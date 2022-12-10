Breakfast with Santa

E&F Towing and Recovery and OVG360 are pleased to present BREAKFAST WITH SANTA at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Join us at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 for Breakfast with Santa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast buffet begins at 9 a.m. Santa will be here at 9:30 a.m. for visits and photos plus we’ll have special stations for coloring, crafting, writing letters to Santa, and more.

Tickets are $5 per person and children ages 6 and under are free. Children must still have a ticket for entry. Tickets are on sale now and will be available at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, by phone at 800-442-2256, or online at www.SinclairTix.com.

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more.

Learn to cross country ski

The Casper Nordic Club is offering Mangus Ski League lessons for ages 5-99.

Lesson are on Sunday, Jan. 8,15, 22, 29, and Feb. 5. For more information check out our Facebook page, look online at caspernordicclub.org, or call Tori at 307-259-9299

Blue Christmas Service at St. Mark’s

A Blue Christmas Service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 701 South Wolcott, on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. The service is a gentle time in setting aside the celebration of the holidays, and to acknowledge loss of a loved one, emotional pain and loneliness. The holidays can sometimes be overwhelming. Candles will be lit for calmness and hope. The service will also include Holy Eucharist. For further information call the church office: 307-234-0831

December at the Natrona County Public Library

Holiday hours

The Library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Tween Mondays: Recycled Christmas Card Ornaments

Mon, Dec 12 @ 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room — grades 4-6

Tweens are invited to join us at the Library after school on for a holiday crafting event! Students in grades 4-6 will be upcycling Christmas cards into unique and festive holiday ornaments, perfect for hanging on the tree.

Afterschool @ the Library: Snowmen Ornaments

Wed, Dec 14 @ 4 p.m. at the Creation Station — Grades K-6

Join us after school on for a winter crafting project. Students in grades K-6 are invited to this festive afternoon where we’ll be transforming beads ad more into adorable snowmen Christmas tree ornaments.

Afterschool @ the Library: Christmas Games & Crafts

Wed, Dec 21 @ 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room — Grades K-6

Join us for some quick “Minute to Win It” style games and make a festive holiday craft that could be used as either an ornament or a magnet. This holiday program is all about FUN, so students in grades K-6 should come prepared to play!

Embroidery Hoop Christmas Ornament

Thurs, Dec 15 @ 4 p.m. in the Crawford Room — Grades 7-12

Get in the holiday spirit and make a festive ornament using an embroidery hoop, Christmas fabric, ribbon, and decals, perfect for gifting or decorating.

Adult DIY Challenge: No-Sew Winter Coffee Sleeve

All month long at the Creation Station

Sip sip hooray! Keep your favorite holiday drinks extra toasty this Christmas with these adorable no-sew winter coffee sleeves. Perfect for protecting your hands AND showcasing your holiday spirit.

Stop by the Creation Station any time this month to make this festive–and functional!–craft. We provide the supplies and step-by-step instructions, you provide the holiday spirit.

The Festival Choir & Orchestra concert

Join us at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Selections will include the Mark Hayes arrangements of “Soli Deo Gloria,” and “To Love Our God,” as well as the Shaw/Bennett “Many Moods of Christmas, Suite Three.” The combined choirs and orchestra will close with the Craig Courtney arrangement of “Mary, Did You Know?” There will be pieces by the Oil City Slickers Barbershop Chorus, the Casper Civic Chorale, and gathering music by the Phoenix Ringers Handbell Choir at 7:00 p.m.

Figure skating recital

The Casper Figure Skating Club’s Winter Recital is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena.

This event is free and open to the public, donations appreciated.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum is hosting a fun exhibit for the holiday season: “’Fill ‘Er Up!’: Historic Wyoming Gas Stations” is on view through Jan. 14.

On loan from the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne, this exhibit documents the evolution of Wyoming gas station architecture from the early days of the 20th century to more recent times.

Text and historic photographs examine the changing needs and interests of Wyoming communities and how gasoline was sold.

From early curb-side gasoline sales to drive-in, full-service gas stations with convenience stores, this exhibit features black-and-white images of stations from Casper, Rawlins, Cheyenne, Greybull, and many more Wyoming towns.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website www.fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

Holiday greetings from the Historic Bishop Home

‘Tis the Season to the Deck the Historic Bishop Home’s with its holiday finery! Our special exhibit this year is a joint display between the Casper Doll Collectors Club and the home. The club loaned assorted dolls from the beginning to mid- 20th Century through Jan. 15. One special exhibit is a Christmas village. The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The home will be closed to tours on Dec. 10 and 11, 2021 for our holiday tea. Both holiday teas are sold out.

To ring in the New Year, our traditional Holiday Open House will be on Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Punch and cookies will be served. Mark your calendar to plan a step back in time for an old-fashioned Christmas at the Historic Bishop Home. Located at 818 East Second Street. Parking is available in the rear of the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.

Science Zone activities

The Science Zone and Nicolaysen Art Museum invite all homeschool families and students in the surrounding communities that don’t have school on Fridays to explore your curiosities and creative side through interactive science experiments, unique art projects, and engaging presentations in our Friday afternoon SmART Investigation classes! Our lessons are uniquely tailored to explore a variety of topics and will be fun for any age students from K-12! Classes will be held on the second Friday of every month and will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Information about member discounts, multi-child discounts, multi-class discounts, scholarship applications, and registration can be found at thesciencezone.org. Thursday evenings are also a great time to explore the many exhibits on the museum floor. Family STEM activities are free. Admission to Museum exhibits is free for members and $5 for non-members. Free family STEM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Join us this winter break at The Science Zone for three full days of outdoor exploration, scientific discovery, and messy and explosive experimentation! Each day will feature new and immersive activities that engage your student socially and intellectually using the amazing world of STEAM!

Dec. 21

Spend the day with us on Casper Mountain to explore and experiment in the beautiful nature of our own backyard! Begin your day learning the science of the season featuring snow and water experiments, animal tracking, plant identification, and more! We’ll then put our survival skills to the test as we experiment with different ways to adapt to the changing weather. We’ll test different snow sports and equipment including snowshoeing and end the day with cooking around a campfire!

Dec. 22

Spend the day with us at The Science Zone and put your tech brain to the test! Create projects of your own to take home and participate in a variety of engineering challenges using our 3D printers, 3D pens, laser cuter, coding software, and more!

Dec. 23

“Don’t try this at home” doesn’t apply here! Join us for a day of the messiest, craziest, and over the top experiments you’ve ever experienced! Get your hands messy in polymer play, launch rockets to the ceiling, and get ready to put your goggles on as chemical reactions happen before your very eyes!

Register for one or all three days. Registration is open now on our website thesciencezone.org

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles!

Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school.

A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School. With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation.

While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement!

Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.