Paws to Read

Dogs and handlers will attend Story Time on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during Story Time and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Tot hour at Science Zone

The Science Zone is open for a special tot hour every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be special science activities planned each week geared especially for preschoolers. Parents of preschool age young scientists are encouraged to visit the Science Zone at any time but this hour is especially dedicated to this age group.

Home school at Science Zone

The Science Zone offers an hour of educational opportunities geared for home school students from the ages of 5-14 every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There are focused activities and instruction in addition to guidance for follow-up home activities every week. The home school community in Casper and surrounding areas are invited to be part of this activity every Friday.

After school at the Science Zone