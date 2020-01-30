Family Stuff
Saturday dance at senior center
Come dance to the wide variety of music provided by DJ Machelle from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday at the Casper Senior Center. Bring your list of favorites to dance to or to listen to. Dance is open to all ages. Admission is $6 for all 15 or older. Potluck snacks may be served after 8 and maybe even some door prize drawings will take place after 9 p.m.
Monthly DIY challenge at library
Participate in the Natrona County Library's free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects. Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete February’s DIY challenge: sweet Valentine-inspired cozies for keeping your coffee and tea warm and “cozy.” All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Story times at library
Story times are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Join us every week at one of the four exciting StoryTimes for any age. Each week, we pick a fun new theme for the books we read.
• Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
• Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: A StoryTime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
• Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Our NEW moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
• Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.: wrap up the week with a StoryTime & Craft project for families with children ages 3 and up.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
UU sets services, events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m., with youth programming and childcare available.
On Saturday, February 1, at noon, the UU Casper Meditation Circle will host a live transmission of Green Tara Practice, for those interested in formal study and practice of Green Tara. Receiving these transmissions is the beginning of the process of becoming a practitioner of these teachings within this lineage of Tibetan Buddhism and is a profound blessing and opportunity for anyone with a sincere commitment to the Dharma and the specific practices and lineage.
On February 2, Reverend Kee will introduce the February worship theme “Change.” This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Casper’s 12-24 Club.
On February 9, Genny Trickett and Stuart Mackenzie will present “Embracing Islam.” As the world’s second largest religion, Islam shares roots with, and incorporates aspects of both Judaism and Christianity. The practitioners of these three great religions have historically often been in conflict, but their commonalities are greater than their differences.
On February 16, four UU Casper members and friends will present their “Spiritual Journeys,” with service leaders Reverend Leslie Kee and Elizabeth Otto.
On February 23, Annette Grochowski will lead a “Discussion Forum Sunday,” on the theme of “Change.”
On March 1, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the monthly worship theme, “Possibilities.” This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Casper’s 12-24 Club.
A special Saturday earth-centered service will be held February 1 at 2 p.m: Imbolc—Festival of the Eternal Flame. Embark upon a journey with Brighid — Fire Goddess of healing, poetry, smithcraft — to stoke the eternal flame of love, inspiration and passion within and empower our work as co-creators. Athne Machdane, service leader.
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The UU Casper Meditation Circle is hosting a Losar Celebration on February 29 at 4 p.m., celebrating the Tibetan New Year with a Tsog feast honoring Green Tara and Her retinue of wisdom beings along with our beloved community of practitioners, spiritual seekers, friends and family. Potluck follows the ceremony at 5 pm, with main course provided, including opportunities to share prayers, music, dancing, and poetry.
On Thursdays, February 13 and February 27, at 7 p.m., Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
For curious folks interested in a deeper exploration of science, technology and culture, UU Casper will host "Lunch With TED" on Sunday, February 23, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch to eat while we view a selected TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion. This month's TED Talk is “How to Figure out What You Really Want,” by Ashley Stahl.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Tween Monday
Join us as we make little trees to usher in spring and luck in the New Year! Throwing beans is part of the Japanese tradition of "Setsubun;" beans are used to chase away bad luck. We will be decorating glass jars with decorative duct tape and mini craft bags with washi tape, then we will fill the bags with beans and hang them from the branches of twigs--like little ornaments of good luck! The craft program for students in grades 4 to 6 will be held on Monday, February 3 at 4 p.m., at the Natrona County Library. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Reading the West Book Club
The Natrona County Library and Fort Caspar Museum's monthly Reading the West Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 4, at the Natrona County Library to discuss "The Promise of the Grand Canyon: John Wesley Powell's Perilous Journey and His Vision for the American West” by John F. Ross. Stop by the library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wednesday Writers
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers group will meet at 10 a.m., on February 5, on the main floor of the library. Open to all writers—from those just picking up a pencil through published authors—offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Come celebrate the Chinese New Year (the year of the rat!) at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, February 5. We'll be cutting and folding paper to make easy, beautiful paper lanterns. Join us at the Library for this special program for students in grades K-6. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to easel and project demo
