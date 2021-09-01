Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale Sept. 16-18

Do you need to stock up on books for winter? The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is a very affordable place to get your reading for those long cold days. Any items purchased will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. We have a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation.

The next sale will be held on Sept. 16-18. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. At the present time, we are not planning to require masks for this sale, but this could change. Sept. 16 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sept. 17 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On Sept. 18, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.