Wyoming Observe the Moon Night at the Casper Planetarium

September features a special event at the Casper Planetarium. On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., come to the Planetarium to celebrate Wyoming Observe the Moon night. The mini-observatory plus several other telescopes will be available for Moon viewing. A short dome show about the Moon will be shown throughout the evening, and there’ll be Moon-themed hands-on activities for kids. It’s all free! This event is co-sponsored by the Science Zone, the Central Wyoming Astronomical Society, and the Girl Scouts of Wyoming.

Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale Sept. 16-18

Do you need to stock up on books for winter? The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is a very affordable place to get your reading for those long cold days. Any items purchased will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. We have a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation.