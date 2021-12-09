NCSD food service info

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing breakfast and lunch to children free of charge through the last day of school as part of the National School Lunch Program. Students can purchase a la carte and second items.

Please note, due to shortages from food distribution suppliers, the breakfast and lunch menus are subject to change. Although school meals are being provided free to all children, parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the optional Free and Reduced Meal Application. Schools are provided additional funding through the application process

Exhibit on the Dakota Territory at Fort Casper

“The Way They Saw Us,” a traveling exhibit from the South Dakota State Historical Society, is on exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum through Feb. 26.

The Dakotas were hot news in the mid- to late-19th century. Illustrated papers like “Harper’s Weekly” and “Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper” assigned reporters to cover events in the West, planting the “Wild West” image in the minds of Americans who never set foot west of the Mississippi River. Farmers, Indians, miners, and soldiers marched across the pages of the Eastern press, portraying the Dakotas as a raw, untamed frontier. For local audiences, it should be mentioned that much of present-day Wyoming was a part of the Dakota Territory from 1864 to 1868. The 25 framed prints in “The Way They Saw Us” exhibit are a sampling of the images Easterners saw about the West.

The Museum’s winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices are $2 for adults and $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children 12 years and younger and Museum members are free.

December at the Casper Planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month, but will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23 – 27 and 31. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “The Light Before Christmas.” This stop-motion animation classic for the whole family tells the story of two children rescued from a blizzard by their old friend the Candleman. As he begins to read “The Night Before Christmas,” they become characters in the story and learn that the true light of Christmas comes from the giver of all good things. On Saturdays at 7 pm, see “Season of Light,” a show about the holiday traditions of many cultures, the astronomy that underlies the Star of Bethlehem, and more. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.

Remember the Planetarium Gift Shop is also full of gifts and stocking stuffers, from science experiment kits for kids to lava lamps, motion toys, books and videos, and lots more. The gift shop is open weekday afternoons from 2 to 5 and before the evening show on Saturdays. All purchases support science education in Natrona County schools. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

ARTCORE sets event

Matt Stairs will perform Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. First United Methodist Church. Tickets are $13 and available at artcorewy.com, The Bon Agency Insurance, Express Printing, The Hill Music Company and Sonic Rainbow.

UU Casper services and events

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.

On Dec. 19 Annette Grochowski and Elizabeth Otto will lead a Winter Solstice Service, which will be followed by a short congregational meeting. To assure a quorum, all UU Casper members are asked to attend (in-person or on Zoom). Dec. 26 will be a Discussion Forum Service. On Jan. 2, Reverend Kee will introduce the January worship theme “Justice.”

On Friday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special online Christmas Eve service for both the Casper and Laramie UU congregations in the UU Casper Zoom room.

The UU Casper weekly online meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.

Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday Dec. 23. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.

Join UU Casper members and friends for holiday caroling at Primrose Retirement Community Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5:50 p.m.

The UU Casper Book Club is reading “Trophy Hunt” by C.J. Box, with discussion to be held (in-person and on Zoom) Monday January 3rd at 6:30 pm. Pick up a copy of the book at UU Casper.

For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.

Blue Christmas service at St. Mark’s

A Blue Christmas service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 South Wolcott, on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The service is a gentle time in setting aside the celebration of the holidays, and to acknowledge loss of a loved one, emotional pain and loneliness. The holidays can sometimes be overwhelming.

Candles will be lit for calmness and hope. The service will also include Holy Eucharist. For further information call the church office: 307-234-0831

LCCC student named Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Laramie County Community College student, Kelby Kaufman was named the Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the Great Northern Livestock Exposition at the Event Center at Archer. Kaufman is a member of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team, and is pursuing an associate of science in animal science at LCCC and in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway at the college.

As a member of the Livestock Show Team, Kaufman has had the opportunity to learn about proper handling and care of all species, including market goats, sheep, hogs, and cattle.

Students on the team are in charge of the overall care of the livestock and dedicate time in the mornings and evening to work with the livestock which helped Kaufman reach his goal of Reserve Champion Senior Showman.

“Growing up I showed every species but cattle were the main focus,” said Kaufman. “I specifically wanted to come to LCCC for the show team because the other junior colleges I looked at didn’t have one. It provides us with the opportunity to network and continue showing livestock.”

Members of the Livestock Show Team at LCCC do not have to be enrolled in the Agriculture & Equine Pathway, this is an opportunity for students from all educational interests to showcase their enjoyment and appreciation for agriculture and livestock. Scholarships are available for team participants along with opportunities to travel to competitions as part of LCCC’s Livestock Show Team.

For more information about LCCC’s Livestock Show Team contact Dale Brown, show team coach, at dbrown@lccc.wy.edu or Clayton Roland, instructor and judging coach at croland@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1192.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0