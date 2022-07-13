Lego Model contest

Toy Town is holding their 35th Lego contest from Aug. 15 to 19, with judging on Aug. 20.

Contestants need to construct a model from LEGOS (only) at home and bring it to Toy Town’s location, 130 S. Wolcott St., Downtown Casper. Models will be taken during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. A model’s length, height and width should not exceed 24 inches.

The age groups are 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12, and 13- and older. First, second and third prizes will be given out for each age group. An overall “Best of Show” will be given out.

There are certificates and goodies for each entrant.

Entries are judged on creativity, stability, color, unique use of bricks, storytelling, originality and more.

For more information, contact Toy Town, 235-0550.

Glenrock Sheepherders Rendezvous

Come join in the fun at the 5th annual Sheepherders Rendezvous on Aug. 26, 27, and 28, at the town park, Glenrock. New this year is the Dutch oven cooking contest, chili contest, and Junior dog competition. Contact Rita at (307) 262-0513 for more information.

Kicking off the event are the Basque Dancers from Buffalo, Wyoming at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26. A western music concert with Byron and Nancy at 4:30 p.m. Food trucks and vendors available all weekend long.

The 3rd Annual Dick Grabow Dog Trials begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Watch over 25 dogs work sheep through a course at the direction of their handlers. New this year is the “Junior Dog Competition” from 1-3 pm Saturday. Tour the many historic sheep wagons and chuckwagons on display. A variety of music entertainment all day on Saturday thanks to Jeremy Huck and friends. Throughout the three-day event will be Sheep to Shawl and fiber weaving fun with Izzy; blacksmith demonstrations with Travis; frontier living history and Dutch oven cooking with Jean; Alpacas for the kids of all ages to enjoy; and demonstrations and history with the Mormon Hand Cart group. Enjoy the gospel music and cowboy church Sunday morning. For more information contact Rita at (307) 262-0513.

Campfire coffee night

Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store is hosting a Campfire Coffee Night! Join us at 2955 East Second St. by Hobby Lobby on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. for local-roasted coffee, live music, a firepit, games and s’mores!

For more details, contact Cascade Coffee Shop at 307-258-7650. Find us online at: https://www.cascadecoffeeshop.com/ or https://riveroflife.family/coffee

Camp Hope fundraiser

Camp Hope, Wyoming’s summer camp for children with Diabetes presents a fundraiser concert featuring FIREBALL DADDY, a rock and roll experience, Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Black Tooth Brewery, 322 South David Street, Casper. There will be brews, good vibes, guitar raffles, a food truck, and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to support Camp Hope and the life saving program it provides for the children with Diabetes in Wyoming and our region. Bring the whole family!

Events at the Science Zone

Science Zone Summer Camps are open

Get registered now for the Science Zone’s next outdoor adventure camp! Students ages 11-15 will be traveling to the Big Horn Mountains from July 18-22. Students will travel and camp with Science Zone staff while taking in stops at Hole in the Wall, rock climbing in Shell Canyon, kayaking at Sibley Lake, hiking to Medicine Wheel, and several other activities throughout the week. Don’t let these hot days of summer catch you inside playing video games—get outside with us and see the beauty and breathe the mountain fresh air of Wyoming!

Contact The Science Zone (307-473-9663) or go the thesciencezone.org for more information.

Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Art in the Park set for Aug. 27

The second annual Art in the Park event is Aug. 27, and the sign up for booth space is happening. Go to artonthego.org to get your spot or call 307-277-9542. Enjoy food vendors, free kids’ face painting, supervised art activities for kids, and music, while you show and sell your creations. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mike Sedar Park, Casper, WY.

Fort Caspar is Blue Star Museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit: arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a (CAC) card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com

Looking for Caspar Collins Day vendors

Fort Caspar Museum is looking for craft and food vendors for Caspar Collins Day 2022 which will be held on Saturday, July 23. If you would like to set up a booth or park a food truck near all the family fun at the fort, please join us!

The cost for a space (10 x 10 feet) is $30 for vendors and food trucks and free for nonprofits. The vendor application deadline is July 21, 2022. Application forms may be downloaded from our website: www.fortcasparwyoming.com. You may also call the Museum (307-235-8462), come by in person, or send an email to: aholman@casperwy.gov.

Caspar Collins Day will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Fort Caspar Museum from 10:00 am to 4:00pm on Saturday, July 23. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.

Aussie Kingdom

Experience the land “Down Under” this year at Wyoming’s Big Show! Join trainer Carolyn Lantz for an opportunity to interact with several different species of marsupials (pouched animals) such as kangaroos, wallabies, walleroos. Also offered are other native Australian wildlife including lizards and birds such as the kookaburra, rainbow lorikeet, and bearded and frill dragons.

“I think we are more likely to preserve what we know,” says Lantz, “I truly enjoy showing these animals and helping to educate people on just how unique they are.”

See, touch, and hear stories behind these captivating creatures during three shows performed daily. As you wander throughout the educational and interactive areas, visitors to the fair will learn about native Australian art, musical instruments, and other animals found only in Australia! Aussie Kingdom offers this opportunity of a lifetime, along with an ongoing display of the animals throughout the day.

Aussie Kingdom is the only traveling Australian Animal Show in the United States and Canada. Guests to Wyoming’s Big Show can enjoy an educational show and visit their educational and interactive area each day of the fair. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from Aug. 2 through 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball, and The Band Perry. Visit Sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs for the complete list of entertainment and a schedule of events.

Summer ghost tours

Casper Theater Company will present our Downtown Walking Ghost Tour on July 22, 23. The tour will be led by our tour guide, and we will meet at the corner of 2nd and Durbin. You can park in the downtown parking garage just a half block south for our meeting place. The tour will end at the same place you started so you will have easy access to your vehicle. The cost is $25 and you can get your tickets at the Cheese Barrel, Casper Senior Center, or online at www.caspertheatercompany.net, click the button on the bottom right, and then purchase tickets. The tour is easy walking, down the alleys of downtown, with spooky stories from business owners, retail employees and research we have done. Please join us for an adventurous evening starting promptly at 9PM at the NE corner of 2nd and Durbin. The tour takes about one hour and 15 minutes.