Patrons of all ages are invited to learn about the Natrona County Library's Carvey, a 3D carving machine, and the easy-to-use software that can help you create designs for 3D carving, Easel. The intro and demo will be held at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, February 5, in the Creation Station. A staff member will first provide an overview in our Tech Center, followed by a demonstration in the Creation Station. The Carvey is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen writers Feb. 6
Come check out our monthly Teen program, Teen Writers at 4 p.m., on Thursday, February 6, in the Teen Zone. This month's meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing, and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cricut intro and demo
If you are an avid crafter or enjoy DIY, you should know about the Cricut Maker. The Cricut is a cutting machine that helps makes all your crafting projects a breeze. Learn how to use the Cricut and about all your project possibilities using the Cricut Design Space. The intro and demo will be held at 6 p.m., on Thursday, February 6, in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The Cricut is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend StoryTime on the second Saturday of every month (February 8) at 10:30 a.m., at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during StoryTime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Youth make valentines
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m., these free classes are geared toward children in 2nd through 5th grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
February's class is "Valentines and Victorian Games" on Saturday, February 8 at Fort Caspar Museum beginning at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about the history of Valentines' Day and then make their own handmade Valentines. We will also play Victorian-era parlor games.
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children (6 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. To reserve your child's spot and for more information, please call either the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
Choral arts ensemble
Wyoming Choral Arts Ensemble is gathering all of its favorite music from the first three seasons into one fantastic free performance at 3 p.m., on February 16 at Highland Park Community Church Chapel. If you missed any of the concerts during seasons 1-3, or have never been to one of WCAE's performances, here's your chance. Admission is free.
Youth cheer clinic starts Feb. 20
Join one of the most energetic, not to mention loudest, classes at the Casper Recreation Center. The next Cheerleading Clinic for ages 8 to 12 will be starting Thursday afternoons from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning February 20. Students will learn stunts, jumps, chants, and cheers while being active and working with other team members. Instructor Lauren Tyson has been involved with cheerleading and gymnastics since high school. The registration fee for this eight-week clinic is $50 for members and $62 for non-members.
For more information, or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or check online at www.activecasper.com.
Winter shows at planetarium
Here’s what’s playing January through March at the Casper Planetarium. Admission is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Find details and trailers at casperplanetarium.com.
“Cell! Cell! Cell!” is an ex-cell-ent adventure inside the human body. We are made of cells that work, talk, and think. Join Raj and Sooki as they go through the Shrink-a-Tron and explore inside our cells. Suggested for ages 6 and up. Playing Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 p.m.
“Mars One Thousand One” lets you journey with the first human crew to reach Mars. Visually breath-taking, filmed with live actors on specially designed sets. This space exploration movie includes solid science and is perfect for families to see together. Playing Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. (except the first Saturday of each month).
“We Are Stars” connects the beginnings of life on Earth to the beginnings of the universe. Journey back billions of years with the Time Master and learn how we got our start. Narrated by Andy Serkis. Suggested for ages 8 and up. Playing Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.
“Entirely Live” is an expanded star walk that shows you the stars, planets and constellations visible in the night sky for the coming month. Learn the stories behind them and how to be a better stargazer. Plays at 7 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
Children's classes at rec
Several unique classes for youth are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning February 1.
Let it Snow Cupcakes - Join Lauren Tyson in this tasty and fun filled decorating class! Students ages 8-12 will learn basic decorating skills and have fun making snowmen, penguins, polar bears, and snowflakes on cupcakes. Class will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on February 1. Fee of $24 ($2 off with Rec Center membership) includes all supplies.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on February 1. Kids age 5-12 will be active, have fun, and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time! Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
School’s out on Friday, February 14 and Monday, February 17 and there are some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5-13. Super Fun Day activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts, and ice skating. Bring warm clothes for skating, a morning snack and sack lunch. Leaders are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and children are fully supervised at all times. The fee for the day including skating and afternoon snack is $19 for non-members, $17 for Rec Center members.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or visit www.activecasper.com.
