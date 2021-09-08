Save the date for sorority convention
Casper’s five sorority chapters of Beta Sigma Phi will be hosting the Quadra State Convention in Casper on September 10-12. Neighboring states and statewide sisters are encouraged to register as soon as possible and to make needed sleeping room reservations by calling the Ramkota Inn in Casper and requesting rooms in the Beta Sigma Phi block. International Representative Betsy Thomas will be in attendance. Festivities will begin on Friday evening and conclude with a Memorial Service for departed members on Sunday. All Beta Members are encouraged to attend. Registration forms or questions, please call Polly Carlson at 307-262-6275.
Book signing, presentation with Dr. Glenn Aparicio Parry
Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper will host a book signing and free public presentation with Dr. Glenn Aparicio Parry, on Saturday Oc.t 9, at 7 p.m., 1040 W. 15th St.
For those who would like to attend in person, masks are required and maximum seating policy observed. To attend online, click the ‘Attend an Online Service’ tab at uucasper.org for a link to Zoom.
Glenn Aparicio Parry is an educator, ecopsychologist and political philosopher who, in his most recent book, Original Politics: Making America Sacred Again, contends Native America was the primary influence upon the founding principles of the United States. In addition, he traces the influence of Native America on nation-shaping historic forces including the 19th-century women’s and abolitionist movements, and modern ecological movements.
On writing the book, he says “All the aspirations of our ancestors, as well as the broken treaties, are buried in this sacred ground. My task was to reveal both the highest principles of America and its shadow.” This presentation considers how we might reclaim the founding principles of this nation, aligning ourselves with the will of Nature as the Native American cultures do and so start a political journey from fragmentation to wholeness.
On Sunday, October 10th, Dr. Aparicio Parry will be the guest presenter at the 10 a.m. UU Casper dual worship service. Go to uucasper.org for more information.
Sweetwater Smash & Bash is back
Sweetwater Smash & Bash is back at the Sweetwater Events Complex Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5:00 p.m. This fun event will demolish any post-summer blues you may be having. Watch cars collide and root for your favorite car to come out on top!
The Grandstand gates will open at 4:00 p.m. to get you in and amped up for the car bashing to start! The Kids Derby starts at 5:00 p.m. and the adult Smash & Bash at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for teen (13-17), seniors (60+) and military, and $5 for children (2-12). Bring the whole family for a fun weekend full of car smashing!
Cemetery tours back
Casper Theater Company is once again hosting the Highland Cemetery Tour on September 17-18, 24-25. Each year we celebrate the people who made a difference in Casper by portraying them at their gravesite. This is an educational and informational tour respecting all sites, roads, and rules of the Highland Cemetery. The tour will start at 6:45 at the parking lot at 4th and Melrose across the street from the West gate of the cemetery. The cost per ticket is $25 and can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net. or by calling 307-267-7243. Treats will be served after the tour in the parking lot for questions of the actors’ characters if you so desire. Each year Casper Theater Company has new characters for your informational entertainment. The tour is approximately 1 hour 30 minutes, hosted by the Rev. Jim Shumard who will tell you some of the cemetery history as you walk through the cemetery. Please join us for this history lesson of who helped make Casper the great place it is today.
‘House Calls,’ webinar series offers latest in CDC guidance
With ever-changing situations due to local COVID-19 infection numbers, it can be confusing to keep up with federal guidance on traveling and socializing in groups. At 1 p.m. Mountain Time (9 a.m. Hawaii) on Sept. 10, a free webinar will attempt to bring some of that information into focus.
Patty Hall will present the latest CDC guidance on travel and more during a webinar presented by AARP Wyoming, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, and The Wyoming Department of Health. Hall is the Long Term Care Ombudsman for the state of Wyoming. The Long Term Care Ombudsman is a person who investigates and attempts to resolve complaints and problems.
“I feel that with COVID and the increase in the Delta Variant cases, that it is important to talk about whether it is safe to socialize and travel and what that looks like,” says Hall. “This webinar is for anyone that has questions, concerns, upcoming travel, social plans and those just wanting to learn more.”
To take part in this free webinar, simply click on this link or call 253-215-8782. The webinar will describe the best ways to prevent transmission of infection in your home. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, watch the webinar on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/aarpwy anytime after the webinar’s start time.
House call series enter month five: Mountain-Pacific Quality Health and AARP State Offices in Wyoming, Hawaii, and Montana invite began the “House Calls,” free webinar series May 14. The hope is to demonstrate infection protection and other ways to keep loved ones out of the hospital.
The webinar series comes out of the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Project Firstline, which offers interactive infection prevention and control curriculum for healthcare and public health workforces and family caregivers across the United States. The “House Calls,” series aims to close that gap and help caregivers take better care of their loved ones residing both at home and in skilled nursing facilities.
The next webinar in the series takes place on Oct. 8, as Jill Hult of Mountain Pacific Quality Health, and Wyoming Long Term Care Ombudsman Patty Hall will present a webinar called, “Boost Your Knowledge Between Influenza and COVID-19.”
Hult is a Registered Nurse, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, and holds a Certificate of Nursing Home Infection Prevention Training from the Centers for Disease Control. Hall is Wyoming’s Long Term Care (LTC) Ombudsman, and works to resolve problems related to the health, safety, welfare, and rights of individuals who live in LTC facilities, such as nursing homes, board and care and assisted living facilities, and other residential care communities.
About Project Firstline: The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed gaps in infection prevention and control knowledge and practice in healthcare settings nationwide. The Project Firstline program includes room for townhall discussions, and tele-mentoring to ensure all workers in healthcare are empowered with knowledge and reasoning behind today’s infection control practices.
CDC has teamed up with a coalition of more than a dozen healthcare, public health, and academic partners, as well as 64 state, territorial, and local health departments through the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity cooperative agreement to support development and dissemination of Project Firstline’s innovative, The series objectives include slowing and stopping the spread of infectious disease, by helping family caregivers understand how to keep their loved ones protected in order to reduce healthcare costs and hospital readmissions.
“We all need to know infection control basics and understand how to prevent infection during day-to-day activities and individual interactions. Infection prevention (IP) processes, procedures and tools can be used to empower all individuals within our communities to take necessary IP precautions,” says Crystal Morse of Mountain-Pacific Quality Health.
Learn more by exploring CDC’s Project Firstline factsheet, Facebook page, Twitter – or read the full Project Firstline press release. For more information, including how to participate in Project Firstline, contact Crystal Morse at cmorse@mpqhf.org.
Wyoming Observe the Moon Night at the Casper Planetarium
September features a special event at the Casper Planetarium. On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., come to the Planetarium to celebrate Wyoming Observe the Moon night. The mini-observatory plus several other telescopes will be available for Moon viewing. A short dome show about the Moon will be shown throughout the evening, and there’ll be Moon-themed hands-on activities for kids. It’s all free! This event is co-sponsored by the Science Zone, the Central Wyoming Astronomical Society, and the Girl Scouts of Wyoming.
JP Cavigelli back at Murie Audubon Society
JP Cavigelli returns for the Murie Audubon Society’s first program of this season. Jean-Pierre Cavigelli (JP) is Prep Lab Manager, Field Trip Organizer and Collections Manager at the Tate Geological Museum in Casper, Wyoming. In his 15 years at the Tate Geological Museum he has led collecting trips all over the state to collect small and large fossils from Dee the Mammoth and Lee Rex to microscopic mammal teeth (see above) and really old insects.
Wyoming is synonymous with dinosaurs to a lot of folks who give a hoot about dinosaurs. The American west was critical in the discovery and popularization of dinosaurs starting in the early 20th century. But have you ever stopped to ponder why? Why Wyoming? JP will talk about why Wyoming and more from a paleontology point of view.
Beginning with this meeting, Murie Audubon is moving their meeting night to the 2nd Thursday of the month, but at the same venue. Please join us on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse at 4205 Fort Caspar Road for this program. As always, the program is free and open to the public! Hope to see you there!
Up in Arms Gun Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex
The Up in Arms Gun Show is coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex just in time for hunting season. Come browse a variety of guns, knives and more Sept. 10, 11 and 12. A huge array of brands will be available to choose from.
The gun show will be in the exhibit hall and open Friday from 3:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Admission is $6 for a full weekend pass.
If you don’t find what you’re looking for during this show be sure to check back during the next show, November 26-28, 2021. Please visit www.UpinArmsGunShows.com and www.SweetwaterEvents.com for more information.
