, C's of Casper History," an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum's own collection. It will be on view through Nov. 6, 2021.
Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.