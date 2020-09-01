Thanks to the tremendous community support, there are a large number of items for this sale. All sale events require all customers and volunteers to wear masks and to use hand sanitizer. Social distancing will be in place and parents must directly supervise all children. The volunteer Friends of the Library are anxious to see you again.

Art play on Saturdays

Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.

Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.

Birthday pARTy at the Nic

Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with our three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12), Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, the nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.

Historic Bishop Home open