Free history classes for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m., these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming classes include: making old-fashioned Valentines and playing Victorian games (Feb. 8); building a working telegraph (March 14); becoming a homesteader for a day and writing letters home to mom about it (May 2); gold panning (June 13); reading and telling tall tales (July 11); and visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
Political memorabilia at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit titled “Who’s Your Candidate? Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs of the 20th Century.” Gathered from the Museum’s own collection as well as from local private collections, this display features a variety of buttons, merchandise and memorabilia from political campaigns. It will remain on view through November 7, 2020.
The buttons are a sampling of national, statewide and local elections. In addition to hundreds (and hundreds!) of campaign buttons, the exhibit features items from political conventions as well as a selection of political collectibles. Visitors will see the desk used by Dick Tobin in the Wyoming State Senate in the 1960s; First Lady of Wyoming Mary Brooks’ inaugural gown from 1907; cans of Billy Beer, Clinton Cola and Gold Water; and much more.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
New exhibit on Chief Washakie
Fort Caspar Museum has a new exhibit on view titled “Washakie: Through the Lens of Time.” On loan from the American Heritage Center in Laramie, this exhibit examines different images and impressions of Chief Washakie throughout history and today. He was a leader of the Eastern Shoshones from the 1840s until his death in 1900, and today he is seen by many as someone who embodied all the traits of great leadership. This display of 16 photographs, illustrations, and information panels will be on view through February 1, 2020.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Winter markets every Saturday
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday through May at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious home made goodies, perfect for yourself or gift giving.
Learning to love the Psalms
Join Casper Reformed Presbyterian Church, 71 Curtis Street in Evansville, at 5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday evening of every month for a time of Bible Study and discussing the Ligonier study called "Learning to Love the Psalms."
The Book of Psalms is one of the greatest treasures the Lord has given to His people. Through these sacred poems, God has given a rich songbook and a divinely inspired guide for prayers. In this teaching series, Dr. W. Robert Godfrey provides an overview of the Psalms with the specific goal of learning to love them through a study of their themes, structure and beauty.
New pastor at Reformed Presbyterian
It is with great delight that the congregation of Reformed Presbyterian Church in Evansville welcomes Pastor Bill Roberts as interim pastor.
Bill has been married to his wife Rachel for nearly 37 years. They have four grown children and two grandchildren.
Bill graduated from Cornell University with his bachelor's degree and then pursued his Masters of Divinity at the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh.
Following his education and training as a pastor, Bill served for 27 years as the pastor of the Bloomington, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church, and then 10 years as a church planter in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church. Bill now continues his pastoral ministry as interim pastor at Casper Reformed Presbyterian Mission Church.
Come meet Pastor Bill Roberts at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Weekly Story Times
Join every week at the Natrona County Library for one of the four exciting story times for any age. Each week, a fun new theme is picked for the books read. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is TinyTots story time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs and dancing specially-tailored for the youngest patrons. On Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. there are story times for children ages 3 and up. These story times include more favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for early readers. To wrap up the week, there's a Saturday (10:30 a.m.) story time with a special corresponding craft project for children ages 3 and up. Sometimes there will be special or holiday-inspired story times, so keep an eye on the program listings (either online, in the library or the monthly printed calendars) to stay up-to-date on all things story time. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend Story Time on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during Story Time and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tot hour at Science Zone
The Science Zone is open for a special tot hour every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be special science activities planned each week geared especially for preschoolers. Parents of preschool age young scientists are encouraged to visit the Science Zone at any time but this hour is especially dedicated to this age group.
Home school at Science Zone
The Science Zone offers an hour of educational opportunities geared for home school students from the ages of 5-14 every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There are focused activities and instruction in addition to guidance for follow-up home activities every week. The home school community in Casper and surrounding areas are invited to be part of this activity every Friday.