Geo Wives Fall Brunch
The Casper Geo Wives (Geologists Wives) will hold their Fall Brunch Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. It will be held at The Casper Country Club. The cost of the brunch is $15. Our yearly membership dues are $15. Please bring separate checks for the Brunch and the dues made out to GEO Wives.
The brunch starts off the year reconnecting with old friends and making new acquaintances. You can sign up for our activities including bridge, cribbage and gourmet.
The GEO Wives have a monthly luncheon with programs. The WGA, The SPE and The GEO Wives also host a Christmas party. For the February luncheon we invite our significant others to join us.
There are many great programs lined up for the year.
The membership qualifications have changed. Membership shall be comprised of a) paid women members of the Wyoming Geological Association (WGA) or b) wives of paid members of the WGA or c) women geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or d) wives of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or e) widows of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or f) women family members of energy related professionals.
Any active member who has met the above criteria and is subsequently divorced may continue as a member.
If you are eligible we welcome new members and would like to have you join us for a good time.
If you would like more information or want to come to the Fall Brunch Sept. 14 please call Joanie at 307-267-7431.
UU Casper Services and Events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is now holding “dual” in-person/Zoom services. Attend in-person at 1040 West 15th Street: face coverings are required in the building during Sunday services to protect the most vulnerable among us. A children’s religious exploration program and child care are available. To attend on Zoom, visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for a link.
A special Saturday online earth-centered service, “A Harvest Odyssey, Part 2” will be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Service leaders Athne Machdane, Elizabeth Otto, and Bren Lieske invite everyone to continue an odyssey of personal discovery, realization and empowerment. This special service is online only.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held online each Thursday at 10 a.m.
Everyone and all ages are invited to attend Meditation Drumming Circle to be held at 7 pm on Thursday, Sept. 23. No experience is necessary for this free and free-flowing meditation drumming circle, led by Brenda Evans, and instruments are available for sharing.
For more events and information, and a link to attend online, go to uucasper.org, visit UU Casper on Facebook, or email news@uucasper.org.
12th annual Tata Trot set
This year is the 12th annual Tata Trot “A Fun Run for a Serious Cause.” We have prizes for the fastest runner, the biggest team, and the “best dressed”
People come decked out in all kinds of pink, and race participants get a t-shirt with their registration. The first 250 participants at the run also get a drawstring bag with our event logo and some swag.
Pre-registration is $25 and then registration is $30 on site the day of the event. Registration is already open at wyofcc.com, and day of registration and bag pickup will start at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, and the race will start at 8 a.m.
We will also allow participants to pick up their bags at Rocky Mountain Oncology from 10-5:30 on October 1st if they want their shirts the day before. The race will start and end at Rocky Mountain Oncology, and directly after the race RMOC will have their annual breast cancer screenings.
The no-cost breast cancer screenings at Rocky Mountain Oncology are open to all, not just Tata Trot participants.
They will not only have the screenings but also resources for genetic testing, resources for setting up mammograms, and financial assistance for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured.
All proceeds from the event will help cancer patients in Wyoming with non-medical financial expenses while they are in cancer treatment as well as fund our Angels volunteer program, wig closet, and breast boutique.
Suicide prevention walk set
The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force will host the annual Breaking the Silence Walk on Sept. 18, at 3:00 pm at Crossroads Park. Join the Task Force for an afternoon of remembrance of loved ones who we have lost to suicide. The walking path will be along the river, feel free to walk the whole path or part of the path. BBQ Food Truck will be providing food to the first 300 attendees. Informational resource tables will be available at the event. This event is FREE to everyone to come and support suicide prevention and awareness.
September at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium features two shows this month. The weekday show (Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m.) is “Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe.” Stars release the energy that powers the universe, and new stars are created every day. Experience their awesome beauty and destructive power in this show, suitable for ages 7 and up. At 7 p.m. on Saturday evenings, explore “Big Astronomy: People, Places and Discoveries.” Tour world-class observatories across the planet and learn why Chile is the best place in the world from which to observe the cosmos. Suggested for ages 12 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.
‘The Magic Bookcase’ at The Lyric
Wyoming magician Byron Grey performs his show “The Magic Bookcase” on Saturdays at 2 p.m. at The Lyric in downtown Casper. The show runs through the final Saturday in September.
