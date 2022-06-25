Ian Munsick at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter Ian Munsick to the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show. Munsick will play on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. In 2017 he released a self-titled EP, winning iHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Song of the Year for the rootsy “Horses Are Faster” and becoming the only artist who simultaneously qualified two tracks as finalists in the NSAI/CMT songwriting competition.

Fast forward to 2021: Munsick has signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, earned 115 million global streams and been named one of Spotify’s inaugural Hot Country Artists to Watch. His debut album Coyote Cry, out now, features his mile-high tenor underscoring self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom. The record marks the dawn of western pop-laced country, pulling a thread straight from Chris LeDoux through Post Malone.

Munsick’s debut single “Long Haul,” which was the most-added new-artist single upon impact at country radio, has twice charted on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and been praised for its “heart-tugging tenor” and “marvelous sense of melody” (MusicRow). Fans are bound to find that with Ian Munsick, western country is being reborn.

Thursday of Wyoming's Big Show is sponsored by Genesis Alkali and Little America of Wyoming with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Mitchell Tenpenny on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Little River Band for Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Band Perry for Saturday, Aug. 6. Only one more concert announcement remains for 2022. Watch for the final announcement next Thursday. For the most up to date information and a listing of all the family entertainment visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.

Aussie Kingdom at the 2022 Wyoming’s Big Show

Experience the land “Down Under” this year at Wyoming’s Big Show! Join trainer Carolyn Lantz for an opportunity to interact with several different species of marsupials (pouched animals) such as kangaroos, wallabies, walleroos. Also offered are other native Australian wildlife including lizards and birds such as the kookaburra, rainbow lorikeet, and bearded and frill dragons.

“I think we are more likely to preserve what we know,” says Lantz, “I truly enjoy showing these animals and helping to educate people on just how unique they are.”

See, touch, and hear stories behind these captivating creatures during three shows performed daily. As you wander throughout the educational and interactive areas, visitors to the fair will learn about native Australian art, musical instruments, and other animals found only in Australia! Aussie Kingdom offers this opportunity of a lifetime, along with an ongoing display of the animals throughout the day.

Aussie Kingdom is the only traveling Australian Animal Show in the United States and Canada. Guests to Wyoming’s Big Show can enjoy an educational show and visit their educational and interactive area each day of the fair. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from Aug. 2 through 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball, and The Band Perry. Visit Sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs for the complete list of entertainment and a schedule of events.

Summer ghost tours

Ghosts are everywhere. This summer we will talk about them in the downtown area of Casper. There are a lot of stories told to us by merchants, residents, and people in the streets. You will hear things about clocks that stop ticking when the owner of the store passed away, children playing on the stairway who died of diphtheria in the 1800’s, ghosts that return lost items, and much of the rich history of the buildings on the tour. The tour starts at the corner of Wolcott and 2nd St. You tour guide will be in costume so you will know her as soon as you get there. She will greet you, take your ticket and surprise you at every turn of the tour! Tickets can be purchased at: Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center; Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 4th or online at caspertheatercompany.net Sign up early, this tour books fast! Cost is $25. Not suitable for Children under 10.

The candlelight walking tour starts promptly at 9:00 p.m. Tour dates are July 22-23 and Aug. 5 and 20. Just tell us what night and how many people in your party. There is a limit of 20 people per tour, so please sign up as soon as possible

Fort Caspar is Blue Star Museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit: arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a (CAC) card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com.

ARCY Art at Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome ARCY Art to Wyoming’s Big Show! Known for his paint splashed style of large-scale street art, ARCY has been defining his skills for over a decade. In 2015, ARCY announced his inaugural North American live event mural tour, where he took his skills on the road, spray painting 8½ x 12½ live event walls in front of thousands of onlookers in many of the largest cities across the nation.

ARCY has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large scale works throughout North America, Australia, and Europe. ARCY has worked for the likes of The Smithsonian Institute, Major League Baseball, America’s National Parks Service, and is currently developing a collaborative body of work for The Walt Disney Company as a Disney Fine Artist.

As he travels the globe, ARCY continues to demonstrate his growing desire to leave his mark wherever he goes, giving back to humanity through public art.

In addition to live-painting events at Wyoming’s Big Show, ARCY is already a vibrant part of the visual culture of Rock Springs. Several ARCY murals can be found on the Sweetwater Events Complex grounds as well as two in downtown Rock Springs.

ARCY will be spray painting a mural each day of Wyoming’s Big Show as part of the daily entertainment lineup. Attendees can watch the entire process from the initial design to completion. Wyoming’s Big Show entertainment runs from August 2 thru August 6, 2022 and includes main stage concerts with Mitchell Tenpenny, Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball and The Band Perry. Visit Sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs for the complete list of entertainment and a schedule of events.

