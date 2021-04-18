4teens @4

The Natrona County Library will host a rock-hard and fun craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, in the Crawford Room. Teens will learn how to make colorful rock photo holders for displaying their pictures at home. All supplies provided at no cost. If you are unable to make it to 4Teens @4, you can still pick up a take and make kit from the Teen Zone with all the supplies you need to make the craft project at home. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

First Saturday study May 1

The First Saturday Study on May 1 will be on the Dead Sea Scrolls and their relationship to Christianity. There has been a lot of mystery about these scrolls and even some confusion. Have the scrolls shown Christianity to be false or have they reinforced Christian belief? This is an interactive study with refreshments provided, 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

Library for all