Tickets may be available at the door, and advance tickets can be found at byrongrey.wellattend.com.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale Sept. 16-18
Do you need to stock up on books for winter? The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is a very affordable place to get your reading for those long cold days. Any items purchased will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. We have a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation.
The next sale will be held on Sept. 16-18. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. At the present time, we are not planning to require masks for this sale, but this could change. Sept. 16 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sept. 17 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On Sept. 18, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Runnin’ and Gunnin’ at the Sweetwater Events Complex
Runnin’ and Gunnin’ is a horse-mounted shooting competition coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex Sept. 25 and 26. You can watch experienced horseback riders dart around the arena shooting blanks at balloon targets. Only certified loads of black powder blanks are used in the guns, as safety is a top priority. Riders of all ages who are members of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) will be competing.
“We are passionate about sharing the sport of mounted shooting with others. Our members truly embrace the cowboy lifestyle in this family-friendly sport,” says Lisa Grimsley, secretary of Wyoming Desperados, the Wyoming CMSA club.
The group is also committed to giving back to the communities where they hold their competitions. Donations of nonperishable food items are welcome for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Competitors who bring 10 or more nonperishable food items will receive a free entry in the clean shot jackpot.
The competition is a step into the past with .45 single action revolvers mimicking those used in the 1800s and riders dressed in full cowboy gear. Even black gunpowder is used to mimic the effect of old guns! Admission is free; bring the whole family to experience this fast-paced shooting event!
Registration for CMSA riders is open till Sept. 23. Learn more and register at www.cmsaevents.com. RV campsites and stall rentals are available to competitors. Please visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com for more information.
Escape rooms back at Stage III
Good Grief! It’s been two years since Stage III Community Theatre has put on an Escape Room, but now it’s back. To go along with the production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Stage III’s new Escape Room has a Peanuts theme. Come play in the world of Charles Schulz’s classic cartoon characters and see if you can help Charlie out of a tight spot before time is up in “It’s the Great Escape, Charlie Brown!”
There’s room for up to six players per session, and every room is a private room – you will never be mixed in with other people, even if you have fewer than 6 in your group. “It’s the Great Escape, Charlie Brown!” will be open from Aug. 28 through Sept. 18. Reserve your time now at StageIIITheatre.org.
Summer treks set
Three summer treks remain, sponsored by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Sept. 25, Independence Rock and Devil’s Gate. All treks depart at 8 a.m., from the NHTIC parking lot. Take sack lunch, drinks, sunscreen and wear appropriate clothes. Carpooling is recommended; 4-wheel and high-clearance vehicles recommended.
Celebrate 31 years of Women in the WordWomen in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.
Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com. Find us on Facebook at Casper Women in the Word.
Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.
Library closes SundaysThe library is on summer hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays.
First Christian Church celebrates 100 years
First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, celebration will be held Sept. 10-12.
An ice cream social will be held Friday Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 11, welcome and sharing stories will be at 11 a.m., a BBQ lunch at noon and a praise service at 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday Sept. 12, there will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.
Please come join us, everyone is welcome at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ at 520 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming.
End of summer fun at Bishop Home
In August, one hundred thirteen years ago the Marvin L. Bishop family moved into their new home at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming. They lived in the home until 1997 when the last member of the original family passed away. Today this home is the Historic Bishop Home and owned by the Cadoma Foundation. The home tells the story of Casper’s urban history in an original setting. The public is invited to tour the home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. Plan to visit this nationally registered historic building and learn about Casper as seen through an early pioneer family. An admission donation of $2.00 per person is requested. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.
Summer at the fort
Fort Caspar Museum and fort are now open to greet out-of-town travelers and members of our community seven days a week.
The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, but the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m.
Admission prices in the summer are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Summer hours and admission fees are in effect through Sept. 30.
Photo exhibit at fort
Laramie’s American Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit “The Photos of J.K. Moore” will be on display at the Fort Caspar Museum through Sept. 12, 2021.
View images taken by James K. Moore and his son, James K. Moore, Jr., showing life on the Wind River Indian Reservation and at nearby Fort Washakie in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In the late 1800s, Moore Sr. served as both the Indian trader and the post trader for these two sites that are located near present-day Riverton, Wyoming.
The Museum’s hours are 8:30 a.m., to 5 p.m., daily, and admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and museum members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.Body copy goes here please thanks.