After school at the Science Zone
If you are a middle school or high school student that is looking for a fun program to be a part of after school, then you should check out the after school program at the Science Zone. This program is available to all middle school and high school students in Natrona County every day after school. This is free to all students and is made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant through Mercer House and the Wyoming Department of Education. There are opportunities for students to be involved in a multitude of activities and projects including Destination Imagination, building exhibits, taking care of animals, and helping with Science Zone birthday parties. Please call the Science Zone at 473-9663 to get more information about how to participate and how to arrange busing if needed.
BGCCW breaks ground for expansion
Children in Central Wyoming will soon have access to an improved, state-of-the-art technology lab to help prepare them for success in school and for their future careers. Construction has begun on an expansion at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Main Club. This $890,000 project will provide more space for a larger Susie McMurry Technology Center.
By adding 2,290 square feet onto the west side of the building, the tech lab space will be nearly doubled. It will offer up to 90 computer work stations and “maker’s spaces” to explore in subjects like robotics, STEAM, digital arts, electronic media, and more.
Once the tech center is relocated, the second floor mezzanine will be remodeled to include a classroom and additional work spaces. This will provide a much needed area to support programs like Club to College, Passport to Manhood, SMART Moves, Torch Club, Youth of the Year prep, and private counseling.
The Susie McMurry Technology Center relocation and expansion is expected to be completed in early spring 2020. For more information, contact Ashley Bright, CEO, at 235-4079.
Children's Chorale selects board
The 2019-2020 Casper Children's Chorale Board has been selected. Serving this year will be president, Shawn Galles; VP Public Relations, Caitlin Dixon; VP of Contributions, Joy Gallup; VP of Children's Projects, Lisa Smith; VP of Trip, Mary and John Doherty; Secretary, Jessica Weiss; Treasurer, Fawn Wallace; Publicity Chair, Traci Pike. These positions are volunteer and require a time commitment from each board member. We thank each of them for their service to our community and to the children and families of the Casper Children's Chorale.
Library winter hours
The Natrona County Library’s main library in downtown Casper has resumed its winter operating schedule. The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m., on Sunday. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Outside the Lines: Art for vets and service members
Veterans and service members are invited to be inspired by art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is free. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, ceramics, printmaking, and other media. To register for class or for more information, contact Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
'Wyoming Navy' traveling exhibit shoves off
Fort Caspar Museum has organized a traveling exhibit that features many of the U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming -- its people, cities and towns, counties and rivers -- beginning with the earliest ship in 1900 up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will travel to 11 towns and cities throughout Wyoming for 18 months before returning to Fort Caspar Museum for its final showing in October 2020.
The free exhibit will travel to Torrington, then to Rawlins, Rock Springs, Pinedale, Dubois, Riverton, Cody, Sheridan, and finally, to Fort Caspar Museum. This exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary. FCM is grateful to the VFW for transporting the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit to communities throughout the state.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of 40 vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
For more information on exhibit dates and locations, call Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462 or visit the website at http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com.
StoryTime
The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime for children ages 3-5 is held each Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, StoryTime instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
StoryTime: TinyTots
It’s never too early to introduce your baby or toddler to the wonderful world of books and reading. Together you will discover the joy of songs, finger plays, simple books and bouncing rhymes. The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime: TinyTots for babies and toddlers is held each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the main library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, TinyTots instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
Free dance lessons Wednesdays
Free dance lessons at The Eagles Lodge, 306 N. Durbin (use the side door) on Wednesdays. Teens and adults are welcome. Free Line Dance Classes are 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Learn line dance, country and pop with Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more information.
Art club for elementary
Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage and 3-D design at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. This is for ages 6 to 12, the second Saturday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Join the class at any time.
Birthday parties at Nic
Have an art-filled birthday party at the Nic. Visit the website to choose from a variety of age-appropriate art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.