On writing the book, he says “All the aspirations of our ancestors, as well as the broken treaties, are buried in this sacred ground. My task was to reveal both the highest principles of America and its shadow.” This presentation considers how we might reclaim the founding principles of this nation, aligning ourselves with the will of Nature as the Native American cultures do and so start a political journey from fragmentation to wholeness.

On Sunday, October 10th, Dr. Aparicio Parry will be the guest presenter at the 10 a.m. UU Casper dual worship service. Go to uucasper.org for more information.

Sweetwater Smash & Bash is back

Sweetwater Smash & Bash is back at the Sweetwater Events Complex Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5:00 p.m. This fun event will demolish any post-summer blues you may be having. Watch cars collide and root for your favorite car to come out on top!

The Grandstand gates will open at 4:00 p.m. to get you in and amped up for the car bashing to start! The Kids Derby starts at 5:00 p.m. and the adult Smash & Bash at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for teen (13-17), seniors (60+) and military, and $5 for children (2-12). Bring the whole family for a fun weekend full of car smashing!

Cemetery tours back